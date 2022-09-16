Julian Lennon Net Worth: Age, Height, Biography, Career, Assets, Family

The world (especially the music industry) was never the same after the world-renowned English band “The Beatles” came into the picture. The legendary group went on to give us countless hits and memories. If it weren’t for the legendary singer John Lennon and Paul McCartney, the name “Beatles” would have been limited to referring to just an insect. The Beatles operated for a decade i.e, from 1960 to 1970, and reportedly sold over 600 million records. The founder of “The Beatles” had fathered two sons namely, Sean Lennon and Julian Lennon. The former was born to John’s second wife, Yoko Ono, while the latter is the son of John’s first wife, Cynthia Powell. Just like John, his sons also followed in their father’s footsteps and made a career in music.

After the death of John Lennon, his belongings were taken over by Yoko Ono and his son, Sean, while Julian Lennon wasn’t even included in the will. Why John Lennon didn’t include Julian Lennon in his will? What does Julian Lennon do now? how old is Julian Lennon? what is Julian Lennon net worth? and how much does Julian Lennon make? To find out the answers to the above questions, read this post till the last.

What Is Julian Lennon Worth?

The son of the late John Lennon, Julian Lennon net worth is rooted to be at least $50 million as of this writing. While Julian Lennon made most of his wealth through his music career, he also inherited money from his late father’s riches. As of this writing, Julian Lennon has successfully released 7 albums. His first album titled “Valotte” was released 4 years after John Lennon’s death i.e, in 1984. After this, Julian dropped “The Secret Value of Daydreaming” in 1986.

Then in 1989, he released the album titled “Mr. Jordan”. His later albums were “Help Yourself” (released in 1991), Photograph Smile (released in 1998), Everything Changes (released in 2011), and Jude (released in 2022). For his music works, Julian Lennon was nominated for an MTV Music Award in the year 1985. Then in the following year, Julian Lennon got nominated for a Grammy Award in the “Best New Artist” category. Read the below section to know how much does Julian Lennon make?

Name Julian Lennon Birth Name John Charles Julian Lennon Net Worth $50 million Nationality British Birth 8 April 1963, Liverpool, England Age 59 years Height 5ft 8in Weight 80 kg Profession Musician, Photographer, Producer, Author Career 1974-Present

How Much Does Julian Lennon Make?

According to our sources, Julian Lennon’s annual takings are reported to be more than $5 million. He has acquired a large share of his fortune by settling a lawsuit with his stepmother Yoko Ono. Aside from this, he also made a fortune from his music career. He mainly gets money from music tours, live performances, royalties for his past work (also of his father’s), and merchandise sales. You might not know this, but Julian Lennon is also a professional photographer and an author.

He has enjoyed enormous success in both fields. In addition to this, he also makes a living by appearing in television shows. Julian Lennon has also found success as a producer and has earned plenty of money by doing that. Lennon’s salary every month from his work is stated to be at least $300k. Julian Lennon easily makes an ample sum of $75k every week. Read the next section to know Julian Lennon’s earnings

Julian Lennon Earnings

Let’s face it, there is no way in the world that Julian Lennon or Sean Lennon can reach the caliber of their father John Lennon either in terms of musical talent or earnings. However, Julian Lennon still has more money than I ever could in his bank account, and he can live the rest of his days without even raising his finger. The English singer released his first album titled “Valotte” in October 1984. Valotte went on to earn gold and platinum certificates from the RIAA. The album secured 17th position on the US Billboard 200 list. According to reports, Julian Lennon reportedly earned more than $1.2 million from the album sales.

After this, Julian released “The Secret Value of Daydreaming” in the year 1986. This album didn’t perform as well as its predecessor. After its release, the album charted at 32nd position on the list of Billboard 200. It is estimated that Julian reportedly walked away with over $563k in his pockets from the record sales. Later in the year 1991, Julian Lennon dropped his latest album “Help Yourself” in August. In no way, Help Yourself could earn success like the previous releases. However, Julian Lennon managed to take home between $40k to $50k out of record sales.

