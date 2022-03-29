Greta Thunberg Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Parents, Awards

This post is about the teenage girl, who not only got the attention of big media houses and people around the world but also of top world-class politicians just by saying 3 words i.e, “How Dare You?”. Yes, you have guessed it correctly, this post is about the 19-year-old activist, Greta Thunberg.

Greta began spreading awareness among the youth and people to play their part in protecting the environment. She also called out politicians and criticized them for neglecting environmental preservation. She embarked on her journey to protect the environment and also to spread awareness among the people about climate change in the year 2018.

In just a span of 4 years, she has become one of the most famous speakers and environmental activists. Have you ever wondered “What is Greta Thunberg’s net worth?”, given that she is a known figure across the globe. If your answer is “Yes”, then you have come to the right place as we will tell you How much is Greta Thunberg net worth? When did Greta Thunberg start participating in environmental protection? Also, how much is Greta Thunberg worth?

How Much Is Greta Thunberg Net Worth?

The 19-year-old activist, Greta Thunberg net worth is projected to be between $1 million to $1.5 million. She became a renowned figure in the public, for her speech at Climate Action Summit in New York in the year 2019. Also, her speech at the action summit created her image as a youth leader among the people. This resulted in, Greta getting media exposure and also being called arrogant and brat by many top-class leaders (as she criticized them in her speeches). However, this did not stop Greta from spreading awareness and also earning numerous honors for her work.

Name Greta Thunberg Net Worth $1 to $1.5 Million Birth 3rd January 2003, Sewden Nationality Sweden Age 19 years old Height 4Ft and 7 In Weight 48 Kg (approximately) Parents Malena Ernman (mother) and Svante Thunberg (father) Profession Student, Environment Activist Career 2018-Present

How Much Is Greta Thunberg Worth?

Now, you might be thinking that Greta makes tons of money as an environmental activist. In a way, you are right, she does receive thousands of dollars and even millions from various foundations and governments for her work. However, the 19-year-old activist, states that she does not want to use the money for her personal use. Instead, she gives away the money either to her foundation called “The Greta Thunberg Foundation” or to other NGOs.

Greta Thunberg Earnings So Far

Back in the year 2020, Greta was presented with the prestigious Gulbenkian award and also with prize money of $1 million. However, Greta gave away the money to fund the organizations that are concerned with protecting the climate. In the same year, in April, Greta was also honored with a Human Act Award for spreading awareness among the people about climate change and how to control it. She was also presented with a hefty amount of $100k as prize money. As usual, Greta gave away the winning prize to UNICEF.

Back in the year 2019, she also earned a Nordic Environment Prize, and also a sum of $51k as prize money. Greta rejected the award as well as the cash prize, as she did not feel that Nordic was doing their fair share of work to reduce emissions. Thunberg is also the holder of the Right Livelihood Prize, and also got a cash prize of $102k. She was also presented with a Fritt Ord Prize, where she gave away her share of the cash prizes.

The Greta Effect

Greta’s speeches about climate change have motivated the youth to participate in activities for preserving the environment and also to reduce climate change. Not only this, but her speeches on climate change and environmental conservation led to a massive rise in the sales of climate change books for children. Seeing this, many wealthy people from America pledged to donate a sum of $600k to create a Climate Emergency Fund.

Greta Thunberg Mode of Travel

Being an environmental activist, Greta prefers to travel around the world in a vehicle that does not harm the environment. She prefers to travel using modes of transport that do not harm the environment. It is stated that Thunberg travels in an eco-friendly yacht, which is worth at least $4.4 million.

Greta Thunberg’s Early Life

The teen activist is the daughter of Malena Ernman and Svante Thunberg. Her mother is an opera singer, while her father is an actor. Malena Ernman gave birth to Greta Thunberg on the 3rd of January 2003 in Stockholm, Sweden. Apart from Greta, Malena and Svante are the parents of another daughter named Beata Thunberg. Thunberg was enrolled in Franska Skolan, where she studied for eight years i.e, from 2010 to 2018. Later she joined Kringlaskolan School.

