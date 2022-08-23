When you are in the mood to eat a burger, many restaurants and fast-food chains exist in America. There are many popular fast-food chains in this country that offer some of the best burgers. When you think of fast foods and burgers, the first thing that comes to most people’s minds is McDonald’s. It is the largest and most popular fast food restaurant company not only in the United States but across the world. If you ever have a hankering for a burger, a good option is to visit your local McDonald’s outlets. Even when you go to some other country, you can continue to eat those burgers and fries, as McDonald’s has its presence in about 120 countries. But what about a country like Cuba? Is there McDonald’s in Cuba? How many of its outlets are there in Cuba? Read the article to know the answers to these questions.

As the largest and one of the most popular fast food chains in the world, it is only logical to assume that its outlets are also present in Cuba. But the Latin country and America do not have the best relations. Even now, there are many differences between the two countries. So, it makes sense to have doubts about whether there is Mcdonald’s in Cuba. if you want to clarify those doubts, then you have come to the right place.

Does Cuba Have Mcdonald’s?

Yes, Cuba does have McDonald’s, but not what you think it is. You see, the Latin country has only one McDonald’s outlet, and it is located in Guantánamo Bay. That outlet is only for military personnel who are commissioned at that place. I am sure many of you have heard about Guantánamo Bay. It is the place where America detained the people or so-called terrorists picked up from Afghanistan and other middle eastern countries. There are over 8500 American soldiers at the military facilities at Guantánamo Bay. To feel a bit at home, they have the option to eat hamburgers, French fries, chicken nuggets, etc. at the one McDonald’s outlet.

Are There Any Mcdonald’s Outlets in Cuban Territory?

No, there aren’t any other McDonald’s outlets in Cuba outside Guantánamo Bay. If you are taking a trip to Cuba and are looking to eat a Big Mac, then you will surely be disappointed. To eat a burger in Cuba, you will have to find a local restaurant or cafe to get it. As a socialist country, which is against capitalist practices, there are tight regulations and restrictions pertaining to companies like McDonald’s to start doing business in that country. If you are someone who is right now trying to get a McDonald’s meal, then you will have to wait until you get back to America.

Why Are There No Mcdonald’s in Cuba?

As I said, you can’t find McDonald’s outlets anywhere in Cuba except for Guantánamo Bay. You will have to get access to the military facilities at that place if you want to eat a big mac in the Latin country, which is a bit far-fetched. The main thing to take note of is that the relationship between us two countries was greatly strained after Fidel Castro took hold of power in Cuba. A socialist and communist one-party system and a democratic political system are at odds most of the time. In addition to this, the crippling economic sanctions and embargoes imposed by the United States on Cuba have greatly constrained the ability of the Latin country to get foreign investment, and big multinational companies to set up shop within its borders.

Does Cuba Have Any Fast Food Restaurants?

Yes, You can find fast food restaurants in Cuba, but not American ones. The Latin country has its own indigenous fast food chains. El Rapido is one such fast food chain that serves American foods like hamburgers, hot dogs, and other such dishes. Although it is not quite as popular as the ones we have in this country, many people still go to El Rapido as it is the largest fast food chain in Cuba. This fast food chain is a state-run enterprise. There are many of its outlets in Cuba, especially in Havana, as it is the capital city. If you ever go to Cuba, then you should try eating at one of El Rapido’s outlets, so you can get a taste of Cuban fast Food. Apart from El Rapido, there are plenty of other individual restaurants which have a variety of cuisines and dishes.

What Are Some Other American Fast Food Restaurants in Guantánamo Bay?

Apart from McDonald’s, there are other fast food restaurants that you can find in Guantánamo Bay. American soldiers commissioned in Cuba crave the taste of American junk food. Although the cafeterias may serve different varieties of foods, the taste of fast food is something totally different. That is why there are other fast food outlets like KFC, Subway, Chef Mickey, Pizza Hut, Baskin-Robbins, etc. many soldiers and civilians alike visit these outlets to get a good filling of fat and sodium. All these outlets and run by the United States military present in Cuba. This is done so that there is no foul play with food in an unfriendly country. If you are someone craving Kentucky Fried Chicken, then visit Guantánamo Bay or wait till you go back home.

What is Cuba’s Popular Dish Which is Commonly Available at Most Restaurants in Cuba?

Many people like Cuban Cuisine. It’s fusion of Latin, Italian, and American foods, gives it a distinct flavor and taste. The most commonly available and popular dish in Cuba is Ropa Vieja. It is nothing but shredded beef in a thick soup-like consistency. You may even classify it as stew if you want. It is very delicious to eat and has all the right flavors to excite your palate. The dish also has green peppers, garlic, tomatoes, and onions. It is high in protein and energy that fills your stomach and kills any remnants of hunger you have.

There is another dish called Comida Criolla which belongs to Cuban cuisine and is available at most restaurants in the Latin country. It is a combination of fried pork, chicken roast, rice, beans, and other vegetables. In case you are looking to eat it, then go to a good restaurant to get that authentic Cuban food taste.

Are the Restaurants in Cuba Expensive?

It depends on the location you are in. Some towns and cities have restaurants that offer good quality food at affordable prices, while in some cities it is expensive to foot the bill. But generally, the food does cost more. There is not much food for people in Cuba. It is a very underdeveloped country that does not fulfill basic needs like food and water for the country’s citizens. There is a significant portion of Cuban citizens who are malnourished. The country is right now facing a dire food shortage because of crop failure and economic sanctions imposed on it. So, the food ingredients that Cuban restaurants use are imported from other countries, both legally and illegally.

Is Mcdonald’s in Cuba Accessible to Civilians?

No, the McDonald’s outlet in Cuba is not accessible to civilians, As Guantánamo Bay is only accessible to the American military, soldiers and other American military personnel are the ones who can get a taste of that Big Mac. If the soldiers get bored with McDonald’s, then they can get pizzas, fried chicken, ice cream, etc. The number of options they have is clearly astounding when you consider that it is a military base. If you are a tourist, you will have to make do with the fast food available in Cuba, going to Guantánamo Bay is not an option. Only authorized personnel can enjoy American fast food.

Conclusion

There is only one McDonald’s outlet present in Cuba, and it is in Guantánamo Bay. Only authorized military personnel and soldiers are allowed to get a taste of American goodness. There are no McDonald’s outlets in the rest of Cuba because of the crippling economic sanctions and embargoes imposed on it. Although there are fast food chains and restaurants in Cuba, they are not American ones. In fact, the largest fast food chain in Cuba, El Rapido, is owned and run by the state. There are other fast food outlets in Guantánamo Bay like KFC, Subway, Baskin Robbins, Pizza Hut, etc. keep in mind that, these are not available in any other part of the country except at the bay. And seeing the stained relationship between America and Cuba, it is likely to remain that way for a long time.

