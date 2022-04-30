Have you ever wondered who gave the voice to Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron? Yes, you have guessed it correctly it is the actor, producer James Spader. The American actor is renowned for acting in movies like Sex, Lies, and Videotape, Stargate, Crash, Lincoln, and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Apart from this, he is also known for appearing in television series like The Practice, Boston Legal, The Office, etc. Furthermore, he is playing the role of Raymond Reddington in the popular crime thriller series The Blacklist. So if you want to know What is James Spader net worth? How old is James Spader? and How much does James Spader make? then make sure you read this post till the end.

What Is James Spader Worth?

The MCU villain Ultron voice actor, James Spader net worth is calculated as around $20 million as of 2022. He has acquired his massive fortune by acting in movies and television shows. Apart from this, he is also credited as the executive producer of The Blacklist, in which he also appeared as Raymond Reddington. He is best known for his role in Crash and Stargate. James is also famous for appearing in shows like Boston Legal and The Office. Let us have a look at how much does James Spader make?

Name James Spader Net Worth $20 Million Birth 7th February 1960, Boston, USA Nationality American Age 62 Years Old Height 5Ft 10in Weight 83 Kg Partner Leslie Stefanson Profession Actor, Producer Career 1978-Present

How Much Does James Spader Make?

The Blacklist actor James Spader earns at least $2 million every year. His income is generated through his acting works in movies and television shows. Also, James Spader makes decent money by producing shows. According to reports, James Spader receives an income of $200k to $300k every month, while his weekly earnings are calculated as around $60k to $90k. Below are the details of James Spader’s earnings.

James Spader Earnings From The Blacklist

James rose to prominence after he started playing the role of Raymond Reddington. Spader has been playing the part of Raymond Reddington since 2013. Initially, James’s paycheck was around $160k for each episode. However, due to the rising popularity of James’s character and the show, his salary was hiked to $300k per episode. The show has 9 seasons and the forthcoming 10th season has also been announced by the makers this year.

Almost every season of the show has a total of 22 episodes, except for season 3 (23 episodes) and season 7 (19 episodes). If we add the numbers James Spader took home a massive paycheck of $3.5 million (when he received $160k for each episode) and a total of $6.6 million (when he received $300k per episode) from each season of The Blacklist.

James Spader Highest Grossing Movies

James Spader’s earliest known appearance in movies is as “Keith Butterfield” in Endless Love, which was released in 1981. The movie collected more than $32.4 million against a $16 million budget. His other hit movie named “Wall Street” was released in 1987, and grossed more than $43 million worldwide against a $15 million budget.

Then in the year 1989, James Spader won the hearts of the public with his performance in Sex, Lies, and Videotape by playing the part of Graham Dalton. The movie had a budget of $1.2 million, but it managed to collect a whopping sum of over $36 million across the globe.

Then the movie called “Wolf” featuring James was released in 1994, which earned more than $131 million for a $70 million budget. Then in the same year, another hit movie starring James Spader named “Stargate” was released which earned more than $196 million across the globe. The movie budget was around $55 million, out of which James Spader took home a stipend of a whopping $1 million. The box office collection of the movie “Secretary” (released in 2002) was $9.3 million and James took home $400k for his role.

Then James appeared in the biographical movie based on Abraham lincoln in 2012. The movie had a whopping $65 million budget, and it ended up collecting a colossal sum of $275.2 million at the box office. Then in 2015, James Spader gave voice to the antagonist of Avenger’s second installment i.e, Ultron. The movie had a massive $365 million budget and the movie collected a colossal sum of more than $1.403 billion across the globe.

James Spader Real Estate

The actor has also spent a considerable amount of money on real estate as well. Back in 2016, the actor took over a grand house in Marion for a whopping amount of more than $1.7 million. James also used to own a 3,700 square feet house in the city of Los Angeles. He bought the house back in the year 2004 for a hefty sum of $2.2 million.

The house is stated to include 4 large bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It also has a big garden, with palm trees covering the pathway to his house. The house is also reported to have guest rooms and a huge swimming pool as well. James gave away the property in the year 2016, for a huge sum of $4 million. The actor is also reported to own mansions in London and Greenwich Village as well.

