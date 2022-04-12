Hobby lobby is one go-to store when you want to have some good art and home decor items for decorating your home. Hobby Lobby is an American retail store that offers over, 70,000 items that include home decor, seasonal decor, floral, art supplies, craft supplies, tableware, fabric, jewelry making, etc. In addition to these, it offers multiple products that can completely change the look of your home, making it more aesthetic. So, if you are planning to decorate a corner of your home, you must visit Hobby Lobby and have a look at the wonderful masterpieces it offers. Additionally, you may want to know the operating hours and the days when the store is closed to avoid any inconvenience when you visit. Also, as many of you need craft items during the Christmas and New year, you may be wondering whether the store is open or not on these days. So before making a run to the store, just go through the article to find when the Hobby Lobby is open.

What Are Hobby Lobby’s Working Hours?

Hobby Lobby’s stores are generally open between 9 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday. They are closed on Sunday as the company’s owner is a religious Christian. So, you can’t expect the stores to be opened on religious holidays. The store remains open on various non-religious holidays, but the timings of the store may vary. So, before visiting the store, make sure it’s not a religious holiday or Sunday. Otherwise, you may come back disappointed. To avoid any possible way of inconvenience to you, let’s have a look at all the days when the Hobby Lobby is closed.

Do they work on New Year’s Day?

Almost everyone during New Year’s Day needs amazing art and craft stuff to decorate their homes and also gift their loved ones. As it is one store where you can have multiple options between a different variety of art pieces, you may want to visit it a day before or on New Year’s Day. But the question is, ‘Is Hobby lobby open on New Year’s Day?’ You will be happy to know that Hobby Lobby is open on New Year’s Day, but its operational hours vary. It is open between 9 am to 5.30 pm. So if you miss any decorative items, you can make a run and grab them from the store, even on New Year’s Day.

Is Hobby Lobby Open on New Year’s Day, 2023?

When all the stores remain close, Hobby Lobby is generally open on New Year’s Day with special operation timing of 9 am to 5.30 pm. But as New Year’s Day, 2023 falls on Sunday, the store will remain closed for this year. So, you must buy all that you need like art, craft items, gifts, etc from the store before New Year’s Day.

Is Hobby Lobby Open Right Now?

Hobby Lobby’s stores are operational from Monday to Saturday between 9 am to 8 pm, unless there is any religious holiday. Also, for some non-religious days, its working hours change and the store closes soon at 5.30 pm. So if it’s not a holiday or Sunday, the store might be open now, if your clock ticks between the mentioned operational hours.

What Are Hobby Lobby’s Hours on Sunday?

As people go shopping on Sundays, they may want to shop for home decor items from Hobby Lobby. But unfortunately, Hobby Lobby’s stores are completely closed on Sundays, as the owner of the store is a religious Christian and believes that it is a day of worship and family. So, make sure you never visit the store on Sunday and make a prior arrangement or shop for things that you need on Sunday from Hobby Lobby.

What holidays is Hobby Lobby Closed on?

Hobby Lobby is generally open on most of the holidays, except the religious ones. The operational hours may vary on the non-religious holidays. Here is a list of holidays when the Hobby Lobby will be closed along with Sundays

Easter – April 17, 2022

Thanksgiving Day – November 24, 2022

Christmas Day – December 25, 2022

What holidays is Hobby Lobby Open on?

Hobby Lobby store is open on various holidays. So you can have a great experience shopping at the Hobby lobby when other stores are closed. Here is a list of the Holidays when the store is open and the days when it is open with special operational hours.

Good Friday – April 15, 2022

Memorial Day – May 30, 2022 (9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m)

Independence Day – July 04, 2022

Labor Day – September 05, 2022

Veterans Day – November 11, 2022

A day before Thanksgiving – November 23, 2022

A Day After Thanksgiving – November 25, 2022

Christmas Eve – December 24, 2022 (9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m)

New Year’s Eve – December 31, 2022 (9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m)

So if you are planning to visit the store anytime soon, have a look at the above list mentioning, when the store is open or close or is operational with limited hours.

Does Hobby Lobby Open Early on Black Friday?

Hobby Lobby hasn’t made any announcement regarding the operational hours on Black Friday. But a few people that keep a track of the retail stores have observed that the store opens early at 8 am than the usual time of 9 am. Also, the closing time on Black Friday is extended to 9 pm than the timing of 8 pm.

