Is it Real? Is Walmart closing stores? That answer is yes! Walmart is closing down its stores. In addition to that, they are also reducing the shopping hours for their customers. This has left people dependent on Walmart stranded. People are tittle-tattling that Walmart is witnessing its last times in the market. How true is this? In case it is true, what is the real reason behind Walmart shutting down their giant retailer stores? Why are they limiting their functional hours? Well, this article is dealing with all these questions, and I am also trying to help people who are dependent on Walmart.

What Are the Reasons Behind Walmart Closing Its stores?

Multiple reasons are being attributed to the closure of Walmart. However, we will focus on some plausible reasons. According to popular opinion, the below reasons have been attributed to the closure of Walmart.

COVID-19 Measures

Supply Deficit

Spin Shopping Culture

Reduced Performance

COVID-19 Measures

The past two years have brought big changes in the world. The spread of COVID-19 has changed the way of our life. People have adopted various measures to shield themselves from the virus and also protect others from getting infected. The whole human society is working both ways (protecting themselves and others) to decrease the spread of the virus that has caused the current pandemic. Similarly, the megastores like Walmart are also taking various steps to ensure the safety of their customers and staff.

The primary step a person should take to safeguard himself/herself from coronavirus is to sanitize themselves regularly and additionally disinfect the surroundings too. If we are to sanitize our home completely, it may take a few hours. However, this may not be the case for giant retailers like Walmart. They need a solid 40 hours to clean and sanitized their entire store. This would mean that they have to close their shop for at least 2 days for this purpose alone.

However, they have announced that their pharmacy stores would remain open. You can buy medicine using various pickup options because the store would remain closed. I would suggest you use the curbside pickup option.

Supply Deficit

People who recently visited the Walmart stores were unable to buy their desired product. The reason for this is many. Ever since, the COVID-19 outbreak, many markets are suffering from a supply-demand mismatch. The predictions made by marketing teams are witnessing failure sometimes. In this case, Walmart is no exception. In addition to this, there is a disruption in the supply chain. This can lead to a delay in the delivery of the goods to the store. So, when a customer shows up, the product may not be present on the shelf of Walmart.

Shift in Shopping Culture

Post-COVID-19, people have switched from physical shopping to digital shopping. Taking advantage of the situation, online stores such as Amazon have attracted customers to their shopping realm. With so many years of experience in selling products online, Amazon and alike companies have gained the upper hand. Walmart may be still coping with the drastic shift. Though they have physical contactless services like pickup service, people are feeling safe ordering the things they want inside their home. This is entirely a new domain for Walmart.

Reduced Performance

A few years back, Walmart made an attempt to expand its megastores. Unfortunately, most newly opened stores were shut the following year due to poor performance. This has been the attitude of Walmart towards their stores that has poor performance.

What Is Walmart?

Walmart is the mecca of shoppers. It has everything you need and everything you might need. It is one of the top 5 retailers in the world. Walmart has planted its stores in around 24 countries. The total number of Walmart stores in the world is around 10,500. It employs more than 2.2 million people.

Products That Are Sold by Walmart

Walmart is a retailer powerhouse. The range of products sold by Walmart is unimaginable. Only when you prepare a list and visit Walmart, you would get to know how long your list can expand. They have categorized all of their products into 21 categories. Those categories are Clothing, Books, Movies, Music, Video games, Arts & crafts, Automotive parts, Home accessories, products used in patio and Garden, toys, baby products, electronics, grocery, household products, pet-related products, sports, stationery, Furniture appliances, cosmetics, body care, Pharmacy.

That is a huge list. You have all the products that would fill an empty house. In that case, the dependence of people on Walmart will also be high. It would be too hard for people to settle down for other retail stores in the case of Walmart closure.

Alternatives to Walmart

In case your nearest Walmart store is shut down, what are the other alternative option you can choose for? Well, here I have prepared a list of alternatives for Walmart that you can rely on even during the COVID-19 outbreak. My first suggestion on the list is an e-Commerce giant, Amazon.

Amazon: There is an unimaginable difference between Amazon and Walmart. The first thing is, that Amazon is an expert in selling products online, while Walmart’s expertise lies in selling the product at a physical location. Taking the current situation into account, Who do you think can serve us better? I would definitely say Amazon because the coronavirus is still out there. Sure! There are disadvantages to buying products online, but the advantages outweigh those risks. It is time for offline shoppers to experience a change in their shopping experience.

Costco: Costco is one of the tough competitors for Walmart. To date, Walmart has reigned as the top retailer. However, the recent fluctuations in Walmart suggest that people need an alternative. Well, Costco can definitely fill that place. Costco has good experience being a retainer. So, in case your nearest Walmart store is shut down, you can start checking out for the nearest Costco store. In order to gain the top position in the market, they would sell products at a better price and at the same time would improve their service quality. So, people who don’t want to miss the offline shopping experience can still go to Costco.

Target: Similar to Costco, Target is also a competitor for Walmart. They are present all over North America, and they offer good service. As a competitor, Target has outperformed Walmart in sales in the year 2020. They sell a wide range of products, like Walmart. Finally, Costco and Target would be the best alternative for Walmart as a retailer.

How to Know if a Walmart Store Is Closed?

There are millions of people who regularly visit Walmart. Since Walmart is getting closed at various locations, so many people are clueless. In case you need to know if your nearby stores are open, there is a way to check that. First, visit the website of Walmart, which is Walmart.com. There you could enter your state or city or pin code. This would give you a list of Walmart stores near you. In addition to that, you can also see other information in that. It includes functioning hours too. So, you can easily see if the nearby Walmart is open or closed.

Conclusion

Various markets are witnessing big changes. Many Multi-National Companies have been shattered by COVID-19. In this case, Walmart is no exception. They are having a tough time dealing with the situation. Currently, they are shutting down Walmart temporarily. In case, they start shutting down stores permanently, you should know what is your next option. In this article, I have explained the situation of Walmart and have given you alternate options as well. Hope you found this article informative and helpful.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Is Walmart Closing Stores?

1. Is Walmart closing stores permanently? In most cases, they are shutting down Walmart temporarily for cleaning and disinfecting the stores. 2. What is the functioning hour of Walmart? Due to COVID-19, the functioning hours of Walmart are changing. It is better to check their website before leaving. 3. How many hours does it take for Walmart to completely sanitize their store? On average, 40 hours is needed for sanitizing the whole store.