Julian Lennon YouTube and Instagram Earnings

The son of the legendary singer, Julian Lennon has thousands of admirers on social media. His YouTube channel is subscribed to by more than 92.9k people from across the world and the channel crossed the 29 million overall views mark and is close to touching 30 million. The channel has been operating since 2007 and Julian Lennon makes up to $23.4k every year from it. According to our analysis, the channel generates revenue between $122 to $1.9k a month.

Coming to Instagram, Julian Lennon’s account is followed by more than 313k accounts from all over the globe. Despite not getting acknowledged by John, Julian Lennon is still his blood. Brands or companies approach Julian Lennon to endorse their name or products on social media. According to reports, Julian Lennon makes around $20 for every promotion he makes through an Instagram story. Similarly, for a photo endorsement, Lennon gets up to $38. When compared to Instagram stories and photo promotion, video content tops and thus, Julian Lennon reportedly gets more than $75 for each sponsored video he posts on his Instagram account.

Julian Lennon Lawsuit Settlement with Yoko Ono

It is shocking to know that Julian Lennon wasn’t included in John Lennon’s will. As a result, Julian Lennon initially didn’t inherit much of his father’s enormous fortune, which was around $200 million at that time. There are many rumors that claim that Yoko Ono manipulated John Lennon not to include Julian Lennon in his will. She did this by convincing John that Julian Lennon is the result of his mistake in short an “unplanned” child. Reports state that Ono even went as far as to say that an unplanned child (referring to Julian) doesn’t have any right to his father’s belongings.

This was (as per reports) enough to convince John Lennon not to include his first child i.e, Julian Lennon into his will. However, Ono gave a sum of $66k and an additional $100 a week as royalties to Julian Lennon. This didn’t sit well with Julian Lennon, and he took this matter to the court. Eventually, the judge finally awarded Julian Lennon a sum of $27 million as a part of the settlement. Despite all these conflicts, Yoko Ono, Julian Lennon, and Sean Lennon managed to bury the hatchet and are rekindling their relationship as a family.

Julian Lennon Real Estate

The American singer/producer, Julian Lennon is the owner of some pretty amazing real estate properties. Back in the year 1988, he bought a massive property in Santa Monica. According to records, this place used to serve as a shelter during the times of the first great war. The bunker features hard walls that are 13 inches. Initially, the area of the residence was 2,400 square feet, and later in the future, it was expanded to 4,000 square feet. This amazing property sits in the Santa Monica mountains and the English singer paid around $2 million for it.

Julian Lennon Early Life

Julian Lennon opened his eyes in the Sefton General Hospital (which is located in Liverpool, United States) on the 8th of April 1963. Most of you might already know who his parents are, they are John Lennon and Cynthia Powell. Julian Lennon completed his high school education at Ruthin School, which is situated in Denbighshire, North Wales. If you are a fan of the Beatles, the song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” was influenced by Julian Lennon.

Then later in the year 1968, John Lennon and Cynthia ended their marriage due to John’s affair with Yoko Ono. At the time of his parent’s divorce, Julian Lennon was just years old. Later in 1969, John tied the nuptials with Yoko Ono and became father to another son, named Sean Lennon in the year 1975. Then at the age of just 11 years, Julian Lennon commenced his career in music by performing in “Walls and Bridges”.

Julian Lennon Personal Life

According to reports, there is no data on Julian Lennon’s dating history. The singer revealed in an interview that his estranged relationship with his father made him lose interest in marriage or having children. Julian Lennon went on to state that he never wants to repeat the same mistakes with his children that his father, John did to him.

Conclusion

It is very difficult for any celebrity to make it big in the entertainment industry if his/her parents are already famous. Julian Lennon too had to go through this as his parents were famous, and he had to live up to the expectations of the people who compared Julian in every aspect to his father, John Lennon. On top of this, Julian also had to deal with the fact that John doesn’t acknowledge him as his child. However, despite this, Julian strived to create his own identity among the public, and he succeeded to do so. According to reports, Julian is going to promote his album “Jude” at a streaming event.

