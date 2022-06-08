Jeff Dunham Net Worth: Bio, Career, Assets, Awards, Achievements, Cars

Jeff Dunham is a big name in the comedy world. An accomplished comedian, ventriloquist and actor, he has cemented his name as one of the highest paid comedians in the world consistently for several years. America is the birth place of numerous professional comedians, but Dunham has his own uniqueness that has always made him stand out in the crowd. In fact, he is reportedly ranked as one of the best comedians in the recent past. The comedy star is also recognized for his efforts in rejuvenating the art of ventriloquism or puppetry among anyone else after the legendary comedian, Edgar Bergen. That said, what do you think the star comedian Jeff Dunham net worth looks like?

Jeff has raked in a massive fortune from his profession. As of 2022, Jeff Dunham net worth is $140 million. His comedy stretches across different genres like ventriloquism, observational comedy, black, Blue and prop comedy.

Dunham has a long list of television and film credits to his name. He has appeared in numerous popular shows like “Comedy Central Presents”, “Late Show with David Letterman”, “The Tonight Show”, “Sonny With a Chance” among others. From 2009’s “The Jeff Dunham Show” to his other notable films and shows like “Controlled Chaos”, “Minding the Monsters”, “All Over the Map” and more, Jeff portrays unparalleled entertaining and comical skills.

While the comedian has many characters who he teams up with as a Ventriloquist, the most popular ones are Peanut, Walter, and Achmed the Dead Terrorist. With that, let’s move on to the next section that will give you more on Jeff like how much does Jeff Dunham make, his career, how old is Jeff Dunham and more.

Jeff Dunham Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

Jeff Dunham has not only garnered a huge name in the industry but has also earned millions making people laugh for years. And why not, he is one of the highest-grossing comedians in America as of today thus becoming a member of the elite club of the richest comedians in the world. Now that you know what is Jeff Dunham net worth, let’s see some of his notable earnings.

How Much Does Jeff Dunham Make

Jeff Dunham net worth as of 2022 is $140 million which he has accrued from a career that spans over 3 decades. While much of his wealth is attributed to his highly successful comedy and acting projects, he has also earned plenty as a producer, an author and from his videos on YouTube. In fact, Jeff’s success as a ventriloquist is mainly because of YouTube and other social media platforms. In addition to that, he has performed live and done several tours that has raked in big chunks of money adding up to Jeff Dunham net worth.

Jeff, like most other artists in the entertainment industry did not start his career with the best earnings. He started receiving getting bigger paychecks only after his association with Comedy Central. He was still in the university when he reportedly was making round $50,000 a year.

Today as most sources report, the comedian rakes in a whopping $15 million to $30 million a year with over 200 shows! His videos that feature his most popular characters like Achmed, Peanut and Walter have reached a viewership count of more than 500 million. Out of this, Achmed alone has attracted around 150 million views. Some of the videos have hit the YouTube’s most viewed list helping him earn millions of dollars. This is what he has built for himself over the years.

Notable Earnings of Jeff

Looking back in the past, the comedian actor made around $30 million in 2009 which probably was one of the most profitable years for Dunham. His earnings during that year made him hit the list of Forbes’ highest paid comedians in the United States. By that time he had already sold $4 million copies of the DVDs and more than $7 million worth of merchandise. Well, it isn’t surprising considering that his videos racked up more than 350 million which show his fan following. As of today he has been enjoying the royalties amounting to $10 million from the sale of the copies of DVDs.

Moving on, according to various reports, the comedian received lucrative pay checks consistently in the following years as well. For example in 2011, he made around $20 million, 2012 got him $22 million. Jeff pulled in a paycheck of $19 million in 2013, and $17 million in 2018.

In addition to his Comedy Central Presents shows, Jeff has acted in many movies and other television shows either in major roles or as a guest star. These have helped the actor build a big bank.

Books & Other contributing to Jeff Dunham Net Worth

Aside from the DVDs of his shows, and the salary from his onscreen performance, Jeff has branched out to other different channels as well. He has penned down a couple of books in 2003 and 2010. One is “Dear Walter”, and the other, his memoir titled “All by My Selves: Walter, Peanut, Achmed and Me”. The royalties from the sale of these books have earned him millions.

