Ethan Klein, who is popularly identified by his online YouTube channel name “h3h3Productions” is an American YouTube personality and comedian. Klein has attained an enormous following through his channel that he started along with his wife, Hila Klein (who is his co-host) in 2011. Other than this, the social media vlogger also owns a couple of more channels known as “Ethan and Hila” and “H3 Podcast”. Given his extremely successful online presence, have you ever wondered “how much is Ethan Klein worth?” Well, as of today ‘h3h3 net worth’ or Ethan Klein net worth is $20 million.

Soon after the launch of the”h3h3Productions”, the couple became one of the most sought-after online duos from the United States with a massive fan following. The channel currently has close to 6.3 million subscribers with 1.5 billion views together. Also, the estimated $20 million ‘h3h3 net worth’ is a combined wealth of Ethan Klein and his wife (his online co-host), Hila Klein. The couple is known to post content that is comical in nature, reaction or review videos on any given situation, and often with satirical indulge.

Through this posting, we will cover some interesting facts about Ethan Klein including the details of how much is Ethan Klein worth today, his biography, h3h3 net worth, his career, how tall is Ethan Klein, and more.

Ethan Klein Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Assets and Personal life

Over the period of 10 years, Ethan and his wife Hila Klein have become a sensational social media couple due to their active online presence through their very own YouTube channel “H3H3Productions”. The couple brings around content that is humorous, has reactions from people. It also has a reputation for engaging in evaluating and commenting on various internet communities and trends in its own style. People might not know Ethan Klein as a person but if they see “h3hProductions”, they can immediately connect the dots and relate who the person is. This speaks volumes about how popular their channel is.

H3H3Productions has a committed fanbase as the couple has uploaded videos from time to time without a break. While they started H3H3productions in 2011, a year before the couple got married, it didn’t take them long to reach their million milestones. Their career and incomes took off in a very short time after the launch of their channel.

Ethan Klein Net Worth and Salary

The primary income of Ethan comes through their YouTube channel making a major contribution to how much is Ethan Klein worth today. The couple’s work has been able to attract a lot of audiences, and they enjoy close to a million views on a single day bringing in a solid fortune for themselves. This means that they roughly earn close to $4000 per day based on this viewership count daily. Considering all the advertisements that play during their video, depending on the ad type, length, etc., and after YouTube takes its percentage, the couple still manages to rake in around $1.4 million on an annual basis.

While their usual uploads already have gained them a massive sum of viewership, their names have been involved in various controversies over the last few years that have made them even more popular. Ethan and Hila have built such a huge and loving fan following that despite the decrease in the uploads in their primary channel, they stick around with them.

Today, Ethan Klein Net Worth is close to $20 million, but its revenue took an upturn in February 2016 when its channel reached 1 million and then eventually 3 million by the year-end. By the end of 2016, the couple earned between $300,000 and $500,000, and their earnings only increased since then.

Other sources of income adding to Ethan Klein Net Worth

As of today, Ethan Klein’s activities in the primary channel have drastically slowed down. However, the deceleration in “h3h3Productions” doesn’t mean the couple’s income flow is reducing, or they lack work. Rather, they have been working on their other channels called “H3 Podcast”, “H3 Podcast Highlights” and “Ethan and Hila” more intensely than ever. All these three web pages put together have a 13 million viewership and close to 6.4 million subscribers. Their fans visit these Israeli-American channels for some interesting YouTuber interviews and other best content.

Ethan and Hila haven’t been active on the ‘h3h3Productions’ page in over a year now. However, seeing growing popularity and enthusiasm from the audience for their “H3 Podcast”, they are dedicating their time and energy in this direction as of now which is paying them off well! As a matter of fact, the YouTube popular couple had publicly declared in 2019 that this would be their main focus from now on. Their hard work and the smart business move paid off, and this social media production reportedly gained the 14th largest audience among the podcasts around the world.

Between their active podcast and their derivatives, it is safe to assume that the couple is collecting plenty of revenues. This will significantly grow more in the years to come adding to how much is Ethan Klein worth today.

Other than their internet business, the social media couple is also said to have earned by selling their real estate asset. Currently, Ethan and his wife together hold a large property in California for which they generously spent $9 million.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name: Ethan Edward Klein Popularly called: Ethan Klein, h3h3 Date of Birth: June 24, 1985 Age: 37 years as of 2022 Place of Birth: Ventura, California Parents: Father-Gary Klein

Mother-Donna Klein Marital Status: Married Spouse: Hila Klein Children: one son (name unknown) Profession: YouTuber, Comedian, social media personality Net Worth: $20 million

Ethan Klein, whose real name is Ethan Edward Klein, was born on 24 June 1985 in Ventura, California. The comedian cum YouTuber was born and grew up in a Jewish household. He is the son of Gary Klein (father) and Donna Klein (mother). He is also the grandson of Leonard Katzman who was the director, producer, and manager of the television sitcom “Dallas”. No wonder where Ethan Klein gets his confident and pleasant on-screen talent from.

