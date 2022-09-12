Walmart is the largest retail chain in the world based on its revenue. It is an American multinational company run in many countries. It has its headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas. Walmart is well known among its customers as they run many hypermarket chains, supermarkets, departmental stores, grocery stores, etc. It was established in 1962 by its founder Sam Walton as a family business in Rogers. Walmart also owns the Sam’s Clubs retail warehouse clubs. They have nearly 10,585 stores and clubs in around 24 countries across the world.

Is Walmart Running as a Franchise in 2022?

Walmart is not a franchise in the year 2022. It was never in the past also. Walmart was founded by Sam Walton as a family business. It is still a family business which is a corporation owned by Sam Walton’s family. They are also many shareholders in Walmart. Some such shareholders in Walmart are American investment companies. Also, you can purchase shares in Walmart in the stock market. This makes it one of the publicly traded corporations in the world.

What is the Reason for Walmart Not Being a Franchise?

It is well known that Walmart is not owned by a single person at any point in time after it is founded. As I have mentioned it is founded by Sam Walton. You may have doubts about its ownership now. Even though it is founded by Sam it is owned by the whole Walton family. This makes it a family-owned public corporation that also has many shareholders. They have a huge number of investors invested in their company through the stock market. Even you can purchase their shares n the stock market.

Walmart started as a small corporation and has grown into a huge success because it was a publicly traded company, unlike franchises which are operated privately.

Is Walmart a Public or Private Organization?

Walmart is known to be run and owned by the Walton family. The Walton family owns nearly 50% of Walmart and the rest of them are owned by shareholders who are individuals and commercial stocks. So all they together run and take the important decisions at Walmart. This is a publicly traded company. Hence, Walmart is not a private organization. It is a public organization and anyone can be a part of Walmart now by purchasing stocks in their company through the stock market. Their stocks are also available at low prices.

What is the Basic Structure of Walmart Company?

The basic structure of working at Walmart is based on hierarchical functionality. The meaning of hierarchical functional structure is that all the associates below the CEO of Walmart are under direct superiority.

Additionally, Walmart is run by some active shareholders who invest in the Walmart business and run the whole corporate system.

Is There a Possibility for Walmart to Be a Franchise in the Future?

There is no chance of Walmart being a franchise even in the future. It is successful only because it is a publicly traded company. It is a family owned business and is owned by the Walton family, so it will not be a franchise.

Walton owns 50% of the Walmart business. the remaining is owned by several shareholders both businesses and individuals. Some such business which is a shareholder in Walmart is The Vanguard Group and SSgA Funds Management Inc.

The average earning of a Walmart shareholder is $2.20 per share for every fiscal year. Shares can be purchased on the stock market and also in any investment app. Even though Walmart is not a franchise it does provide space in its stores for establishing a franchise in them.

Can You Be a Part of Walmart?

There are several ways through which you can be involved with the Walmart business. Some such is by working with them as a store associate, investor in their business, or else third-party merchant.

But if you want to work with Walmart you have to be a part of a hard job application as most Walmart jobs are very competitive. So it is best to submit a premium quality to get a job at Walmart. You can search for job roles near you at Walmart on their official website, walmart.com.

It may take up to 3 weeks time for the whole hiring process at Walmart starting from the application, and assessment test to the training at Walmart.

Additionally, you can be a part of Walmart by selling on their websites as a third-party seller. Walmart marketplace is similar to the Facebook marketplace and is a community of independent sellers. For you to be a Walmart marketplace seller you must have prior experience as a marketplace seller, Tax ID, and Form W-9 of the United States.

If you are also planning to purchase stocks in Walmart business, then you can invest money in Walmart in the stock market. There are no particular eligibility criteria to purchase stocks in Walmart, and they are not very costly also. You just have to have a Computer share login to invest in Walmart. Or else, you must have an Investment App.

Final Thoughts on Walmart Being a Franchise

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