It is not just Dunham but also his puppets that have garnered a huge fan following worldwide. Having a strong business attribute, the comedian sure knows how to make the right use of this. He has launched online store where he sells merchandize. The fans can buy the puppets of the popular characters like Peanut, Bubba J, Achmed the Dead Terrorist etc. Additionally, you can buy the plush models of these characters, T-shirts, dinnerware set with these themes, bobbing heads and other things. With his fan following so incredibly high, this business is extremely profitable and he rakes in solid cash from the revenue generated from these products.

While the actor sure knows how to get rich, he also has incredible marketing skills that helps him retain his popularity. Among the merchandize lines, there is also Jeff dummy available for his hardcore admirers. It comes along with a carry case and an instructional DVD to make it more user friendly.

Music and Comedy Tours

Jeff is a multitalented individual who has not only vested into his comical skills but also contributed in the music realm. Although not as prolific as his mainstream career, the the album that he released have been recieved well by the audience. Besides that, during his “Spark of Madness tour”, the comedian has performed in 386 different around across the globe. He has even made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for having the “Most tickets sold for a comedy tour”. Needless to say, this has a major role to play in upturning Jeff Dunham net worth.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Jeffrey Douglas Dunham Popular Name Jeff Dunham Date of Birth April 18, 1962 Age 60 years Place of Birth Dallas, Texas Parents Adoptive parents - Howard Dunham and Joyce Dunham Spouse Audrey Murdick (m. 2012 to present)

Paige Brown (m. 1994 to 2008) Children Bree Brown, Ashlyn and Kenna Dunham (from his marriage to Paige Brown), and James Jeffrey Dunham and Jack Steven Dunham (from his marriage to Audrey Murdick) Profession Comedian, Ventriloquist, Actor, singer, Author Net Worth $140 million

Many people often ask how old is Jeff Dunham? The comedian-actor came into this world on the 18th of April, 1962 in Dallas Texas. But within just about three months of his birth, Howard and Joyce Dunham took him in for adoption. Howard was a real estate executive by profession while his wife Joyce was a homemaker. Jeff grew up as an only child in a Presbyterian household in a pretty decent upscale neighborhood.

Dunham’s interest for ventriloquism grew when he received a “Mortimer Snerd” puppet as his Christmas gift. He was only eight years old then, in the year 1970. Jeff started learning more about ventriloquism from how-to books from library. By the time he reached his fourth grade, he was clear that he was going to take this up as his career in future. He wanted to be the best in this field and therefore, he started practicing for hours a day standing in front of the mirror.

Not only this, Jeff carefully followed the regimen and tactics of the legendary ventriloquist, Edgar Bergen and he started recording in front of a camera every skill that he put in use.

Performing in Public

By the time he was in sixth class, the future comedian-actor started attending an international meeting of ventriloquists. It was held once every year at Kentucky’s Vent Haven Convention. He got a chance to meet Jimmy Nelson face-to-face. However, he was already so skilled by then that the other participants were getting discouraged by him. Dunham was, therefore, asked not to enter any more competitions there and the authorities declared him as “retired champion”.

The break from the competition gave him more time to fine tune his skills. He did this by performing at various places like in church, in his high school, and even at Six Flags, the amusement park where he worked.

Career

Early Career

Jeff Dunham began his career at a very young age. After performing at various events that were attended by local celebrities, he made his television debut in 1976, at the age of 14. This was, however, not a performance/ show but for an interview with Bill O’Reilly, a reporter from a Dallas-based channel. But appearing on television gave him better recognition. He soon followed this with several television commercials like Datsun, car dealerships and others while still pursuing high school.

Jeff graduated from his high school in 1980 and began attending college at Baylor University for a Bachelor’s in Communications. During this this he also started touring around booking shows. He was already reportedly performing more than 100 shows a year earning around $70,000 annually.

Mid Career

In 1985, Jeff got a chance to take part in a Broadway variety show called “Sugar Babies”. This proved to be a big break for him as he got to perform alongside Ann Miller and Mickey Rooney. He relocated to Los Angeles during the late 80s so he could focus on ventriloquism better. It wasn’t easy for him amidst negative reactions from fellow comedians and performers who felt that this art is obsolete. In 1988, he met The Comedy & Magic Club owner, Mike Lacey and they became good friends. He got a job in Mike’s Club and there he moved this art of performing with dummy to a more advanced level. He spiced it up with a certain level of adult content and his audiences enjoyed it.

