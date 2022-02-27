Jenni Rivera Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Earnings, Cars, House

Do you know what is special about being an artist? Even though they part us due to natural ailments or other reasons, their artistic creations would keep them alive until people savor them. And this is how Jenni Rivera is still remembered among people, despite dying in a plane crash a decade ago. Jenni was literally burned to ashes when the aircraft she was traveling crashed at a speed of, 1000mph (ca. 1,609 km/h).

Art is a beautiful way of expressing our emotions. Jenni Rivera made use of her singing talent to reflect the unconventional behaviors that are found in women. Her songs helped and empowered Latina women. In addition to this, she also sang in support of immigrants’ civil rights and raised her voice against the abuse of women. In this article, we will be talking about what is Jenni Rivera net worth and how she came up with those figures. Since Jenni is dead, we will be calculating her net worth when she died. So, based on a popular estimate, $25 million was the net worth of Jenni Rivera when she died.

Birthplace Los Angeles, California. Ethnicity White Nationality American Profession Singer, Songwriter, TV Personality, Film Actress, Author, Entrepreneur Born On July 2, 1969 Date Of Death December 9, 2012 Age (at the time of death) 43 Height 1.55 m Weight 54 Kg Net Worth (at the time of her death) $25 million

Who Was Jenni Rivera?

The real or full name of Jenni Rivera is Dolores Janney Rivera Saavedra. She was born to Pedro Rivera and Rosa Saavedra, who were into musicals. She was born on the 2nd of July in 1969. Her parents had 6 children, including Jenni Rivera. Among the size, two were daughters and 4 were sons. One of his brothers, Lupillo is also a renowned Mexican musician. Since her family was into music, Jenni showed interest in music from a very young age. In the year 1992, she recorded a song for her father on Father’s Day. This was Jenni’s first recording.

Jenni Rivera got pregnant when she was still studying in high school. At this time, her counselors helped her make one of the best decisions in her life. They persuaded Jenni Rivera to continue her studies. As a result, she joined Long Beach City College and got a business administration degree. After graduating from college, she started doing real estate business.

Jenni Rivera Music Career

The same year Jenni Rivera made her first recording, she launched her first album titled “Somos Rivera”. When Jenni was budding in her Music career, many feared that she will not be able to sustain and grow. Especially, when the whole regional Mexican Music was dominated by men. True, the male-dominant environment was not good for Jenni Rivera, too. In one of her interviews with Billboard, she revealed how she faced humiliation in the Regional Mexican Music industry. She released several independent albums such as Adios a Selena, Poco a Poco, Por Un Amor, La Chacalosa, and La Maestra. Known of these made a huge impact.

‘That’s When Jenni Rivera the Artist Was Actually Born’

In 1999, Rivera dropped her first commercial album. One song from the album became a huge hit. The name of the song is Las Malandrinas, and she dedicated this song to his Female fans. This song didn’t only change the external image of Jenni, but it brought out the artist Jenni Rivera. She revealed the impact the reaction of the song had on her in an interview with Billboard. She then released two albums in the year 2001 which earned her the nomination for Best Banda Album.

Jenni Rivera Breakthrough

In 2005, her seventh studio album became a huge hit. It topped at number 10 in the charts of Billboard Top Latin Albums. The album has been certified with two platinum since its release. The second single from this album became the song that introduced her to Mexican music fans in America. It peaked at number one in the chart of Latin Regional Mexican Albums. It is so far the most popular song by Jenni Rivera.

After two years, Jenni Rivera registered her next hit album titled Mi Vida Loca. This album topped at number one in the charts of Regional Mexican Album. Mi Vida Loca means “My Crazy Life”. The songs on the album particularly spoke about her life. This album brought her two prestigious awards such 2008 Latin Billboard Music award and Lo Nuestro Award. The latter is an important award for Regional Mexican Female Artist of the year. She released another two albums the same year. They are Jenni and La Divo en Vivo. Among these two, the Jenni album put her on the top of Billboard’s Top Latin albums chart.

First

Rivera became the first Latina in many things. She was one of the best achievers of Latina women. In 2009, she became the first Latin artist who sold all the tickets for the concert in the Nokia theater. The same year, Rivera was on the tour for promoting her recently released album. The tour was a resounding success, and it earned her a Latin Grammy nomination. She was also the first American-born artist who was nominated for the Best Banda Album award. Similarly, Jenni became the first female Regional Mexican singer to sold out the tickets for a concert held at Staples Center.

