IKEA is one of the biggest home improvement retailers in the world. They have their store spread across the world and have hundreds and thousands of products to choose from. Now, there will always be customers who buy a product and are not happy with it. Most retailers in the market have a return policy in which they will the product back if it is damaged or the customer is unhappy with it. Usually, a retailer will ask the customer to provide the receipt of the product if the customer wants to return it.

But the question here is will IKEA take a product back if the customer does not have a receipt? Here, we are going to answer this question and also look at a few similar questions, such as. What are a few things one should know about IKEA’s return policy before purchasing an item from them? What is IKEA? Can a Customer return an online purchase in-store? Etc. Let us start by knowing a bit about IKEA.

About IKEA

As we have mentioned in the previous section, IKEA is one of the biggest home improvement companies. For those who do not know, IKEA is a Swedish company and was started in the year 1943. The company was founded by Ingvar Kamprad. The company started as a mail-order sales business and slowly started to get into the furnishing market. The first store opened in Sweden in the year 1958. The store was named Mobel-IKEA. In this, Mobel means furniture.

By the year 1963, the company started to open its stores outside Sweden. In the year 1963, they opened a store in Norway, and in 1969 they had a store in Denmark. By the 1970s, the company was opening its stores throughout Europe. During the late 1970s, the company started to expand in Asia as well. They had stores in Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. During the same time, IKEA opened stores in Canada and Netherlands. They opened their stores in countries such as the United States of America and the United Kingdom, Belgium, etc. in the 1980s. As of today, IKEA is one of the biggest retailers in their market and has more than 400 stores throughout the world. The company also has more than 220,000 employees working throughout the world.

How Do You Return Items Purchased From IKEA?

Returning products to IKEA is very simple. All you will need to have is the receipt of the item you purchased, and a government-issued ID with a photo on it. If you are wondering where in IKEA will they accept returns. Then you will have to go to the customer service rooms. IKEA is not like a regular general store, where products can be returned near the cash register. You will have to go to a customer service room, wait for your number, and then you can make a return. The refunds for the return will be made in the same form that the product was purchased in.

What Is the Process of Returning a Product in IKEA?

As we have mentioned in the previous section, to return a product in IKEA you will first have to go to the store, and locate the section where they accept returns. Next, you will have to wait for your number to make the return. This is only if there is a huge line. If there is no line, you can directly go and return the product. For returning, a customer will have to show a relevant photo ID issued by the government and the receipt showing the purchase of the product. Keep in mind that the product has to be returned within 180 days of purchasing it.

Does IKEA Take Items Back if You Have No Receipt?

Now, coming to the most pressing questions. How can a customer return a product to IKEA without the receipt? There are certain products in IKEA that do not require a receipt for returning. Although IKEA will not ask for a receipt usually, there are times that you will need to give a receipt. For example, if the product you have purchased is damaged and is faulty, then you will not require a receipt to make a return. But, if they ask you for a receipt, and you do not have it, you can show them some other proof of purchase such as credit card or debit card history that was used to make the purchase, etc.

How Do You Return Items When You Have No Receipt?

As mentioned in the above sections, IKEA will usually not ask for the receipt when you are returning the item. All you need to do is go to the store and locate where you will have to return the item. Once you go there, you can go return the items and get your refund. Mostly, they will not ask you for the receipt, but if they do, and you do not have it. You can show them other purchase proofs, such as a credit card you used to buy the product or A bank statement showing the transaction.

What Are a Few Things One Should Know About IKEA’s Return Policy Before Purchasing an Item?

When it comes to returning the products, there are a few things that a customer has to keep in mind. The first one is the number of days required to return the product to the store. If the product is not opened, it can be returned within 365 days of purchasing. If the product is opened, then it should be returned within 180 days of purchasing. No matter if the item has been opened or not, if you give the store a receipt, you will get a full refund for the return.

IKEA will not accept returns if the product is a plant, cut fabric, countertops, etc. If a customer chooses to return products such as merchandise, and it has been changed from how it was purchased, IKEA will not take it back. Even if the merchandise is stained, dirty, or damaged, it will not be accepted for return by IKEA.

Which Retailer Has Lenient Return Policies?

There are various retailers in the United States of America that have very lenient return policies. A few of these retailers are,

Costco

Ulta

Target

Kohl’s

Zappos

Athleta

Bath & Body Works

Nordstrom

American Eagle

Lands End

L.L. Bean

Comparing IKEA’s Return Policy With Walmart and Costco

Walmart and Costco are one of the biggest competitors that IKEA has in the market. These companies also have various return policies. So let us compare their policies with IKEA’s. Let us begin comparing Walmart’s return policy.

IKEA Vs Walmart

When it comes to the returns, both companies have great policies and are lenient. As for the number of days that are given for returning the items, Walmart gives 90 days from the date of purchase to return the items. IKEA gives 365 days from the date of purchase to return the items which have not been opened, and 180 days for the items which have been opened. When it comes to receipts, both IKEA and Walmart do not have anything mandatory with receipts. If a customer does not have it, he/she can show some other proof of purchase.

IKEA Vs Costco

As we all know, Costco is a membership-only store. The company will cancel and refund the membership fee anytime if the customer chooses to cancel it. But when it comes to the merchandise, both companies have similar return policies. As both these companies do not pressurize, their customers on receipts. If the customer does not have a receipt, he/she can show some other purchase proof. As for the number of days given for returning, Costco gives 90 days to return the items and IKEA gives 365 for opened items and 180 for unopened items.

What Are a Few Items That Cannot Be Returned?

As we have mentioned in the above sections, there are a few products that IKEA does not accept for returns. These few products are plants, cut fabric, countertops, etc. Products such as merchandise will not be accepted for returns if it has been changed from how it was purchased. IKEA will not take it back if the merchandise is dirty, or damaged.

Can I Return Online Purchases in-store?

Yes, at IKEA, you can buy products online and return them in-store. The return policy for this is similar. The number of days given to return is 180 days after purchasing opened items. As for the items which have not been opened, a customer can return them within 365 days of purchasing. Although, the return policy will be a little different. IKEA will take the package back in-store, even if it was purchased online.

What Is IKEA’s Holiday Return Policy?

Since IKEA gives so much time to return the products. Their return policies also stay the same for the holidays. The opened items can be returned to the store in 180 days, and the unopened items can be returned in 365 days. This is the reason why the store’s return policies stay the same during the Holidays as well.

Conclusion

IKEA is one of the largest companies in the world when it comes to furnishing. They have thousands of products in their stores as well as soon their official website. Many times when customers are not satisfied with certain products or if the products are damaged, IKEA accepts them for return and refunds the customer. The return policy about IKEA has been given in the initial sections, Where the history of IKEA has also been given. Many retailers do not take the items back if the customer does not have a receipt of purchase. In this case, IKEA does put any pressure on their customers regarding the receipt.

A customer can always show other transaction proofs and give the items for return. More details on this have been given in the above sections. We have also given a few things that a customer needs to know about IKEA’s return policies and a list of retailers who have lenient return policies. In the final sections, we have compared IKEA’s return policies with Walmart and Costco’s return policies. We have also given details on the products which can not be returned, if online purchases can be returned in-store, and if IKEA’s return policy during holidays.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How can I return a large item to IKEA? You can return a large item to the store either by going to the store and making a return, or by giving at any order and collection point. 2. How much does IKEA charge for pickup and return? For pickup and return, IKEA charges around $3.99. 3. Do I have to dismantle the furniture to return it to IKEA? No, you do not have to dismantle the furniture to return it to IKEA.