Career Since 90s

Jeff landed on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” in 1990 and appeared in the show four times. He then went on to appear in several other television shows like “She Spies”, “Any Day Now” among others. He continued to work in various other on-screen and off-screen projects before appearing on the “Comedy Central Presents” in 2003 for the first time.

Dunham rose to stardom through this show but despite gaining huge success as a solo artist, Comedy Central didn’t permit more airtime for his show. He then started raising his own funds through campaign and started making his own comedy special DVD “Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself”. It became so successful that Comedy Central had to air the DVD contents in 2006. Jeff had six specials running on Comedy Central. They include “Arguing with Myself”, “Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special”, , “Spark of Insanity”, “Minding the Monsters”, “Controlled Chaos”, and the latest being “All Over the Map”.

After doing six specials with Comedy Central, Dunham signed up for his seventh one “”Unhinged in Hollywood” with NBC. The show started in 2015.

Meanwhile, the comedian also appeared in other show and films like “Blue Collar TV”, “Good Morning America”, “Hollywood Squares”, “Achmed Saved America”, “Delta Farce”, “Smurfs: The Lost Village” among others. His latest ones are 2020 television series “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?” and an episode of 2021 “Last Man Standing”.

Aside from his usual acting and comedy performances, Jeff also added a credit as a voice actor for “The Nut Job” and its sequel, “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature”.

Personal Life

Dunham got into relationship with his first wife Paige Brown in 1992, in West Palm Beach. After two years of dating the duo tied the knot in 1994. Jeff adopted Paige’s then 1.5 years old daughter named Bree. The couple were later blessed with two more daughters – Ashlyn, born in 1995 and Kenna in 1997. Their marriage however didn’t last forever. The main reason that strained their marriage was reportedly the comedian’s long tours that kept him away from his family. They filed for a divorce in 2008 which finalized in 2011.

Meanwhile, in 2009, Dunham met Audrey Murdick in 2009 and they began dating. Murdick is a fitness professional, nutritionist and also competed in bodybuilding events. The two exchanged rings on 25th December, 2011 and tied the knot in October 2012. In 2015 October, the couple was blessed with twin sons named James Jeffrey and Jack Steven.

While Jeff Dunham has gained superlative success in his work, he became a part of a few controversies for his adult level content. Although he intended to make his content solely for entertainment purpose, some accused him of being sexist, racist and homophobic.

Assets

The comedy star sure has a lot of properties in his portfolio. According to various reports, he sold two luxurious homes. In 2017, he listed his Encino, California mansion for $4.1 where he originally bought it for $4.25 million in 2009. It sits on a generous 6,522 sq. ft. area featuring five bedrooms, and six baths.

Jeff also was the owner of a beach-facing home which he listed in 2011 for $8.75 million. After reducing the price to $5.5 million he finally sold it in 2017. The house was constructed in 2007 in Mediterranean style with the same number of bedrooms and bathrooms.

Summing Up

Jeff Dunham worked his way up with dedication and perseverance to reach the grand success he is enjoying today. His one-of-a-kind style of humor, and amazing comical timing never fails to win the hearts of his fans. Just as Dunham has garnered a worldwide fame, so have his characters that have been his constant companion in most of his shows. Even though some of the contents have sometimes created a stir among the public, Jeff has made it work through his adept skills as an entertainer. As of today, Jeff Dunham net worth is $140 million and he sure deserves every bit of it!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How old is Jeff Dunham? Born on the 18th of April, 1962 in Dallas Texas, Jeff is 60 years old as of 2022. What is Jeff Dunham worth? Jeff Dunham net worth is estimated to be $140 million at the time of writing this article. How much does Jeff Dunham make? Jeff Makes somewhere between $15 million to $30 million a year from various sources like his comedy tours, films and shows, merchandize sale, book royalties and more. Who is Jeff’s wife? Jeff is married to Audrey Murdick, fitness professional since 2012. The have a twin son together.