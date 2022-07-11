The workers and the management should understand each other. This is how you can increase the co-operation, thereby reducing efficiency and effectiveness of the operations. The top-level management of a company is responsible for this. Most managements give rewards to Hardworking and dedicated employees. In this article, we are talking about Home Depot’s top-level management. Home Depot’s management has recognized the importance of rewards and benefits given to employees. However, what are the various criteria that Home Depot considers for choosing the right candidate for an award? I have researched this and continue reading to know more.

Home Depot Homer Award & Badges?

The employees working at the Home deport will receive the Home Depot Homer Award and Badges for the valuable service they offered to the company and for working in alliance with the core values of the organization. The employees will get Home Depot Home Badges made of Bronze, Platinum, Silver, gold, and even diamond. In addition to the badge, an employee will also receive financial incentives along with gifts. I will elucidate further about the Home Depot Badges in this article. Keep reading this article to get a better understanding of the badges.

Why Is a Home Depot Homer Award Is Given?

Either the managers or the supervisors give this Home Award to the employees in order to recognize the feat archived them during the job. This award is part of a series of badges that Home Depot gives to the employees. It is called as Orange Awards.

There are various levels in this award and the employees are given different badges based on that. For example, it consists of bronze, gold, silver, diamond, and platinum. Any member who is part of the Home Depot working force can win this award for their hard work and commitment.

As I mentioned before, in addition to badges, the employees are given financial incentives as well. The financial incentives given as bonuses can range between $50 to $200. The employees will also receive prizes which will have lucrative gifts.

If a Home Depot employee has to get this award, he should have enough Homer Badges. Each badge will enable the employee to achieve a milestone and finally win the award.

How Can I Get a Homer Award From Home Depot?

As an employee, you should respect the core values of the organization. However, what is the core values of Home Depot?

Paying attention to customers and giving them good customer service.

Respecting everyone

Being able to decide what is right and do it later.

Strong Relationship building activities.

Entrepreneurial Spirit

Taking care of Home Depot team members

The manager or supervisor who will be giving you the award will take all the above points into consideration. In addition to the manager, the employees can also play a part in it. Home Depot has paved the way online for the employees to nominate any of their co-workers. In order to nominate, the employees have to use their monthly Bravo card.

When Will an Employee Get His Award and Badges?

Home Depot doesn’t follow a periodical award or badge distribution ceremony. Moreover, it varies from one Home Depot in-store to another. Hence, based on the management of a particular store, the frequency of awarding badges will change. However, Home Depot has set a bar on the number of badges an employee can get in one month. This is obviously to maintain the budget. The organization will allocate a fixed amount for this particular case. Hence, the management will not be able to distribute badges beyond the limit.

How Does the Home Award System Work?

As an employee of Home Depot, you have various levels of milestones that you have to reach. Starting from bronze, you have to achieve the diamond. In total, you have to reach five milestones. They are bronze, silver, gold, platinum, and diamond.

However, how will you reach those milestones? Well, for that, you have to start earning Homer Badges. Based on the number of Homer Badges you have earned, your milestone will be decided. If I have to give an example for this, you should earn around 60 homer badges if you have to get a diamond-level homer award.

Remember, for each milestone, you will receive additional financial rewards and gifts. If you earned all the badges, that is 60 badges, the award system will automatically reset your badge count to zero. This allows you to take part in the reward program again. You have a monthly limit, however, you do not have any limit on how many awards you can get in your lifetime service at the Home Depot.

How Many Badges Will I Require in Order to Achieve a Milestone?

The management has created a credit system for various levels of milestones. Let me list them below,

If you need a Bronze Home Depot Homer Award, you should have earned around 3, 15, 27, 39, or 51 homer badges.

In the case of the silver Home Depot Homer Award, one should earn 6, 12, 30, 42, or 54 homer badges.

You will get a gold homer award from Home Depot if you have 9, 21, 33, 54, or 57 homer badges with you.

In case you have earned 12, 24, 36, or 28 Homer badges, you will become eligible for a platinum homer award from Home Depot.

At last, you will become eligible for a diamond homer award, if you have earned around 60 homer badges from the Home Depot.

As I mentioned earlier, once you have received a diamond homer ward by earning around 60 badges, the badge count will start from zero.

Will Get Any Monetary Reward From Homer Award?

In addition to physical badges, the reward system provides the employees with monetary rewards as well. You will get this monetary reward with each award. The amount which you received as a monetary reward will be automatically loaded into your upcoming paycheck by Home Depot.

If you get a Bronze Homer Award, a monetary reward of $50 will be added to your paycheck. Similarly, the Home Depot will add around $60 if you get a silver Homer Award. As far as the Gold Homer award is considered, an employee will get around $75 through his/her paycheck. The winner of the Platinum Homer Award will get $100. Lastly, an employee who gets the diamond Homer Award will be given $200, the maximum monetary benefit.

Will Home Depot Give Me Gifts While Providing Me Homer Awards?

When an employee wins a Homer Award, along with a badge and monetary benefit, you will get gifts as well. The gift an employee gets will depend upon the level of the Homer Award you earned.

For example, let us consider you have won a platinum homer award. In that case, you can buy a watch of your choice from the platinum watch catalog Home Depot gives you. This is if you are achieving this milestone for the first time. Later, you will be able to pick the gift you desire from the multi-platinum award catalog. The Home Depot will give you 365 days before completing your selection.

Similar to Platinum, a diamond Homer Award winner can choose the gift you wish from the diamond award catalog by Home Depot.

How to Check My Level in Homer Awards?

You can check your level in the Homer Awards by logging into the webpage of Orange Awards. You just need your Home Depot employee information to log in. This is considered as the best way to get to know your progress towards winning Homer Awards.

What Is the Home Depot Homer Fund?

As a Home Depot employee, the monetary benefits you get aren’t the only financial support you can get from Home Depot. This is one other financial assistance then Home Depot offers to its employees. It is given to employees who are in urgent need of financial help.

The fund allocated by Home Depot is spent on two programs. In one program, the employee can get up to $10,000 as help when he is dealing with unexpected hardship. In another program, the Home Depot employee will receive the donations he made to help his associates when they were in crisis. Let me explain the latter in detail. We can assume that if you had risen $500 for your colleague, Home Depot try to match by giving you back up $1000, This is two times more than what he collected for this friend.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

Final Thoughts

This reward system is something that motivates an employee to work with more enthusiasm. More than that, a hardworking and dedicated employee deserves such perks. After taking a look at the monetary benefits and gifts, Home Depot seems to have treated its employees fairly. The highlighting feature of Home Depot’s reward system is the badges earned by an employee are zeroed once he wins an award. This lets the employee to further get more awards. Thus, the employees of Home Depot continue to work with high motivation as long as it has this reward system.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Home Depot Homer Award

1. What will be the monetary reward if I get a Diamond Homer Award? After winning a Diamond Homer Award, you will get around $200 as a monetary reward. 2. How many badges should I earn in order to get a Diamond Homer Award? You should gain around 60 badges if you have to get a Diamond Homer Award. 3. Who will be awarding you the Home Depot Homer Award? Your manager or supervisor is responsible for awarding the “Homer Award” in Home Depot.