How Does One Find a Hobby Lobby Near You?

You can also get the products from Hobby Lobby at your doorstep by shopping online at Hobby Lobby.com. But if you want to physically experience the store, you would want to visit the nearest possible store. Before visiting the store, you can find the nearest Hobby Lobby by following the steps below

Visit the website Hobbylobby.com

In the top right corner, click on the Store Finder

You can either opt for the ‘FIND STORES NEAR ME’ option or enter your Zip code or city or state name.

Either of the options will provide you with a list of the nearest stores available.

What Are the Different Products That Hobby Lobby Offers?

Hobby Lobby offers a wide range of products that can enhance the aesthetics of your home. Below are the few products available at the Hobby Lobby.

Home Decor & Frames: Under this category, you can find Candles & Fragrance, Decor & Pillow, Photo frames, Mirrors, and Wall Decor, Lighting, Storage and organizations, custom framing, etc

Under this category, you can find Candles & Fragrance, Decor & Pillow, Photo frames, Mirrors, and Wall Decor, Lighting, Storage and organizations, custom framing, etc Craft & Hobbies: Books, basic craft materials, clay molding and sculpting, Leather crafting, painting surfaces, stencils & craft paints, etc.

Books, basic craft materials, clay molding and sculpting, Leather crafting, painting surfaces, stencils & craft paints, etc. Fabric & Sewing : Apparel fabrics, canvas, and duck cloth, outdoor fabric, ribbons and trim, Sports fabric, utility fabrics, etc.

: Apparel fabrics, canvas, and duck cloth, outdoor fabric, ribbons and trim, Sports fabric, utility fabrics, etc. Floral & Wedding: Floral arrangement & trees, floral supplies, floral stems, ribbon, dried flowers, etc.

Floral arrangement & trees, floral supplies, floral stems, ribbon, dried flowers, etc. Party & Baking: Baking supplies, gift wraps, party supplies, etc.

Baking supplies, gift wraps, party supplies, etc. Art Supplies: Art Fixtures, Art sets, books, brushes, drawings and illustrations, Painting canvas and art surfaces, etc.

Art Fixtures, Art sets, books, brushes, drawings and illustrations, Painting canvas and art surfaces, etc. Beads and Jewelry: Beads stringing and chains, beads, charms, pendants, finished jewelry, tools and adhesive, etc.

Beads stringing and chains, beads, charms, pendants, finished jewelry, tools and adhesive, etc. Wearable Art: Accessories & embellishments, adult fashion, bags & surfaces, Youth fashion, infant and toddler fashion, etc.

Accessories & embellishments, adult fashion, bags & surfaces, Youth fashion, infant and toddler fashion, etc. Gift cards

Hobby Lobby doesn’t only limit to home decor, it provides certain craft supplies, baking supplies to support your hobbies, unique beads, jewelry items, and fashion accessories. That means you can update yourself and your home at the same time.

Conclusion

Hobby Lobby is open from Monday to Saturday at operational timings between 9 am to 8 pm. The store is closed on all Sundays. The store is generally open on New Year’s Day with special timings, which are 9 am to 5.30 pm. But as the New Year 2023 falls on Sunday, the store will remain closed on New Year’s Day. Hobby Lobby’s stores are mostly open on all the non-religious holidays, on some holidays they may be operational with special timings. You can also visit the store as early as 8 am and leave at 9 pm on Black Friday. You can access the list of when the Hobby Lobby stores will be open and closed on holidays. Also, you can easily find the nearest Hobby Lobby store from the Store Finder and shop for all the items mentioned above.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Is Hobby Lobby open on New Year’s Day, 2023? Hobby Lobby is open on New Year’s Day, but with special operational hours, that is between 9 am to 5.30 pm. Hobby Lobby will remain close on New Year’s Day, 2023 as it falls on Sunday. What are Hobby Lobby’s working hours? Hobby Lobby’s stores are generally open between 9 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday and are closed on Sunday as the company’s owner is a religious Christian. Also, on some holidays they have special operational timing where the store is closed early at 5.30 pm. Can you locate a Hobby Lobby store near you? Yes, you can easily locate the nearest Hobby Lobby store by using the Store Finder available at Hobbylobby.com. You can either opt for the ‘FIND STORES NEAR ME’ option or enter your Zip code or city or state name to get the list of the nearest stores.