Early Life

James Spader is the third child of Stoddard Greenwood spader and Jean Spader. On the 7th of February 1960, Jean Spader and Stoddard Spader welcomed their son, James Spader in Boston. Before giving birth to James Spader, Jean and Stoddard became parents to 2 daughters namely, Libby Spader and Annie Spader. Stoddard Spader and Jean Spader used to work as a teacher. James was sent to a school called The Pike School and later on to Brooks School.

His mother used to teach at the former, while his father was a teacher in the latter. After this, James transferred to Philips Academy, where he became friends with the son of the former president of America i.e, John F. Kennedy Jr.

However, James Spader dropped out of school to pursue a career in acting at the age of just 17 years old and relocated to New York. Dropping out of school in the middle had its own disadvantages. Spader had to take up odd jobs to support himself. He worked as a bartender, yoga teacher, driver, and stable boy.

Career

James Spader landed his first major role in the movie “Endless Love”, where he played the role of Keith Butterfield. The movie was released in the year 1981 and a few years later, James managed to grab the lead role in the movie Tuff Turf. After the release of Pretty in Pink in the year 1986, James Spader became a known figure among the audience. Over the years, James Spader went on to act in famous movies like Less Than Zero, Mannequin, Baby Boom, Wall Street, etc. He also appeared in hit movies like Sex, Lies and Videotape, White Palace, Bad Influence, and Stargate.

Later on, James Spader appeared in the popular television show called “Boston Legal” as Alan Shore. Before this, James Spader used to play the same role in another hit television show called “The Practice”. James Spader’s performance as Alan Shore was so good that he went on to take home not one but three prestigious Emmy Awards.

He took home one for his performance in The Practice in the year 2004 and the remaining two in the years 2005 and 2007 respectively for his performance in Boston Legal. He is also the holder of a Satellite Award, which he received in the year 2006 for his role in Boston Legal.

Guest Appearances and The Blacklist

James Spader also went on to appear in many television shows like The Office, Search Committee, The Family Tree, Fraiser, and Seinfeld. Then in the year 2013, James Spader managed to get the part of Raymond Reddington in the popular crime series called “The Blacklist”, which is still airing today. Apart from this, he also serves as the executive producer of The Blacklist. He also went on to lend his voice to the antagonist i.e, Ultron, in the hit movie Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Personal Life

James Spader met Victoria Kheel way before he became an actor. The couple met each other at a yoga studio. Victoria had a job as a decorator. James and Kheel started seeing each other in 1980, and after dating for almost 7 years, the couple walked down the aisle in the year 1987. James Spader and Victoria Kheel became parents to two sons and later ended their marriage in the year 2004.

Though there are no confirmed reports on why they parted ways, it is assumed that James Spader’s busy schedule doing movies is the reason behind their divorce. During James’s marriage to Victoria, James was spotted hanging out with actress Leslie Stefanson in 2002. After James’s divorce, Leslie and Spader started seeing each other. Though the couple did not exchange wedding vows, they are parents to a son.

Conclusion

James Spader left his school to pursue the thing he loves the most i.e, acting. However, he had to take up odd jobs in order to survive, but still, he continued to work on his dream. Finally, in 1978, James Spader managed to get his first role in a movie called “Team Mates” as Jimmy. Then his major role came with the movie Endless Love in the year 1981. Soon, James started appearing in many hit movies. Then in the mid-2000s, James started making regular appearances on TV. Soon he went on to shine in shows like The Practice, Boston Legal, and The Blacklist. Due to his popularity in these shows, James Spader transited to TV.

Currently, James is playing the role of Raymond Reddington in The Blacklist since 2013. The series has a total of 9 seasons with the the10th season on its way.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is James Spader worth? A. As of the year 2022, James Spader net worth is projected around $20 million. 2. How old is James Spader? A. James Spader is 62 years old. 3. How many children does James Spader have? A. James Spader is the father of 3 sons, two born from his previous marriage and one from his current girlfriend. 4. Who is James Spader’s girlfriend? A. James Spader is in a relationship with actress, Leslie Stefanson since 2002.