As a child, Klein went to Buena High School and then later enrolled himself at the University of California at Santa Cruz to pursue English Literature. He completed his graduation with a Bachelor of Arts degree in creative writing in the year 2009.

How tall is Ethan Klein

Since Ethan Klein appears on YouTube channels and social media, many of his fans are curious about how tall is Ethan Klein. This social media personality has a height of 1.78 m or 5 ft 10 inches.

Career

Ethan Klein started working as a marketing professional in Israel right after his graduation. His professional journey with social media began in 2011 when he created “h3h3 Productions” with his wife. Their channel gained huge popularity in no time with over a billion views. Their channel consists of reaction clips and commentary on internet trends and the best part is they give them a comical touch that attracts even more viewers. The h3h3Productions have earned a reputation for its satirical involvement in its work including mocking internet personalities, the YouTube rules, and more.

In 2016, after “h3h3Produtions” reached their viewership count in millions when Ethan won Hot 97contest. He was able to pull a lot of attention through this. He also met the popular internet personality DJ Khaled and showed him some of his comical sketches. This further helped in boosting his channel’s recognition.

As of today, Ethan Klein and Hila Klein have added more than 320 videos to their main YouTube web page. Some prominent videos of their channel are “Wiping”, “‘Instagram vs Reality”, “Counter-Strike- Global Offensive” and more. One of their streams, “Vape Nation”, reached a staggering 27 million views, while “These glasses cured our color blindness” which featured the YouTuber iDubbbzTV pulled in over 20 million views.

H3 Podcasts

Once they attained huge success on their primary YouTube page, the Klein couple shifted their focus to their H3 podcast project that they host three times a week. Ethan and Hila registered this podcast in 2017. The content includes interviews or conversations with YouTubers and other prominent personalities. Other than this, they also conduct a couple of sub-series every week. These cover topics related to the latest news and situations around, and a show called “Content Court”. The latter revolves around controversies tied with different social media personalities.

Towards the end of 2020, the H3 podcast became one of the most viewed ones in the United States. Ethan then worked with several other podcasters like Philip DeFranco, Hasan Piker, Trisha Paytas among others. He started with joining “Frenemies” along with co-host Trisha Paytas. The show was broadcasted for 39 episodes until the mid of June after which Trisha left the show due to a conflict of interest with the production team. Ethan later teamed up with Hasan Piker from Twitch streamer for a show called “Leftovers”.

Assets summing up to Ethan Klein Net Worth

The constant income flow from these channels has helped Ethan Klein and his wife purchase properties in some of the best places in California. The couple initially bought a home in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles for $780,000. The following year they bought another home in Encino worth $2.3 million.

The last home that they bought in Bel Air, California in November 2019, is a massive mansion worth $9 million. The property sits on 1-acre land and comprises 6 bedrooms.

Personal Life

Ethan is now married to Hila Klein, his co-host, and almost everyone who watched his podcast or has viewed his YouTube channel knows her. But, he first met Hila in Israel in 2007 when she was a part of the Israel Defence Forces. They were in a relationship for many years before they finally got married in the year 2012. Like Ethan, Hila is also an internet personality. They both have a son together who was born in 2019.

Summing Up

Ethan Klein is a confident and extrovert social media personality who has won a huge fan base through his pleasant personality and comical skills. He, along with his wife, Hila Klein, have created the YouTube channel “h3h3Productions” which has brought them huge success. This is also responsible for Ethan Klein net worth of $20 million today.

The YouTuber’s podcast, spin-offs and main channel have already reached an impressive number of viewership and subscribers. With the way they are progressing, they are sure going to double to triple in the number in terms of fanbase and net worth pretty soon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

How tall is Ethan Klein? Ethan Klein’s height is 5’8″ or 1.78 m. What is h3h3 net worth? “h3n3Productions” is the YouTube channel created by Ethan and his wife Hila Klein. In fact, the Kleins are more popular by their channel name. Therefore, the channel’s net worth is the same as that of Ethan Klein net worth which is $20 million as per recent evaluation. How old is Ethan Klein? The social media star and YouTuber was born on the 24th of June 1985. According to this, he will be 37 years old. Where is Ethan Klein from? Ethan Klein hails from Ventura, a coastal city in California. Eventually, he moved to Los Angeles, California and he now lives in Bel Air, a neighborhood in LA.