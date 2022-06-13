When it comes to being one of the best and richest players in the NBA, Kevin Garnett’s name comes in the top 10. Kevin Garnett is a popular name in the National Basketball Association i.e, NBA. He is known for displaying his amazing feats of techniques as a power forward. Kevin also goes by the name of “KG” and “Big Ticket”. The NBA player started off his career back in 1995 and went on to play basketball for more than 2 decades. Kevin holds the title of Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player Award. You will be surprised to know that only 5 players have been able to accomplish this feat, and Kevin Garnett is one of them. Now you might have got an idea that Kevin Garnett is not one of the greatest for nothing.

What Is Kevin Garnett Worth?

I have already mentioned that Kevin comes on the list of the top 10 richest NBA players. So don’t be shocked when you read what Kevin Garnett net worth is. According to sources, Kevin Garnett net worth is expected to be more than $150 million as of 2022. As you might have already guessed, he built his massive fortune through his NBA career.

After bidding adieu to NBA, Kevin started working in a post-game NBA show called “Inside the NBA” in 2016. Also, he agreed to work as a consultant for teams like Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks. Furthermore, Kevin also made his debut as an actor in a crime thriller movie called “Uncut Gems”. Come on, let’s take a quick look at how much does Kevin Garnett make?

Name Kevin Garnett Net Worth $150 Million Birth 19 May 1976, Greenville, USA Nationality American Age 46 Years Height 6Ft 11In Weight 110 Kg Partner Brandi Padilla (M:2004-2018) Profession Former Basketball Player Career 1995-2016

How Much Does Kevin Garnett Make?

According to reports, Kevin Garnett makes an astonishing sum between $10 million to $20 million every year. The ex-NBA player has obtained his colossal wealth through massive paychecks. Not only this, but he also received a substantial amount of money in the form of performance bonuses. Kevin made millions of dollars through his bankable endorsement deals as well (you will find a detailed section related to this in a later part). It’s estimated that Kevin earns around $1 million to $2 million per month, and his weekly earnings are at least $100k. Below are the details of Kevin Garnett’s earnings.

Kevin Garnett Earnings

Back in the year 2000, Kevin Garnett made an agreement with the Minnesota Timberwolves for 6 years. In this agreement, Kevin was to receive a massive salary of $21 million each year (bonuses excluded), and by the end of 2006, Kevin was to receive a colossal total of $126 million. Kevin Garnett received an annual stipend of $21 million in the years 2001 and 2002, but in 2003 he received $25 million. In the same year, Kevin made an agreement worth $100 million with the Minnesota Timberwolves to extend his contract till 2008.

Then in the following year i.e, 2004, Garnett got $28 million as base salary plus $1 million for earning the title of “Most Valuable Player”. Then in the years 2005,2006,2007, Kevin received around $23 million per year. However, the actual figures may differ as bonuses are not included. After this, Kevin joined The Boston Celtics, where he signed a contract worth $60 million for 3 years. Later in 2011, the Boston Celtics offered a contract extension for another 3 years for $30 million.

Eventually, Kevin signed a 3-year contract for $36 million. In 2012, Garnett’s total earnings amounted to $21 million, and in the following year, the Celtics traded Kevin Garnett to Brooklyn Nets. The Brooklyn Nets acquired Garnett by offering him a 2-year deal worth $12.4 million. After this, Kevin Garnett joined Minnesota Timberwolves after signing a 2-year agreement in 2015. Later in September 2016, Kevin Garnett played his last match. It is said that Kevin Garnett earned a total of $335 million throughout his NBA career.

Kevin Garnett Investments and Endorsements

Garnett has invested a huge pile of cash into various endeavors. He used to be the presenter of his talk show called “Area 21”, which aired on the TNT network. However, it was canceled by TNT after 3 years. Apart from this, Kevin Garnett wrote a book called “KG: A to Z: An Uncensored Encyclopedia of Life, Basketball and Everything in Between”. The book was published in 2021 and secured a spot on the Bestseller list. Garnett has invested millions of dollars in real estate as well (more about this in the next section).

