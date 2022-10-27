Jesseca Dupart Net Worth: Age, Career, Height, Assets, Biography, Achievements

The American rapper, DaBrat surprised her fans by walking down the aisle with the love of her life in February this year. Well, in case you don’t know, DaBrat’s real name is Shawntae Harris, and she is known for her rapping career. She has released the albums Funkdafied, Anuthatantrum, Unrestricted, ‘Limelite, Luv & Niteclubz’. Brat has given numerous hits throughout her career and she made headlines after coming out of the closet.

In case you are wondering, DaBrat has tied the knot with the American entrepreneur, Jesseca Dupart. Now you may not know her name, but there is a high probability that you might have used Jesseca’s company’s products. Yes, she is the founder and the current C.E.O. (Chief Executive Officer) of Kaleidoscope Hair Products. Kaleidoscope Hair Products is concerned with providing its clients with top-class hair care products. It sells a variety of products ranging from hair oil to shampoos.

In this article you will find more interesting information on DaBrat’s spouse Jesseca Dupart like Jesseca Dupart net worth, how old is Jesseca Dupart, Jesseca Dupart’s earnings, Jesseca Dupart’s early life, Jesseca Dupart career, Jesseca Dupart marriage to DaBrat, and much more.

What is Jesseca Dupart Worth?

According to our reports, the American entrepreneur Jesseca Dupart net worth is considered to be at least $10 million as of this writing. She acquired her massive net worth from her hair care business. As per records, she incorporated Kaleidoscope Hair Products back in 2013. And as of this writing, Jesseca Dupart’s business venture has managed to generate revenue between $20 million to $30 million. While on the other hand, her life partner, DaBrat net worth is $2 million. If it hadn’t been for DaBrat’s assault on a nightclub waitress back in 2007, her net worth would have been as same as Jesseca Dupart’s.

The heart of the matter was that during a Halloween party, DaBrat got physical with the bar’s waitress. During the fight, Brat struck the waitress with a rum bottle, leaving the former bleeding. A case was filed against DaBrat, and she was eventually sentenced to serve 3 years in jail and also pay a compensation of a whopping $6.4 million to the victim. If you want to know more about DaBrat like net worth, earnings, lawsuits, and much more, you can find an article about her on our website. Check out how much does Jesseca Dupart make?

Name Jesseca Dupart Net worth $10 million Birth 12 February 1982, New Orleans, USA Nationality American Age 40 years Height 5ft 3in Weight 64 kg Partner DaBrat Profession Entrepreneur Career 2013-Present

How Much Does Jesseca Dupart Make?

According to our reports, the founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products Jesseca Dupart takes home a massive stipend of more than $12 million every year. The major source of Jesseca Dupart’s income is her hair care company. Her other sources of income are brand promotions, collaborations, marketing, advertisement, writing, and working as a mentor. Jesseca Dupart’s income from all of her sources combined is estimated to be at least a million every month. The weekly takings of Jesseca Dupart are projected to be more than $250k.

Jesseca Dupart Early Life

The current Chief Executive Officer of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, Jesseca Dupart is the daughter of Evelyn Dupart and Anthony Dupart. Anthony and Evelyn gave birth to Jesseca Dupart on the 12th of February 1982 in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. Aside from Jesseca Dupart, Evelyn gave birth to three more children namely, Damon Sr Dupart, Jesse Jr. Dupart, and Jheri Dupart. Jesseca Dupart completed high school at Easton Charter High School and wanted to pursue higher education.

However, due to Anthony’s unfortunate passing away, she had to drop out of college. During her teens, she fell in love with a man and became pregnant with his child. At that time, her age was just 15 years. Soon, she gave birth to a girl and named her, Deja Dupart. After this, she went on to have 2 more children namely, Jordan Chapuis and Byron Junior. As per reports, at the time of her 2nd child’s birth, Jesseca Dupart was only 17 years old.

Jesseca Dupart Career

Unfortunately, Jesseca Dupart’s relationship with her boyfriend didn’t last long, and thus the responsibility to raise 3 children came onto Jesseca’s shoulders. She eventually started working at RoJes Barber Shop as a hairdresser and stylist. Dupart went on to work as a hairstylist and dresser for 6 years before deciding to start a business of her own. Later in 2013, she inaugurated her hair styling company called “Kaleidoscope Hair Studio”. She started overseeing her shop’s activities, and she was making decent profits.

