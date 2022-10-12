The number of rumors about the meat sold by food chains such as Burger King is incredible. Most people fear that food outlets may serve cheap quality meat for saving more cost. Similarly, people also doubt if the Beef sold at Burger King restaurants is real. However, Burger King has made a claim that its burger contains fillers that are 100% high-quality beef. We should look for the truth for ourselves, by ignoring the rumors of people and claims of Burger King. If you need an answer to the question Is Burger King Beef Real, continue to scroll down and read the article till the end.

How Real is the Burger King Beef?

Burger King, in its preparations, makes use of USDA-approved beef of high quality. Moreover, the beef meat in its burgers doesn’t contain any preservatives, artificial colors, or flavorings. However, there is another controversial claim about meat-based food sold at Burger King. According to the claim, the restaurant of Burger King uses horse meat for preparing patties. Since the claim lacks evidence, we can safely reject it. This is just one hearsay about Burger King out of many. Continue reading if you still doubt Burger King beef and want to clarify your doubts.

Is the Beef Meat Used for Preparing Whoppers at Burger King Real?

Regarding this, Burger King has released an official statement. According to this, the beef in its burger is authentic and this is how they had been preparing their Burger for the past 60 years. Still, in recent years, the belief that Burgers are prepared using Horse meat at Burger King has increased among the public. Even after denying this allegation several times, more people still doubt it. What is the reason for the public’s strong suspicion?

Are Burgers at Burger King Outlets Made With Horse Meat?

The answer to this question is a strict “No”. You may ask me what is my source of such an assertion. Well, the assertion is based on the actions taken by Burger King when one of its international suppliers was accused of supplying horse meat. Once the news surfaced, Burger King immediately stopped buying from that supplier. Additionally, it performed a DNA test to check if there was any horse meat in its burgers. Lastly, USDA entered the scene and inspected the Burger King beef. After the inspection results came, Burger King was given the green light by Burger King.

Does Burger King Add Artificial Ingredients or Fillers to the Meat It Uses?

Any restaurant chain will be very careful about the ingredients it will be adding. Generally, they will avoid ingredients that may cause adverse health effects(in short or long-term consumption). As far as Burger King is concerned, it has made sure that it doesn’t include the below items in its foods:

High-fructose corn syrup

Monosodium glutamate (MSG)

Artificial colors,

Favors

Preservatives

In addition to safety measure, avoiding artificial colors increase the authenticity of the taste.

Who Supplies Meat to Burger King?

In order to check the authenticity of foods at a restaurant chain, we should take a look at the suppliers. The legitimacy of the supplier shows how careful the restaurant chain is in sourcing the meat. In the case of Burger King, it has multiple suppliers. All the suppliers are from America that come from small-sized farms. These farms are usually owned by minorities and women.

After the horse meat rumor, Burger King is extra cautious about choosing its suppliers. Nevertheless, it still faces bashing from people because of one of its suppliers, Bunge. This supplier is some South America, which is known for destroying millions of acres of forest. As a result, Burger King was pressurized to break its tie with Bunge. However, Burger King hasn’t issued any statement regarding it.

Has USDA Approved Burger Kings Patties?

People feel safe eating USDA-approved food products. This shows the trust the people of the United States have in USDA. So, has Burger King got USDA approval for its patties? Well, you can consume the Burger Kings Patties without any fear as they are USDA-approved. Nevertheless, there is a loophole in the approval. The USDA only focuses on the quality of Patties and has hardly considered the source where the Burger King relies on.

Focussing on the sources is very important because it will evaluate the environmental impact as well. The production of beef has damaged the native ecosystems badly, and USDA has hardly taken note of this. Due to this, people who are conscious about preserving the environment and vegans avoid consuming food from Burger King restaurants. It will be better if USDA includes the environmental impact before providing ratings to a food chain. This could be USDA’s first step towards saving the environment. We cannot blindly trust governments to save our planet. In my opinion, boycotting restaurants that heavily damaged the ecosystem can add momentum to the environmental awareness movement.

Is There Any Meat in the Impossible Whipper Burger Sold by Burger King?

The Impossible Whipper Burger doesn’t have any meat in it. People should realize the importance of the method of cooking in preparing sandwiches. Since it is cooked on a tainted grill, vegans reject the sandwiches from Burger King.

Who Prepares the Burger King Impossible Whopper Patty?

A famous company in the U.S. called “Impossible Foods” manufactures the majority of the Impossible Whipper Patty for Burger Kind. However, the relationship between Burger King and Impossible Foods extends beyond this. These two parties have joined hands to create a plant-based alternative to the meat-based whopper.

Does Burger King Adopt Sustainability Principles in Its Operations and Functions?

After the news about Burger King’s tie with deforestation in South America, the image of the company was tarnished. Since then, the company is taking several measures to revamp its image, especially in terms of Sustainability. Burger King is increasing the usage of sustainable products every day. In order to achieve sustainability goals, it is encouraging the usage of biodegradable cups, food boxes, and utensils at its food outlets. This is a much-needed change when people around the globe are becoming conscious of environmental issues and the importance of sustainability.

Still, Burger King has a long way to go. A lot of research is needed to evaluate its carbon footprint. At the same time, the company should come up with innovative solutions to reduce the addition of carbon dioxide to the environment. Behemoths like Amazon have joined the green revolution club and have agreed to reduce wastage. Additionally, every other Start-up company that is sprouting now is claiming to be eco-friendly. I guess Burger King will travel along with this trend.

Final Thoughts

The problem with meat products is sometimes the eater will not be able to differentiate between various types of meat when it reaches their plate in cooked form. This paves the way for many restaurants to swindle money from their customers. Hence, irrespective of the size of a food company, people are suspicious. Burger King restaurant chain is no exception to this. Hence, the people of the United States usually depend on the approval of the USDA. For people who are concerned about what they are exactly eating, USDA approval is more important than Burger King’s reputation. At the same time, people who are concerned about the source of Burger King, should not trust USDA as it only tests for food quality at food outlets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Is Burger King Beef Real?

1. Does Burger King source Beef locally? Yes. Burger King mostly sources locally from people who own small farms. Typically, it avoids buying meat from Large-scale farm owners. So many people get benefited due to the way Burger King source its meat. 2. Is Burger King “Vegan-friendly”? Currently, we cannot say Burger King is Vegan-friendly. However, it is making efforts to come up with plant-based dishes that would replicate the meat foods in taste and texture. For this, Burger King is seeking the help of one of its partners, “Impossible Foods”. Hence, we can expect to find vegan food items in the food catalog of Burger King in the near future. 3. Why does Burger King avoid the usage of artificial flavors? In order to provide an authentic taste of Beef or any other meat, one should not add artificial flavors or preservatives. Probably, this would have influenced Burger King to avoid adding artificial flavors and preservatives.