As for Kevin Garnett’s endorsement deals, it is reported that he was making more than $10 million a year during his successful NBA run. Sources reveal that Kevin made a lifetime agreement with Adidas back in 2003, which granted him a stipend of $2 million each year. As per reports, it is stated that Kevin Garnett makes at least $4 million a year from brand endorsements alone.

Kevin Garnett Real Estate and Cars Collection

Back in 2003, the former NBA player took over an 8,150 square feet property located on the Pacific Coast Highway, Los Angeles. According to reports, Kevin Garnett paid a sum of $6.4 million for the place and later made renovations worth $1 million. In 2018, Kevin decided to give away his property for $19.9 million. In 2007, Kevin Garnett purchased another property for $4.6 million. The property is situated in Concord, Massachusetts, and consists of an 11,000-square-foot mansion. The property also includes a gym, bar, and pool. Later in 2014, Kevin listed the place for sale for $4.85 million. Unfortunately, he couldn’t find a bidder, and eventually, the place was given away for $3.6 million.

As for Kevin Garnett’s car collection, he is said to have many expensive branded cars in his possession. However, there isn’t much information available on his car collection, but we do know the fact that he has a Range and Land Rover. The cost of Range Rover is appraised to be at least $130k, while the cost of Land Rover is estimated to be between $90k to $180k. Let’s look at some financial losses of Kevin Garnett.

Kevin Garnett Financial Loss

Two years ago, the construction company of Kevin’s Pacific Coast mansion filed a case against the former NBA player. The heart of the matter is that Kevin owed the construction company a sum of $173k for renovations made to his mansion.

Back in 2018, Kevin filed a case against an accounting firm called Welenken CPAs. The former NBA player also filed a lawsuit against the accounting firm’s partner Michael A. Wertheim. According to Kevin Garnett, both Michael and the accounting firm tricked him (Kevin) with a false scheme and stole $77 million out of his pocket. Kevin further states that the money has been given to a man called Charles Banks IV. In 2017 the court ordered Banks to remain 4 years in jail for committing millions of dollars in fraud against another NBA player called “Tim Duncan”. As for the accounting firm and Kevin Garnett, they settled the matter in private in 2019.

Kevin Garnett also lost thousands of dollars in the divorce settlement. Back in 2018, Kevin’s then-wife Brandi Padilla decided to end their marriage. According to reports, Brandi demanded that Kevin should pay her legal fee which is $300k. In addition to this, she also took the custody of their 2 children and demanded a sum of $146k and $46k/month in spousal and child support. Eventually, the court ordered Kevin to pay Brandi’s legal charges. The court also ruled that Kevin should pay $100k each month to child and spousal support.

Early Life

Kevin Garnett was born to O’Lewis McCullough and Shirley Garnett. On the 19th of May 1976, Shirley gave birth to Kevin in Greenville, South Carolina, USA. Unfortunately, McCullough walked out of Shirley’s life soon after Kevin’s birth. Later on, Shirley tied the knot with Ernest Irby. Kevin started playing basketball when he was in high school. He was sent to Mauldin High School and later on to Farragut Career Academy. After completing high school, Kevin Garnett was picked by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the year 1995.

Personal Life

Kevin Garnett met a woman named Brandi Padilla and started dating her. Though it is unknown when they kindled their romantic relationship, both Kevin and Brandi walked down the aisle in July 2004. Then a few years later, Kevin and Brandi welcomed their first child a daughter named Kapri in 2008. Then in 2013, Brandi gave birth to another daughter named Kavalli. To everyone’s surprise, Brandi filed for divorce in 2018. She stated “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their separation. The court gave the custody of Kapri and Kavalli to Brandi Padilla.

Final Thoughts On Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett is one of the rare players who has achieved so much in so little time. The NBA player won several matches and honors during his 21-year NBA career. Today he is considered one of the richest players in NBA history (only behind the likes of Shaq, Jordan, Bryant, etc.). The former NBA player is currently working with a production company called “Village Roadshow Pictures” (let’s wait and watch what does Kevin Garnett has in store for us). In this post, I hope I have provided you with all the financial information you were looking for about Kevin Garnett.

Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Garnett

