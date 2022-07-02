Hey folks! The topic of this article is What is John Mulaney Net Worth. If you are wondering Who John Mulaney is? Let me tell you that he is a known comic figure in America. He is famous for his stand-up shows and acting in movies & TV as well. However, John Mulaney is most recognized for his job as a writer for Saturday Night Live. John currently serves as one of the executive producers and frequent writers on the renowned mockumentary series titled “Documentary Now!”, which aired its first episode on IFC.

In this post, you will explore many interesting topics on John Mulaney like What is John Mulaney net worth? How old is John Mulaney? John Mulaney’s struggles with alcohol addiction, and How much does John Mulaney make?

What Is John Mulaney Worth?

You will be amazed to read that the net worth of John Mulaney is more than $10 million as of this writing. Like any other comedian, John Mulaney too has obtained his riches through his comedy works. However, most credit for his fame and fortune goes to his work as a writer at Saturday Night Live. In addition to this, his work as a producer and voice-over artist has also increased his worth. The comedian is known for his comedy specials like The Top Part, New in Town, and The Comeback Kid. He is also celebrated for his work in specials like Kid Gorgeous, which has been available on Netflix since May 2018. Not only this, but the comedy special “Kid Gorgeous” brought a Primetime Emmy Award to the list of John Mulaney’s achievements. You should see how much does John Mulaney make?

Name John Mulaney Net Worth $10 million Birth 26 August 1982, Chicago, USA Age 39 years Height 6ft 1in Weight 65 kg Nationality American Partner Olivia Munn Profession Actor, Comedian, Writer, and Producer Career 2004-Present

How Much Does John Mulaney Make?

The celebrated writer of Saturday Night Live manages to earn between $1 million to $2 million every year from his works as a comedian and actor. In addition to this, his career as a producer has proved to be successful. Also, embarking on comedy tours and working as a voice-over artist fetches some pretty good money into his bank account. According to our research, John Mulaney manages to pull at least $500k every month from his different professions. The American stand-up comedian’s takings at weekends are calculated at around $50k to $75k. Let’s see how much John Mulaney charges for an event?.

How Much Does John Mulaney Charge For an Event?

John Mulaney has multiple sources of income at his disposal. He makes around $75k just from 1 stand-up event. Also, did you know? that the process of his comedy event can go as high as $65. Coming to comedy specials and comedy tours, our reports estimate that John Mulaney takes home between $300k to $500k from them. The American comedian can also easily make around $10k by speaking at any event. Not to forget, he is also serving as one of the executive producers of the famous American mockumentary show titled “Documentary Now!”. So now you know how John Mulaney manages to earn big figures every year.

John Mulaney Struggles with Alcohol Addiction

When you are under constant pressure to always give your best, you will need something that can soothe your mind and body. Due to this many turn to intoxicants like alcohol and drugs to cope with their stress. This is affecting celebrities and especially comedians like John Mulaney, who are always under the pressure entertaining people. As I have already said, like others, John Mulaney too turned to alcohol and drugs and soon got hooked on them.

During an interview in 2014, John Mulaney revealed that he quit drinking alcohol in September 2005. However, he again started consuming alcohol. Not only this, but he also started taking cocaine as well. His addiction got so worse that he had to admit himself to a rehab center, which is located in Pennsylvania. John Mulaney went into drug rehab in September 2020 but came out of it in the following month to present Saturday Night Live.

As per reports, he checked into the center in December 2020, after his fellow friends Seth Meyers, Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, and Natasha Lyonne persuaded him to check into rehab once again. Heeding his fellow friends’ advice, John Mulaney went into a drug rehab center once again. He was released in February the following year.

John Mulaney Awards

The American actor/comedian has won numerous awards in his name. His writing work on Saturday Night Live earned him a Peabody Award. Not only this, but John Mulaney has also earned several Primetime Emmy nominations throughout his writing career. Finally, in 2011, John Mulaney lifted his first Primetime Emmy Award for his writing work on Saturday Night Live. Then a few years later, John Mulaney lifted his second Primetime Emmy Award for his work in “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City”, which is a comedy special.

John Mulaney Voice-Over Works

Seems like John Mulaney has some close ties with Disney/Marvel Studios. Almost every voice-over work that John did is for Marvel Studios or Disney. His first work as a voice artist was in the critically acclaimed movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”, which was released in 2018. In this movie, John Mulaney gave his voice to the alternate version of Spider-Man i.e, “Peter Porker a.k.a. Spider-Ham”. The movie was made with a $90 million budget, and it collected more than $375 million at the box office.

