Emma Chamberlain is among the few persons, who was given the title of one of the most influential people of the modern era. Now, you might be thinking, “Who is Emma Chamberlain?”. Well, she is a YouTuber and has more than 11 million subscribers on YouTube. She was featured in the Time magazine in the ‘Time 100 Next List’ in the year 2019. Not only that, but she is included in the list of the 25 Most Influential People On The Internet. Emma achieved so much, in such a short time, and it is just the beginning of her career.

Name Emma Francis Chamberlain Net Worth $8 to $12 million

Born May 22, 2001, California

Nationality American

Age 20 years

Height 5 feet and 4 inches

Weight 50 kg (approximately)

Occupation YouTuber, Podcaster, Internet Personality

Parents Michael John Chamberlain (Father) and Sophia Pinetree Chamberlain (Mother)

Career 2017-Present



What Is Emma Chamberlain Net Worth?

As of 2022, Emma Chamberlain, net worth is around $8 to $12 million. Most of her income consists of earnings made by her YouTube channel, and she also makes a hefty amount from advertisements and sponsorships. Apart from this, she also has her clothing line and is also the founder of a coffee company.

Why Is Emma Chamberlain Famous

Emma started her YouTube channel out of boredom. She opened her YouTube channel back in the year 2016. Emma mostly uploads her vlogging videos and also takes up challenges. Soon, her channel started to attract subscribers, and eventually, just after a year, she was gaining more than 10,000 subscribers each month. Some of her challenges include, marathon running, guide to host a party, and also making PB&J. She did not stop here, after this, Emma also entered the fashion industry, established her own coffee company known as ‘Chamberlain Coffee’. In addition to this, she is also listed among the most influential personalities of social media, and not only this, but she has also won many awards in her name. Recently, she has also graced the carpet of the Met Gala in the year 2021.

Emma Chamberlain YouTube Channel

Emma started making videos for YouTube back in the year 2016. She started to learn to edit videos with her colleagues, and she also had help from her father. Later in the following year, one of her videos went viral, and she garnered the audience’s attention and her subscribers grew exponentially. After that, Emma began making video content and left her school to pursue a full-time YouTube Career. She also shook hands with other fellow YouTubers and formed a team known as ‘Sister Squad’, which had Ethan, Grayson Dolan, and James Charles.

Their collaboration was well accepted by the audience, which in turn, helped each person’s channel to grow more. Currently, her channel has more than 11 million subscribers and her monthly income is expected around $2.1k to $33.3k. Apart from YouTube advertisements, she also makes big bucks by brand sponsorships and promotions. It is estimated that she earns between $25k to $400k just from YouTube alone. Her channel has more than 1.5 billion views. She has also earned an award for the “Best Podcaster” by the Shorty Awards.

Emma Chamberlain Instagram

Just like her YouTube channel, Emma also has a colossal amount of followers on Instagram as well. She has currently more than 15 million followers on Instagram. Emma makes a huge amount of money by paid brand sponsorships and also by promoting other brands on her Instagram story. It is estimated that Emma, can earn an average of $17k just for her stories and she can make an average of $38k per image post. While coming on posting a video, she can is estimated to earn up to $51k to $101k for each video.

Chamberlain Coffee

The YouTube creator is also in making and selling coffee. She opened her own ‘Chamberlain Coffee Company’ in the year 2019. She stated in her video that she wanted everyone to experience tasty coffee, which is easy to make. Her coffee is sold in various packs, where each unit can cost between $20 to $90. Given her huge follower count, you can be sure that she makes a pretty good deal of money from her coffee company.

Emma Chamberlain House

Back in the year 2020, Emma purchased her house by paying a hefty amount of $3.9 million. She has uploaded many of her videos, where we can see her luxurious home. Later in the year 2021, she revealed in one of her blogs, that she sold the house for a massive amount of $4.1 million. The house had four luxurious bedrooms and an attractive kitchen, with a grand bathroom. The vlogger stated that she sold her place because it was noisy and crowded.

After that, she purchased another grand house in Beverly Hills for a whopping amount of $4.3 million. Her new house is surrounded by mountains and greenery, which gives the person living there an extraordinary level of calm and peace. The mansion was formerly owned by many famous personalities like Barry Bostwick, Natalie Cole, and Lisa Hartman. The house covers the space of 4,400 square feet, and it has five bedrooms, a spacious kitchen, a wet bar, a massive swimming pool, a basketball court, and many more things. It is surrounded by a pleasant man-made garden arrangement.

