James Earl Jones is one of the most respected actors of America who has been a part of several epic films in the history of Hollywood. Right from “The Great White Hope” from the 60s to a more recent “Coming 2 America” and voicing over for “Star Wars”, the actor has numerous eminent movies to his credit. However, his decades long commitment to the “Star Wars” team, as the voice behind the iconic character ‘Darth Vader’, is probably what the world best celebrates him for. While James has been enjoying a prolific career to date, fan are curious to know where has James Earl Jones net worth reached at present after years of contribution to the industry.

According to the recent estimation reports, James Earl Jones has a net worth of $40 million. Without a doubt, most of his wealth has come from his diverse projects in the entertainment industry.

The legendary voice artist has officially signed off from the “Star Wars” franchise after 40 long years, as the modern day artificial intelligence (AI) takes over to recreate his voice. However, James and his resounding voice behind Darth Vader will continue to rule the hearts of his fans forever. His outstanding performance, superior acting skills and engaging on-screen presence has won him many prestigious awards and recognitions.

If you are curious to know more about this gifted actor, then keep reading. We will cover here some of the interesting details like James Earl Jones net worth, how much does James Earl Jones make, his career personal life and more.

James Earl Jones Net Worth, Salary, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards and Personal Life

How Much Does James Earl Jones Make

The fact that James Earl Jones net worth is a dazzling $40 million is a proof that the actor has pulled in some heavy paychecks from his movie projects over the years. But what was the real deal with his generations long voice-over endeavor for the Star Wars franchise?

While people know what is James Earl Jones worth, many think that the actor might have amassed most of his fortune from the Star Wars Franchise which might be true. However, it is also true that the legendary actor has lost millions of dollars because of a decision he had made during that time.

Earnings from Star Wars and the Wreck

Back in 1977, when Jones was first approached by the Star Wars team for voicing the character Darth Vader, he was unsure of the film’s success. Therefore, despite receiving an offer of a percentage of the movie’s total box office earnings, he preferred a cash payment for his role. One of the other major factors that drove him to opt for this was his need for money during that time to meet his basic needs.

So per his request, James recieved $7,000 in cash (which is equivalent to $27000 today) for recording lines for a couple of hours which was a lot for him given his financial situation. However, his decision about not accepting the profit sharing option turned out to be a huge mistake for him as the 1977’s original Star Wars version earned a revenue of $775 million! It did not stop there, all the sequels turned out to be blockbuster smash raking in close to $70 billion in total.

You can only imagine how much James Earl Jones net worth would have been today had he not opted for his payment in cash four decades back.

Other Films

There aren’t much details about what James Earl Jones has made from other films except for 1988’s Coming to America for which his salary was reportedly $900,000. If he was had charged this much back in 1988, then over the years, he would have definitely earned millions from each film that added to James Earl Jones net worth.

Hope this gives you some outline about his income and what is James Earl Jones worth. Now let’s dive into his family and childhood a bit to understand where did that star come from.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name James Earl Jones Celebrated Name James Earl Jones Date of Birth January 17, 1931 Age 91 years Place of Birth Arkabutla, Mississippi, United States Parents Father: Robert Earl Jones

Mother: Ruth Connolly Spouse Julienne Marie (m.1968 - 1972)

Cecilia Hart (m.1982/ passed away in 2016) Children One Profession Actor, Voice Actor Net Worth $40 million

How old is James Earl Jones now? Is he still active in the industry? These are some of the things that his fans cannot resist asking. Well, the star came into this world on the 17th of January, 1931. This makes him 91 years old as of 2022. And, yes as of now James Jones is still active in the industry. He was born in a place called Arkabutla in Mississippi to parents Robert Earl Jones and Ruth Connolly.

James grew up being around his maternal grandparents from the age of 5. His father, who was also a chauffeur, boxer, and butler, had abandoned his family in the efforts of becoming an actor/ artist. He along with his Grandparents shifted to Michigan during the Great Migration. But looks like the change of place had quite a rough impact on young Jones. He suffered stuttering issues in the new place which led him to decide not to speak at all until he reached high school.

At high school, one of Jones’ teachers helped him overcome his speech problem. With assistance and his own efforts, the actor worked through this, although he still shows little signs of stammering to date.

Education and More

On completion of high school, James Earl Jones applied at the University of Michigan to study pre-medicine. However, after taking a look at all the arrangement that the United States military was offering, he couldn’t hold himself back and joint the Reserve Officer Training Program. His passion for acting and performance simultaneously led him to finetune his skills in drama so he started going to Michigan University’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance segment.

Another major reason for taking up training in drama was that, James wanted to make things more delightful before he was assigned duty during the Korean war. Eventually, after the war, he got the position of second lieutenant. After a few years of service, he recieved the rank of first lieutenant and then eventually got discharged.

Career

Beginning of Acting Career

James’ acting career started with taking up roles in theatre productions. Beginning with “Othello”, he then enjoyed a long and prominent time being a part of Shakespeare productions during the 60s. This raised him as a prominent actor in the theatre world.

Around this time, in the 60s, James Jones also entered Hollywood. Some of his early movies were “The Comedians” and “Dr. Strangelove”. With his role in both the play and film version of “The Great White Hope”, he became quite popular. After this, James did a few more projects like “The Man”, “Claudine” among others before landing on one of the biggest projects of his career – voicing over for the character of Darth Vader in “Star Wars” in 1977.

James then continued his role as a voice actor for “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” in 1980 and “Return of the Jedi” in 1983. He got tremendous fame and success being a part of this franchise. The actor followed this with several more theatre productions and films that include “Coming to America”, “Field of Dreams” and more.

Career Since 90s

Jones career started soaring high through this era and he found more success through better roles than ever. During this time he acted in films like “The Hunt for Red October”, “Clear and Present Danger”, “Patriot Games” etc. James also accepted voice over role for the character of Mufasa in famous movie “The Lion King”.

In addition to this, the award-winning actor has numerous television credits to his name. Among his various endeavors in television include “Gabriel’s Fire”, “Heat Wave”, “Roots: The Next Generations”, “Law & Order”, “Two and a Half Men, “Will & Grace”, “The Big Bang Theory,” and “The Simpsons”. One of the most recent work of James was the 2021 film “Coming 2 America” in which he portrayed the popular character ‘King Jaffe Joffer’.

Awards and Achievements

Through five decades of successful career, James has made immense contributions to the industry in a variety of roles. He has bagged several awards during this time. The most notable ones include Academy Honorary award, Grammy, Tony Awards, and Emmy Awards.

Personal life

James Jones married his first wife and actress, Julienne Marie in 1968. The couple were in relationship for around 4 years before parting their ways in 1972. He then tied the knot with Cecilia Hart, who is also an actress, in 1982. They remained married until Hart passed away in 2016 fighting ovarian cancer. The couple have one child together.

Summing Up

James Earl Jones is a self-made man who moved from a mediocre family to a star-studded life thanks to his incredible talent and dedication. The legendary actor has not only dominated Hollywood during his time but also the television world. He has had an equally enviable career in the theatre productions. James’ “basso profondo” voice have not only attracted millions of fans across the globe but also created a special place in their heart in addition to becoming the ‘voice of generations’ that will be cherished forever.

As of 2022, James Ear Jones net worth is $40 million which is the result of his glorious career that spans over five decades.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is James Earl Jones worth? James Earl Jones’ net worth is $40 million which he has amassed from his acting and voice acting career. How old is James Earl Jones? Born on 17 January 1931, James is 91 years old as of 2022. Is James still active in the industry? Yes, James has made any announcement about otherwise, so he is active.