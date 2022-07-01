This article is about one of the most versatile actresses in the Hollywood industry. In this post, I will talk about Kate Hudson. For those who don’t know who Kate Hudson is? Let me tell you that she is an American actress turned businesswoman. Kate stepped foot into the Hollywood industry with the comedy movie “Desert Blue”, released in 1998. However, she didn’t grab the spotlight until she appeared in the comedy movie “Almost Famous”, where she portrayed the character of Penny Leone. Apart from this, Kate Hudson is also a renowned author too. Kate’s work as a Hollywood actress brought numerous awards and honors to her credit.

We will discuss more about Kate Hudson like, What is Kate Hudson net worth? How old is Kate Hudson? Kate Hudson’s Business Ventures, and How much does Kate Hudson make? Make sure you don’t miss out on this post.

What Is Kate Hudson Worth?

The American actress, Kate Hudson net worth is an enormous $80 million as of this year. Kate has collected a major sum of her fortune through her acting works. Apart from this, her business ventures and publications also helped her to gain a considerable sum of money. Kate Hudson is known for her movies like Alex & Emma, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars, and Fool’s Gold. She is also known for appearing in movies like Raising Helen, Something Borrowed, Rock the Kasbah, Marshall, Music, and many more. Kate Hudson is the recipient of a Golden Globe, Critic’s Choice, Satellite Award, etc. Not only this, but she also received nominations for prestigious awards like BAFTA, Guild, and Oscar as well. Below are the details on how much does Kate Hudson make?

Name Kate Hudson Net Worth $80 milllion Birth April 19th 1979, Los Angeles, USA Age 43 years Nationality American Height 5ft 6in Weight 61 kg Partner Danny Fujikawa (2021-Present) Profession Actress, Writer, Businesswoman Career 1998-Present

How Much Does Kate Hudson Make?

The Almost Famous fame is so famous that her stardom allows her to earn more than $6.5 million per year. A huge part of her earnings is generated through her acting works and business ventures. In addition to this, she also draws huge paychecks by writing books as well. Our sources reveal that Kate Hudson manages to make more than $525k a month from her various careers. You should know that Kate Hudson’s weekly takings are more than $125k. Have a look at Kate Hudson’s earnings from movies.

Kate Hudson Earnings From Movies

Though Kate Hudson has acted in numerous movies, we aren’t going to include all of them. So instead, we have included some notable movies of Kate (which also brought huge paychecks into Kate Hudson’s pockets as well).

Desert Blue

What’s better than to kick off this section with Kate Hudson’s debut movie. Kate was cast as “Skye Davis” in the comedy movie titled “Desert Blue”, which was released in 1998. This movie is about a girl trying to fulfill her father’s dream to construct a water park. According to IMDB, the film was made with a huge budget of $2 million, but it only managed to earn around $100k, making it a disaster. According to our reports, Kate Hudson was paid a sum of $8k for her role.

Ricochet River

In this movie, Kate Hudson adopted the personality of “Lorna”, who along with her friends wants to explore the outside world. According to our reports, Kate Hudson was paid even less than what she received for her debut role i.e, $7k.

The Four Feathers

Thanks to Kate Hudson’s role in the movie “Almost Famous”, she started getting noticed by the audience. Kate Hudson’s next major role was in the movie “The Four Feathers”, which was released in 2002. In this film, Kate Hudson played the character of “Ethne Eustace” and the movie’s budget was a whopping $35 million. Unfortunately, the film managed to earn only $29 million at the box office. However, Kate Hudson received a hefty sum of $750k for her work in the film, so it’s not a bad deal (at least for Kate Hudson).

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

This movie is a book adaptation of the same name and Kate Hudson plays the role of “Andie Anderson” opposite Matthew McConaughey’s character “Benjamin Barry”. The movie was released in theaters in January 2003, with a budget of $50 million. The movie grossed more than $117 million at the box office and Kate Hudson’s stipend according to reports was a whopping $4.5 million.

Raising Helen

After the success of “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”, Kate Hudson started filming for another comedy movie titled “Raising Helen”, which was released in May 2004. The makers of the movie invested a sum of $50 million in it, but it managed to recover only $49.7 million, making it a flop. According to reports, the makers paid Kate Hudson a sum of $7 million to play the role of “Helen Harris” in the film.