In the following year, John Mulaney returned to voice “Spider-Ham” in a short animated film titled “Spider-Ham: Caught in a Ham”, which was released in February 2019. He again voiced “Spider-Ham” in the Marvel Contest Game’s special event and short animated film “Back on the Air” in 2020. John has also voiced the character of “Chip” in another Disney animated movie titled “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”, which was released in May this year.

According to reports, the budget of this movie is $70 million. Apart from Disney and Marvel Studios, John Mulaney is also working with DreamWorks for the upcoming sequel of Puss in Boots i.e, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”. However, there is no information on John Mulaney’s role in the movie.

John Mulaney Early Life

The American comedian/writer is the son of Charles and Ellen Mulaney. Charles is employed as a lawyer, while Ellen works as a law professor. Ellen welcomed her child, John Mulaney on the 26th of August 1982, in Chicago, Illinois, United States. John decided to become an actor when he was just a child of 5 years. According to John, he got inspiration from Ricky Ricardo to venture into the world of the entertainment business. After attaining the age of 7 years, John joined a children’s acting group known as “The Rugrats”. Thanks to the group ties, John Mulaney landed an opportunity to audition for the lead role in “Home Alone”.

Unfortunately, Ellen and Charles didn’t allow John to give an audition for the role. Charles and Ellen sent their son, John to St. Clement School and after completing high school, John Mulaney joined St. Ignatius College Prep. After passing out of prep school in 2000, John Mulaney joined the University of Georgetown. During his time at University, John selected English as his major and theology as his minor. Also, while studying at Georgetown University, John befriended his future fellow comedians, Nick Kroll and Mike Birbiglia.

John Mulaney came out of Georgetown University in the year 2004 and relocated to New York to become a comedian. Soon, he found employment at Comedy Central as an assistant, and just in a year, John came up with an idea for the “I Love the ’80s” spoof. He worked on this project along with his University friend, Nick Kroll.

Career and Personal Life

After working briefly with Comedy Central, John started working freelance jobs. During one of his skits on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, he got an offer to audition for Saturday Night Live in 2008. Though John accepted the offer, he wasn’t sure that he would make it, given he was competing against the likes of Kroll, Ellie Kemper, T.J. Miller, etc. Instead of doing impressions, John opted to do stand-up comedy. To his surprise, he landed the post of one of the writers on Saturday Night Live. John went on to work as a writer on SNL (Saturday Night Live) from 2009 to 2012.

After bidding adieu to SNL, John Mulaney continued his work as a writer and has worked with TV shows like Maya & Marty and Oh, Hello on Broadway. He also serves as the writer of the parody TV show called “Documentary Now!”. Apart from this, he also ventured into acting and has appeared in shows like Crashing and Difficult People.

He also starred in the sitcom “Mulaney”, where he also served as the producer and writer. The show was aired in 2013 and due to poor reviews, it got canceled in 2015. While working as an actor, producer, and writer…John Mulaney has also been working as a stand-up comedian for more than 18 years.

Personal Life

Around 2014, John Mulaney started seeing Annamarie Tendler, who is a known multimedia personality. The pair’s union was officiated by fellow comedian & actor Dan Levy. The union of John and Annamarie took place in Boiceville, New York. Around May 2021, reports started speculating that John Mulaney is in a romantic relationship with Olivia Munn, who is an actress.

Due to this Anna and John started living separately and two months later the latter filed for divorce. After divorcing Anna, John officially announced his romantic relationship with Olivia Munn. Just a few months later, Munn revealed that she is pregnant with John’s child. On the 24th of November, Olivia and John became parents to a son named Malcolm Hiep Mulaney. This year in January, John and Anna’s divorce got finalized.

Conclusion

John Mulaney has been entertaining us with his writing works for more than a decade. He has made a name for himself as an actor, writer, producer, and comedian. He has also worked as a voice artist on some major projects as well. John will have a voice role in the sequel of Puss in Boots.

Frequently Asked Questions About John Mulaney

1. What is John Mulaney worth? A. As of 2022, John Mulaney net worth is $10 million. 2. How old is John Mulaney? A. The American TV show writer, John Mulaney is 39 years old. 3. Who is John Mulaney’s wife? A. John Mulaney was married to Annamarie Tendler from 2014 to 2022, and he is currently dating Olivia Munn. 4. How tall is John Mulaney? A. John Mulaney’s height is 6 feet and 1 inch.