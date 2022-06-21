“You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain”, perhaps Kathy Griffin’s career is similar to this quote (which is by the way a reference from The Dark Knight). For those who don’t know, Kathy Griffin’s real name is Kathleen Mary Griffin, which she later changed to Kathy Griffin. Kathy is popular for her reality show “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List”, which ran for 5 years i.e, from 2005 to 2010. She is also known for playing the character of Vicki Groner, in the American sitcom “Suddenly Susan”, which aired from September 1669 to December 2000. She is also known for presenting her talk show, “Kathy”, which aired from 2012 to 2013. Apart from this, she is also known for making comedy albums and specials.

Though Kathy is loved by many for her work, she is equally hated for her controversial remarks. If you need to know more about her like What is Kathy Griffin net worth? How old is Kathy Griffin? Kathy Griffin controversies, and How much does Kathy Griffin make? then read this post till the end.

What Is Kathy Griffin Worth?

The American comedian, Kathy Griffin net worth is considered to be at least $35 million as of this writing. She made almost every single dime of her fortune through her television and acting career. In addition to this, she also amassed a great fortune through her comedy career too. Kathy Griffin draws a decent amount of cash from her social media handles like YouTube and Instagram as well. The next section is on how much does Kathy Griffin make? so make sure you don’t miss it.

Name Kathy Griffin Net Worth $35 million Birth 4 November 1960, Oak Park, USA Nationality American

Age 61 years old Height 5ft 4in Weight 55 kg Partner Randy Bick Profession Actress, Stand-Up, TV Personality Career 1980-Present

How Much Does Kathy Griffin Make?

The American entertainer, Kathy Griffin manages to draw more than $3.4 million a year, from her various careers. She makes money by appearing on TV and in movies. Griffin also pulls huge paychecks from her comedy shows, albums, tours, and specials. As of today, Kathy Griffin has released 21 comedy specials and 6 musical albums so far. Griffin’s comedy album titled “Calm down Gurri”, which was released in June 2013 earned her the honorable Grammy Award for the “Best Comedy Album”. Kathy Griffin’s monthly takings are reckoned to be between $250k to $285k, and she makes around $65k to $70k a week.

How Much Does Kathy Griffin Make Per Show?

Whether be it a comedy show or a television appearance, Kathy Griffin charges up to $500k for it. As per reports, the tickets for her comedy tours are sold out in a jiffy. As per our estimation, Kathy Griffin easily manages to draw a massive check of $1 million from her comedy tours. So if Kathy does at least 4 shows a month, she can easily make more than $2 million. So given that she receives massive paychecks for her work, it’s no wonder Kathy Griffin ended up with a fortune of $35 million. Take a look at Kathy Griffin’s real estate as well.

Kathy Griffin Real Estate

A great part of Kathy Griffin is invested in real estate. Back in the year 2018, Kathy Griffin gave away her luxurious property situated in Hollywood Hills. According to our reports, Kathy Griffin bought the place in 2008 by paying a whopping $2.8 million, and later in 2018, she got $4.4 million for her property. Another major property of Kathy Griffin is her Bel Air house, which is said to be 13,000 square feet.

Reportedly, Kathy Griffin paid a massive $10.8 million for the house, which was later put on the market in September 2020 for $16 million. The mansion is said to consist of 9 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It also includes a private theater and the house features a huge garage, which can easily fit 12 cars in it.

Eventually, the Bel Air mansion was given away for a hefty sum of $14 million in the same month it was listed for sale to Lilly Ghalichi. Lilly is famous for her appearance in the TV show “Shahs of Sunset” and also runs an eyelash company. After selling her Bel Air property, Kathy Griffin bought another 2-acre property, which is situated in Malibu. According to reports, Kathy Griffin paid around $9 million for it. Let’s look at some of Kathy Griffin’s investments.

Kathy Griffin Investments and Publication

Though we don’t know the actual figures, Kathy Griffin has diversified her investment portfolio in 4 ways. As per reports, Kathy has invested a large sum of money into stocks and bonds. The comedian prefers to invest a great sum of her wealth in Berkshire Hathaway shares. She also possesses huge reserve funds. As you have read earlier, Griffin has invested a substantial amount of her wealth into real estate.

In the year 2009, Kathy released her first authored work titled “Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin”, which was published by Ballantine Books. The memoir became a huge hit and went on to secure 1st position in the list of Best Sellers of the New York Times. According to reports, an author will make up to $60k for every week his/her book maintains the first spot. Below are some of the greatest controversies of Kathy Griffin.

