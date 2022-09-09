In today’s world, everything out of ordinary is recorded on some guy’s phone. Taking a video of someone committing a crime is the most proof any prosecutor can get. Many major retailers and companies in America have put up security cameras on almost every corner of their stores and offices. These cameras not only help keep everything in order, but they also help identify people committing crimes like shoplifting, assault, etc. The largest retailer in the world, Walmart, has hundreds of security cameras in their big stores and supercenters. Walmart loses $3 billion every year to shoplifting and theft. Although this amount is just a fraction of the retail company’s annual income, it is still a considerable amount in the eyes of the company. That is why the company installed so many security cameras in its stores. But, How long is security footage kept at Walmart?

As the largest and most popular retailer in the United States, tens of millions of people visit its stores across the country every year. Walmart’s stores have a huge variety of products in almost every category. Such a huge scale of business certainly invites some crooked people. These people shoplift, thieve, harass other customers, damage store property, etc. To record such people committing crimes, the stores have many security cameras. But sometimes a crime in action may have been recorded but not be noticed. That is why it is necessary to store the footage for some time before erasing it. If you want to know how long Walmart keeps its security footage, then read the article.

Most stores and businesses store their CCTV footage for at least 6 months to 1 year, which is also the same for Walmart. Although the retailer has not given any information regarding CCTV footage because of security concerns, it is safe to assume that their footage is stored for at least 6 months before erasing it. But this period is not the same for all Walmart stores in the country. Some of the smaller Walmart locations in America don’t keep their CCTV footage for 6 months. They usually erase the footage within 30 to 90 days. There are more than 4,700 Walmart stores in the country, but not all of them are in important geographical locations and big cities. The stores in towns and small cities generally don’t keep the security footage for longer than 3 months.

Yes, Walmart stores do keep their parking lot footage. When you go inside any of the retailer’s stores, you will find cameras pointing in every direction, trying to leave no blind spot. But if you look outside in their parking lots, you will even find cameras there. In case a person is able to escape the view of cameras inside the store, they will be caught by CCTV present outside the store in the parking lot. The parking lot security footage is not as important as in-store footage, that is why most Walmart stores only keep the outside security footage for an average period of 30 days.

Do Walmart Security Cameras Have Facial Recognition Technology?

Yes, as of 2022 more than 1000 Walmart stores in this country have facial recognition technology. This number is continuing to grow at a rapid pace. Facial recognition technology is a new milestone in the security business. Many retailers and large companies are getting this technology to help identify shoplifters, thieves, etc. When a person steals something in the store, then facial recognition technology will get a clear view of that person’s face. Once the face is recognized by the cameras, people in the security room will be able to follow their movements throughout the store. These security cameras also have Artificial Intelligence technology infused with facial recognition. This will help identify shoplifters even faster.

It depends on the reason why you want to get access to the security footage in a Walmart store. If you have a valid reason like being a victim of in-store theft or some assault in the store, then Walmart’s security staff and manager will most likely give you access to that footage. It is best if you know the date and time when the event took place. Keep in mind that you will not get complete access to the footage, you will only get access to the part which involves you. Also, take note that the store has the right to reject your request for the footage. It entirely depends on the store manager whether you get access to the CCTV footage or not. If they don’t accept your request, then you can file a police complaint regarding the event you experienced, and they will get access.

What is Walmart’s Theft Policy?

Walmart has a strict theft policy against people shoplifting in its stores. There are many people who got arrested or sued for theft inside Walmart stores. When your company losses $3 billion to shoplifting, you too will take theft seriously. But like any major corporation, Walmart issued some guidelines when the store employees face a shoplifting or theft incident. Here’s a list of those guidelines.

As per Walmart’s theft policy, store employees and staff should not act unless they are 100% sure about a person committing theft.

New and untrained employees are advised not to confront the shoplifter, that is a job for senior employees and store managers.

As we cannot be sure how dangerous a shoplifter can be, untrained staff can only act after the shoplifter has exited the store if senior and primary staff is absent.

In case, the store’s management has decided to apprehend the shoplifter, then there must be at least one witness present. It is even better if they apprehend the shoplifter in view of a security camera.

These are the steps and guidelines that Walmart store employees must follow in case there is a shoplifter. If the shoplifter is arrested by the police or identified, then Walmart will ban that person’s entry into all Walmart stores present in that state.

Does Walmart Staff Constantly Monitor the Store’s Security Cameras?

It depends on how crowded the store is, but yes, at least one Walmart employee monitors the cameras. They monitor the cameras more seriously and are on alert during the festive season, or during any other major sales taking place in the store. Usually, the security staff checks the cameras and monitors the footage from time to time, but that is becoming less important. With growing technology, new CCTV cameras are having Artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology. There is not much need as it was there before to constantly monitor the cameras. If anything ordinary happens in the store, then the A.I. and facial recognition technology will notice it and send an alert to the security staff.

Does Walmart Have Cameras in the Self-checkout Aisle?

Yes, Walmart stores do have CCTV cameras monitoring the self-checkout aisle. When people go to scan the items, they have on a self-checkout desk, some of those people do not scan a few items. When they do this, the A.I.-powered cameras recognize this and get a clear facial recognition of that person. If that person is able to escape the store, then the store’s management will put that person’s face on the board. This way, if that person visits the store next time, then the staff will be ab;e to recognize him/her and decide on whether to apprehend that person or notify the authorities. So, even if it is the self-checkout aisle, you will still be under the view of cameras.

Conclusion

As the largest retailer in the world, Walmart must take its stores’ security seriously, which is why you will find a lot of CCTV cameras monitoring almost every corner of the store. Walmart stores usually keep the security camera footage for 6 months to 1 year. But that period is not the same for all Walmart locations across the country. Some of them keep the footage only for 60 to 90 days.

As the server’s hard drive requires a lot of space to store the footage, they erase the old footage from time to time to make space for the new security camera recordings. The company also takes its theft policy very seriously. Walmart submits the information and footage of the shoplifters to the police and also puts those people’s faces at all its stores across the state. With today’s technology, no good will come out of shoplifting at not only Walmart but also at any retailer’s stores across the country.