Unfortunately, by the end of 2013, Jesseca Dupart lost her shop to a fire accident, which left her dejected. Eventually, Jesseca decided to start from scratch and thus gave birth to her successful venture, Kaleidoscope Hair Products. Kaleidoscope Hair Products was launched on “www.iluvcolors.com” and in less than 2 years, Jesseca Dupart managed to attract more than 50k clients. Soon, Jesseca Dupart started to get noticed by people, and they started following her on social media.

Jesseca Dupart currently has more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram alone. She makes cash from her Instagram account through paid sponsorships and endorsements. For advocating brands or products through an Instagram story, Jesseca Dupart is paid over $456. Likewise, for a promotional photo, Jesseca Dupart reportedly gets up to $911. As for marketing through an Instagram video, Jesseca Dupart is paid more than $2k per post. In addition to this, she also makes money by offering mentorship classes to people.

Television Career

Thanks to her hair care venture, Jesseca Dupart got the opportunity to appear on television as well. She has been featured on numerous television shows. She is currently appearing as the main cast of the American reality show “Brat Loves Judy” along with her partner, DaBrat. As per reports, Jesseca Dupart’s venture was generating over $100k a month in 2018. However, by the end of March 2018, the sales went up to more than $1 million a month. In the year 2019, Jesseca Dupart was presented with a “Keys to the City of New Orleans” award for her service to the community.

The award was bestowed on Jesseca Dupart by none other than the mayor of New Orleans i.e, LaToya Cantrell. It is reported that Jesseca Dupart has ventured into producing as well. She is reportedly working as one of the executive producers at WE tv and there are many upcoming television shows of which Jesseca Dupart is a part. It has been reported that the American entrepreneur, Jesseca Dupart has bought a Rolls-Royce Sports car recently. Jesseca Dupart has shared the news of the same on her social media handles.

Apart from this, Jesseca Dupart has published her personal experiences and life struggles to inspire the youth. Jesseca Dupart has also donated considerable cash from her fortune to help the community. She has donated gifts to children during Christmas in 2018. She also holds a session on her instagram account called “Judy Dropping Knowledge”. Here, anyone from around the world can listen to Jesseca Dupart’s advice and lectures. In addition to this, people are also allowed to connect with her personally through the comments section. The motive behind this session is to guide the youth and provide the necessary support.

Jesseca Dupart Personal life

During his teenage years, Jesseca Dupart got pregnant with her first child. Then Dupart gave birth to 2 more children. Later on, her boyfriend left her, and thus she had to raise the children on her own. Later around 2020, she met the American rapper, DaBrat and started a romantic relationship with her. Before coming into a relationship with Jesseca Dupart, DaBrat used to be the girlfriend of the former NBA player, Allen Iverson. Allen Iverson and DaBrat met around the 1990s and dated each other for a few months.

During their relationship, Iverson used to be unfaithful to DaBrat and had relationships with multiple women. Ultimately, this led to the fallout between the two, and thus, both parted ways. In 2020, DaBrat came out of the closet during an interview. Then in the same year in March, Brat and Dupart announced their relationship. Jesseca Dupart and DaBrat tied the nuptials on the 22nd of February this year. It is reported that the pair is going to welcome a child via IVF.

Conclusion

Jesseca Dupart initially started as a hairstylist and later went on to start a business of her own. Despite her first venture burning down to the ground, Jesseca Dupart didn’t give up and started once again. She is now one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the United States. Jesseca Dupart and her partner are going to welcome a child via IMF this year.

Frequently Asked Questions About Jesseca Dupart

1. What is Jesseca Dupart worth? A. According to our reports, Jesseca Dupart net worth is $10 million as of this year. 2. How old is Jesseca Dupart? A. The American entrepreneur, Jesseca Dupart is currently 40 years old. 3. How many children does the founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, Jesseca Dupart have? A. Jesseca Dupart is the mother of 3 children. She is going to welcome another child with her soulmate, DaBrat. 4. How tall is the American entrepreneur Jesseca Dupart? A. As per reports, the height of Jesseca Dupart is 5 feet and 3 inches.