Jenni Rivera Reality Show

Jenni Rivera came up with the idea of starting a reality show that focused mainly on Jenni, her daughter, and friend who is a radio jockey. The show depicted the posh life of three Latinos. However, the show was much more than that. The celebrities dared to share their very private life and made confessions that even their parents didn’t know. Here is what Raq-Q, Jenni’s friend, said about the show.

“We’re just trying to show the reality of our reality,”

So, as said by Raq-C, the show is all about showing their real-life to the public. Revealing both the good and bad that has happened in their life so far.

Jenni Rivera Charity Works

Jenni Rivera generously donated to people from what she earned through music. She founded the Love foundation that helped women who were victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse, physical and emotional abuse. For her contribution to the hospital, the children’s hospital Los Angeles honored her by providing her a “Wall of fame”. The love foundation also helped the refugees by building a refugee center and helping them. She also hosted concerts to collect funds for social causes. Chiquis & Raq-C produced only 1 season that consisted of 12 episodes.

Jenni Rivera Death

Jenni was at the Pinnacle of popularity when she was net with a life-taking accident. On the 9th of December 2012, the aircraft she was on board crash-dived and broken into pieces, spreading debris for over 300 m. There were rarely any human traces left in the crash site. Everything was burned to ashes after the crash. Six people were on board, including Jenni Rivera and two pilots.

The only evidence of Jenni they could find at the site was her burnt Driving license. The investigation didn’t give any clue about the reason for the plane crash. The suspicion increased after it was found that she received death calls before she died in a plane crash. Even though there isn’t strong evidence to accuse drug traffickers of killing her, there is a high possibility that they may have planned the accident as Jenni Rivera was singing against drug trafficking lately. Nevertheless, Mexico’s aviation investigation agency solved the case and found the reason. The investigation team said that the pilot flying Rivera was over-aged and the plane was not in good condition.

Jenni Rivera filed a lawsuit against Starwood Management Inc, who later paid $70 million as compensation to Jenni’s family.

How Much Was Jenni Rivera Worth?

Jenni Rivera made her fortune via her music career. In her entire music career, she has produced 5 double-platinum, 15 platinum, and 15 gold. This shows how much money she must have made as a singer alone. By the time she died, she must have sold more than 20 million copies of her album. She also ventured into business and merchandising. She launched several products using her name as a Brand name. The product line consists of Jenni Rivera Fragrance, Divina Cosmetics, Jenni Jeans, and Divine Music. Since Rivera has a loyal fans base, she must have made a good amount of money by selling her merchandise products to fans.

Jenni’s first marriage was hell. The husband of Jenni molested Jenni and her sister. This was a very tough phase for her. Somehow, she gathered courage and reported her husband to the police. As soon as the complaint was filed, his husband absconded. Finally, he was caught and sentenced to 31 years of Jail imprisonment. This incident turned Jenni’s Life around. He began singing songs that reflected her ordeal and how she came out of it. Her songs inspired people, and soon she became a role model. This increased her fan following

Considering her business earnings, income through music career, and salary from TV shows, she has made millions before her death. $25 million would be the answer to how much was Jenni Rivera worth when she died. Jenni earned a good amount even after her death through the release of Rivera’s biographical book.

Jenni Rivera Height and Weight

Jenni Rivera is 1.66 m tall, and she weighs around 54 Kg.

Conclusion

In this article, I have mentioned how much was Jenni Rivera worth when she died. I have also expanded on this and explained how Rivera came up with this figure. In addition to net worth, I have included some information regarding her personal life. I hope you found the information you came looking for. Thank You for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Jenni Rivera Net Worth

1. What were Jenni Rivera’s major sources of income? Music and Reality show were her two major sources of income. However, a lion’s share of her income came from music. 2. How many siblings does Jenni Rivera have? Jenni grew up with her four brothers and one sister. 3. What was the age of Jenni Rivera when she died in a plane crash? Jenni was 43 years old when she died. 4. How many people died in the plane crash? A total of 6 people were killed in the plane crash. The reason for the plane crash has not been found so far. Since the plane crashed at a speed of 1000mph (ca. 1,609 km/h), hardly any evidence survived.