The Skeleton Key

In this horror movie, Kate Hudson starred as the lead character “Caroline Ellis”. The movie was made with a budget of more than $43 million, and it managed to reap profits of $94 million at the box office. Like any other Hollywood movie, this story revolves around the lead character who relocates to a shady place, and things go out of hand. Sources reveal that Kate Hudson received a paycheck of $7 million for her role.

My Best Friend’s Girl

So, in this movie, Kate Hudson takes on the role of “Alexis”. The movie “My Best Friend’s Girlfriend” was released in September 2008, with a budget of around $20 million. To explain the plot of this movie, in a nutshell, Kate Hudson’s character “Alexis” leaves Jason Biggs’s character “Dustin”. To win Alexis’s love back Dustin asks for the aid of Dane Cook’s character “Tank”. However, Tank falls in love with Alexis and gets into a moral dilemma to act upon his feelings or to be loyal to his friend Dustin. The film managed to collect twice its budget at the box office i.e, $40 million. Kate walked home with a $7 million check for playing the role of “Alexis”.

Bride Wars

Last but not the least, we have on this list is “Bride Wars”, where Kate Hudson was seen playing the role of “Liv Lerner” opposite Anne Hathaway’s character “Emma Allan”. In this movie, Kate and Anne are playing the role of best friends “Liv” and “Emma”. The childhood friends promise each other to get married together on the same date and at the same venue. However, a problem arises after their marriage date changes due to an error. The film was made with a budget of $30 million, and it managed to collect more than $115 million across the globe. As per reports, Kate Hudson was paid around $7 million for portraying the character of Liv Lerner.

Kate Hudson Ventures

Hudson ventured into business in 2013, after shaking hands with TechStyle Fashion Group to release her own clothing line. Kate Hudson’s clothing line was named “Fabletics”, which currently has 25 stores in the USA. Kate also went on to shake hands with “New York & Company” to create her clothing line. Later she also started a designer’s collection and a vodka line called “King St. Vodka” in the years 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Apart from this, Kate Hudson also ventured into writing too. She launched her book “Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body” in the year 2016. Then in the following year, she released her second book titled “Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition”. Both the books received positive reactions from the critics and the audience.

Kate Hudson Early Life

Kate Hudson was born to the actor pair Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn on the 19th of April 1979 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Unfortunately, Goldie and Bill ended their marriage, when Kate Hudson was just 2 years old. After her divorce, Goldie moved in with Kurt Russell in California, where Kate and her brother Oliver Hudson grew up. Kate Hudson was sent to Crossroads School, where she studied till 1997. After passing out of high school, Kate Hudson joined the University of New York. However, she left college to become an actress like her mother.

Kate Hudson Personal Life

Kate Hudson’s only marriage was to the American musician, Christopher Mark Robinson, who is popular as “Chris Robinson”. Both Chris and Kate tied the knot in December 2000 in Aspen and later in 2004, Kate gave birth to her first child, a son named Ryder Russell Robinson. By mid-2006, reports surfaced on the web stating Kate and Chris’s separation.

Then in November 2006, Chris filed for a divorce stating a difference of opinions behind the divorce. Chris’s and Kate’s marriage officially came to an end in October 2007. After three years, Kate started seeing Matt Bellamy, who is also a musician. Then in 2011, Matt and Kate exchanged engagement rings in April and three months later, Kate gave birth to her second son named Bingham Hawn Bellamy.

However, by the end of 2014, Matt and Kate broke their engagement. After this, Kate Hudson started dating another musician, Danny Fujikawa in December 2016. Later in October 2018, Danny and Kate welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. Last year in September, Danny and Kate got engaged.

Conclusion

Kate Hudson has acted in a lot of comedy movies throughout her acting career. She has also ventured into the clothing business, where she enjoyed huge success. Not only this, but Kate also showed off her writing skills as an author by publishing two hit self-help books. The mother of 3 is now 43 years old, and she is going to appear in the sequel of Knives Out, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, where she is playing an “undisclosed role”. The movie is set to release by the end of 2022.

Frequently Asked Questions About Kate Hudson

1. What is Kate Hudson worth? A. The Almost Famous fame, Kate Hudson net worth is a whopping $80 million. 2. How old is Kate Hudson? A. The American businesswoman Kate Hudson is 43 years old. 3. How many children does Kate Hudson have? A. Kate Hudson is the mother of 2 sons and a daughter. 4. What is Kate Hudson’s height? A. The height of Kate Hudson is 5 feet and 6 inches.