Kathy Griffin’s Controversies

It’s no secret that Kathy often makes headlines for making hurtful comments, be it either celebrities or Jesus himself. However, there is one controversy about Kathy Griffin, which outshines all the other controversies she made. Back in 2017, Kathy Griffin received heavy backlash for posting a video, where she was seen holding an artificial head covered in blood. This head was none other than the then-president of America i.e, Donald Trump.

The video caused a sensation in the media, and Kathy was heavily criticized for her move, so much so that she had to issue a public apology. Unfortunately, it didn’t work in her favor, as she was fired from her numerous upcoming projects, which also included CNN’s New Year’s Eve Special. After this, Kathy Griffin posted a video on her YouTube channel explaining the after-effects of her actions. The video was titled “Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story”, where she addressed the criticism received for her move.

Griffin also added that she was denied from boarding a flight and was under the radar of federal officers for 2 months. Not only this, but she was also under the radar of Interpol and Five Eyes as well. After the 2020 presidential elections, Kathy Griffin again posted a photo on her social media platform, where she can be seen posing with a fake bloody Donald Trump head.

Kathy Griffin Emmy Award Acceptance Speech

Another occasion, which ignited outrage among the audience is Kathy Griffin’s Emmy Award Speech. Now, almost every celebrity gives credit for their success to their family, friends, fellow actors, directors, etc. Some also dedicate their success to Jesus during the award acceptance speech. However, in 2007, Kathy had some other views on her award win. She stated that Jesus played no part in her Emmy Award win.

Not only this, but she went on to state that he doesn’t have any part in her win and also says that the Emmy award is her god. As a result, she faced heavy backlash for it, and her appearance on Hannah Montana was canceled. Not only this, but she was also banned from other shows like The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The View, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Early Life

Kathy is the youngest daughter of John Patrick and Mary Margaret Griffin, who were of Irish/American ethnicity. John and Mary gave birth to Kathy on the 4th of November 1960 in Oak Park, Illinois, USA. Before Kathy, Mary gave birth to Kenny, Joyce, Gary, and John. Gary and Joyce passed away in 2014 and 2017 respectively, due to cancer. While studying in high school, Kathy started playing roles in plays such as “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”, “Fiddler on the Roof”, etc. Later during her senior years, Griffin landed a part in the “Chicago White Sox” advertisement. Kathy started getting offers from numerous talent agencies after they saw Kathy in the commercial. After attaining the age of 18 years, Kathy and her family relocated to Los Angeles.

Personal Life

Kathy Griffin has some huge names in her dating history. She was married to Matt Moline, who used to work as a computer administrator. The duo got married in the year 2001 and after nearly 5 years of marriage, Kathy and Matt ended their marriage in May 2006. Just a year later, Kathy was spotted hanging out with none other than Steve Wozniak (the co-founder of Apple Inc). Steve and Kathy attended the Emmy Awards of 2007 together and later in February 2008, Griffin publically confirmed her relationship with Steve.

A few months later, Steve Wozniak and Kathy Griffin went their ways in June. After this, Kathy Griffin claimed that she was in a relationship with Isaiah Mustafa (actor, ex-NFL player). However, Mustafa denied the claim. Griffin was also in a relationship with the tour manager for nearly 4 years. Later in 2012, Kathy Griffin got into a romantic relationship with Randy Rick, who is a marketing executive.

The couple went on to date each other until they broke up in 2018. Fortunately, in the following year, the lovers rekindled their romantic relationship. Then in January 2020, Randy and Kathy walked down the aisle together.

Final Thoughts on Kathy Griffin

Kathy has found immeasurable fame due to her work as a comedian as well as an actor. Her comedy shows and tours are a treat to her fans. She has been the presenter of many popular TV specials and shows including her reality show, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List. However, despite garnering fame for her work, she also attracted heavy backlash from the public due to her bashful comments on religion and A-list personalities. Currently, Kathy is appearing as a recurring guest on the American sitcom “Search Party”, where she is playing the role of Liquorice Montague.

Frequently Asked Questions About Kathy Griffin

1. What is Kathy Griffin worth? A. As of this writing, Kathy Griffin net worth is $35 million. 2. How old is Kathy Griffin? A. The TV personality, Kathy Griffin is 61 years old. 3. Who is Kathy Griffin’s husband? A. Kathy Griffin is happily married to Randy Bick, who has a job as a marketing executive. The pair married on the 1st of January 2020. 4. How tall is Kathy Griffin? A. The height of Kathy Griffin is 5 feet and 4 inches.