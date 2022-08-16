When you try to get someone a gift, you need to think hard about what’s the right thing to buy as a gift for that person. But by giving the recipient the choice to buy a gift, you will skip all that stress. Now, some people give cash as a gift, but a better thing to give is gift cards. This way, it will look less awkward than giving cash. Many companies offer gift cards for use at their stores and businesses. With the widespread usage of Amazon, you can choose a gift card from a large collection, and then directly get it to your home. If you are going to a Walmart store, then you can buy gift cards there too. But, What kinds of gift cards does Walmart sell? Which company gift cards are available at Walmart stores? Read the article to know the answers to these questions.

What Kinds of Gift Cards Does Walmart Sell at Its Stores?

There are plenty of gift cards that you can buy at Walmart. Many company gift cards are available for you to buy. If you want to buy a retailer gift card, then you have many retailers to choose from. You can find all kinds of gift cards for travel, restaurants, retailers, transportation, entertainment, gaming, mobile communication, etc. Walmart sells gift cards for companies in all the industries I just mentioned. The card denomination availability varies from store to store. If you want to which company gift cards are available at Walmart stores, then continue reading the article.

Which Company Gift Cards Are Available at Walmart Stores?

There are many company gift cards that you can buy at Walmart. Here’s a list of companies whose gift cards are sold at Walmart based on their business industry.

Restaurants & Delivery

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

California Pizza Kitchen

Caribou Coffee

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Bahama Breeze

Benihana

BJ’s Restaurant

Blimpie

Bob Evans

Bonefish Grill

Cheddars

Cheesecake Factory

Chick-fil-A

99 Nine Restaurant

Applebee’s

Arby’s

Retailers

Sam’s Club

Sephora

Sportsmans Warehouse

ThinkGeek

J. Maxx

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michael’s

MLB Shop

eBay

Express

Famous Footwear

Fanatics

Foot Locker

Forever 21

Gap

Go Play Golf

H&M

Home Depot

Home Goods

Mobile communication

T-Mobile

Total Wireless

Tracfone

Verizon

AT&T

Ntelos Frawg

Straight Talk Wireless

These are some companies, restaurants, and retailers, whose gift cards are available at all Walmart supercenters and hypermarkets. Keep in mind that there are plenty of other gift cards that I have not listed down. Also, take note that the availability of these company gift cards varies from store to store.

Does Walmart Sell Prepaid Debit/Credit Cards?

Unlike gift cards which can only be used to buy stuff from that particular gift card company, you can simply gift someone a prepaid debit/credit card. This way, its recipient can use that prepaid card wherever the card is accepted. Walmart also offers prepaid cards at its stores in addition to gift cards. In fact there are three kinds of prepaid cards that Walmart sells. They are Prepaid Vanilla Mastercard, Prepaid American Express, and Prepaid Vanilla Visa. You can buy these prepaid cards in values that are already on shelves, or request the cashier for the value you want for that prepaid card. You can find those prepaid debit cards in the denominations of $5, $25, $50, $100, etc. So, if you are looking to buy a prepaid card, then you can get it from your local Walmart without all the waiting when you order online.

What Kinds of Gift Cards Does Walmart Not Sell?

There are many gift cards that Walmart does not sell at its stores. While you can choose from a variety of gift cards in many card denominations. There are some company gift cards that are just not available at any of the largest retailer’s stores. Amazon is one company whose gift cards Walmart does not sell. With the stiff competition going on between Walmart and Amazon, there is no way Walmart will assist Amazon to increase its sales. You also can’t find Target gift cards at the supercenters. Even though Target is not as big as Amazon, it still is a direct competitor to Walmart.

Where Can You Get a Walmart Gift Card?

There are many places where you can get Walmart gift cards. As the largest retailer in the world when it comes to physical stores, you can expect Walmart’s gift cards to be sold by many other retailers and stores. If you are not willing to go to some store to buy a Walmart gift card, you can also get them online. By gifting a Walmart gift card, its recipient can use that card to buy whatever they want at Walmart stores or its online shopping platforms. If you don’t want a physical gift card, then you can buy the retailer’s eGift cards from Walmart.com. Once you purchase an eGift card, you will receive an email of the gift card’s number, which people can use to buy stuff from Walmart.

Buying Walmart Gift cards is a fairly simple process. Unlike physical gift cards where you can get them both in-store and online, you can only get the eGift cards from Walmart.com or its app. Here’s how you buy Walmart’s gift cards.

Can You Get the Leftover Gift Card Amount in Cash From Walmart?

It depends on the state you live in. There are some states of this country that require Walmart to give the leftover sum on its gift card to the card’s owner. In fact, there are only 10 states that allow you to get cashback for the value leftover in your Walmart gift card. Here’s a list of those 10 states.

Oregon

Rhode Island

Texas

Vermont

Washington

Colorado

Maine

Massachusetts

Montana

New Jersey

If you live in one of these states, then you can request cash for the amount leftover in your Walmart gift card. In case you don’t live in one of these states, then your only option is to extinguish the card’s balance completely, in case you don’t want to waste money.

How to Buy Walmart’s eGift Cards?

First, log in to your Walmart account on its website or app.

After that, in the “Categories” section, choose gift cards, you will then go to the gift card page.

You will see plenty of gift cards that you can buy, but in the filter select “eGift card”. The website will then show you all the eGift cards which are available for purchase.

Choose the one you wish to buy and then place the order after you go to the cart.

Once you make the purchase for that e-gift card, you will receive the eGift card to your Walmart account linked email address.

This is how you can buy eGift cards from Walmart. There are a variety of eGift cards like Netflix, Starbucks, Burger King, etc. which you can order from the retailer’s website or app.

Can You Return Gift Cards Back to Walmart?

No, you cannot return the gift cards that you purchase at a Walmart store or its website. To get the gift card, you must have to pay the money, and once that is done, you will in no way get that cash back. That is why, when you are purchasing a card in a large denomination or value, make sure that you want it. Otherwise, it will be a total pain afterward. It doesn’t matter whether you used the card or not, Walmart just doesn’t accept its return. If you want to return the gift card, then you can do that in other ways. You can sell the gift card online on social media platforms and websites. There are also some third-party websites that buy and sell gift cards.

Conclusion

If you are looking to buy gift cards, then you can do so at Walmart stores. The retailer sells a variety of gift cards at its stores. You can buy gift cards from various companies that do business in industries like travel, entertainment, gaming, restaurants, delivery, transport, retailers, etc. The denominations for these gift cards vary from store to store. If you aren’t wishing to buy physical gift cards, then you can purchase eGift cards from various companies on Walmart’s app or website. But remember that once you buy the gift cards, you can’t return them even if you didn’t use them. Keep this in mind the next time you are thinking of buying a gift card.

FAQs – What Kinds of Gift Cards Does Walmart Sell?

What kinds of gift cards does Walmart sell at its stores? Walmart stores sell a wide variety of gift cards for companies in businesses like retail, restaurant, travel, transport, mobile communication, etc. Does Walmart sell prepaid debit or credit cards? Yes, you can buy prepaid debit cards of different values at Walmart stores. American Express, Mastercard, and Visa are the ones whose gift cards are available at the retailer’s stores. Can you return gift cards to Walmart? No, you cannot return gift cards back to Walmart. Once you buy them, you need to use them. Even though you can’t return them, you can sell them to others online.