Greta was one of the many unfortunate children, who became victims of depression. It is reported that, Greta went into depression after learning about climate change when she was just 8 years old, and was also disappointed that nobody is interested in fighting it.

According to Greta, her depression eventually caused her Asperger syndrome and selective mutism. She also suffered from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, and due to this, her eating habits also got affected, and she reportedly lost 10 kg in just 2 months. Greta stated that she suffered from this condition for 3 to 4 years, before taking part in environmental protection activities.

Greta Thunberg’s Journey to Environmental Activist

Her journey to become an environmental activist started when she won an essay competition organized by a daily newspaper called “Svenska Dagbladet”. The essay was about climate change, and it was held in the year 2018 in May. Her essay was published in the Svenska Dagbladet paper, which led her to meet Bo Thoren, who works for a group called Fossil Free DaIsland. Fossil Free DaIsland was concerned with climate change and taking measures to tackle it.

It was because of this group, that Greta got the idea to start protesting to decrease carbon emissions, when she was just in 9th standard. Greta started her protest in August, before the Sweden election (which was in September) by standing with a board stating “School Strike for Climate”. During this period, Greta pledged that she won’t be attending her school until the elections are over.

Aftermath

Initially, Greta received no support either from her family or from her school. So, she decided to lead the protest alone. After Thunberg began her protest, she started to post pictures on popular platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Soon, she gained massive followers, and also caught the eye of international media in just a week. Greta continued to spread awareness among the people by visiting various places in Europe, and simultaneously her social media following was increasing rapidly.

Greta started getting invitations to give a speech from various event organizers. She was invited to speak at events like World Economic Forum, UN Climate Action Summit, Global Climate Strike, and COP25 from 2018 to 2019. Greta was also very vocal during the Covid-19 pandemic, and urged people to follow the social distance and Covid-19 protocols.

Awards and Honors

The environmental activist is the holder of numerous prestigious awards and honors. She was included in the list of 25 most influential teens in the year 2018, by Time Magazine. In the following year, she also earned a nomination for Nobel Peace Prize for three consecutive years i.e, from 2019 to 2021. She is also the holder of many honors like Swedish Woman of the Year, Fritt Ord Award, Time 100, Geddes Medal, Royal Fellowship of Scottish Society, Right Livelihood Award, International Children Peace Prize, Time Person of the Year, etc.

She was also declared one of the 100 Most Powerful Women by Forbes in the year 2019. Greta also won Gulbenkian Prize in 2020, and also a degree in Doctor of Laws in May 2021. Apart from this, a few species have also been named after Greta Thunberg. A beetle species called “Nelloptodes gretae” was named after Greta Thunberg.

Also, a species of snail called “Craspedotropis gretathunbergae”, a spider species called “Thunberga gen”, and another species from the snail family called “Opacuincola gretathunbergae” were named to honor Greta Thunberg.

Conclusion

Greta Thunberg is one among a few who has spoken openly regarding climate change. Not only this, but she has also called out politicians for neglecting climate change. She started to raise her voice in the year 2018 when nobody knew her, and in just 4 years, her face is recognized all over the world. Greta has visited several places to spread awareness about climate change, and received numerous honors for her work. Not only this, but she is also recognized as one of the most influential personalities and also included in the list of 100 most powerful women.

Furthermore, her work is also recognized by researchers, and has even named newly discovered species in her honor. Greta has always been vocal about climate change and has successfully led many campaigns, which forced politicians to focus on climate change. Seeing her work for the environment and the massive growth in her supporters, it seems like Greta will work more hard in preserving the environment.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Greta Thunberg’s net worth? A. It is estimated that Greta Thunberg net worth is between $1 to $1.5 million. 2. How old is Greta Thunberg? A. Greta Thunberg is 19 years old. 3. Did Greta Thunberg win Nobel Prize? A. No, so far she didn’t win any Nobel Prize. However, she has been nominated 3 times i.e, in 2019, 2020, and 2021. 4. What is Greta Thunberg height? A. Greta Thunberg is 4Ft and 7 In tall.