Clothing Line And Magazine Cover

Emma Chamberlain is also associated with the fashion and clothing industry. In the year 2018, Emma got into partnership with the online shopping application known as Dote. Dote sponsored her trip to Austin, Texas for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Later she also went to Fiji along with other famous female YouTubers. In the month of July, Dote released Emma Chamberlain’s clothing line, which was designed by Emma herself. Unfortunately, in 2019, Emma parted ways with Dote because of controversies. She was offered to attend (with another fellow YouTuber, Karlie Kloss) the Paris Fashion Week, held in March 2019. Her trip was sponsored by Louis Vuitton and YouTube.

She was also featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan in the February issue of 2020, with the headline “The most popular girl in the world”. In the magazine, she shared her experience of eating disorders and her body dysmorphia. After that, she also appeared on the cover of Cosmo Girl Dutch edition and also on the Italian Cosmopolitan. During the same period, she was also featured on the cover of Allure magazine. She also made it to the list of “Power of Young Hollywood” by Variety magazine in 2020. Last year she also appeared at Met Gala, and she also attended the Lexicon of Fashion in America Event. She was spotted wearing the designer clothes of Louis Vuitton at the Lexicon America Event.

Early Life And Career

Emma Chamberlain is the daughter of Michael John Chamberlain and Sophia Pinetree Chamberlain. She was born on the 22nd of May 2001, in San Bruno, California. Her parents parted ways when she was just 5 years old. Emma attended Central Middle School in San Carlos, and later Notre Dame High School, which is located in Belmont. Initially, Emma was a member of the California All-Stars Pink Cheer Team. Later during high school, she got bored, and decided to open her YouTube channel, after getting the consent of her father. In mid-2018, she moved out of her father’s house and went to Los Angeles to pursue her YouTube career.

Beginning Of YouTube Career (2017-2019)

After that, she shook hands with other teen content creators James Charles and the Dolan Twins and formed a group called ‘Sister Squad’. The group became popular among the YouTube audience, and went on to feature in the 2018 YouTube rewind and, the following year, earned a nomination for a YouTube Ensemble Shorty Award. She then got invited by another YouTube creator, Tana Mongeau to the Tanacon Event in Anaheim, at a nearby convention center. However, the show had to be canceled due to overcrowding. Then in July 2018, Emma was hired by United Talent Agency.

It was announced by Snapchat at the 2019 Vidcon, that Emma is going to perform a Creator Show. Later in the same year, Emma won the award for the Choice Female Web Star at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. Then in September, She hosted the Generation Next organized by Teen Vogue. The event was also attended by Anna Wintour, who is the Editor-In-Chief of Vogue. She was also nominated for the Social Star Award at the 45th People’s Choice Awards. Then she was also among one of many other social media celebrities, who featured on the first episode of Teen Code, which was a collaboration episode by MTV and Snapchat.

Rise To Fame (2019-Present)

Apart from this, Emma has also partnered with Calvin Klein for photoshoots and videos. She was also nominated for Creator of the Year, Editing, and First Person at the 2019 Streamy Awards. In addition to that, she has also made many videos with famous personalities like Angela Kinsey (from The Office), and Brad Goreski (Fashion Police Host). In November, she was included in the list of Time 100 Next List of the Time Magazine, and also on the list of 25 most influential people on the internet. She was interviewed by the Olympic skater Adam Rippon at the ABC News, broadcast segment ‘Nightline’ in December 2019. In the same year, she launched her own coffee company known as the ‘Chamberlain Coffee’ and also started her podcast titled ‘Anything Goes’ (also known as Stupid Genius). Her podcast is the spot for many discussions like health, relationships, fashion, and many more.

In February 2020, Emma won the Best Podcaster at the 2020 Shorty Awards. Later in August, she started her IGTV series titled ‘Styled’, which was premiered on Instagram. Last year, she attended the 2021 Met Gala.

Conclusion

Emma Chamberlain is one of the few people, who are brave enough to follow her dreams. She has proved at an early age that you don’t necessarily need to attend school to become successful in your career. By the time, she hit the age of 20 years, she already owned a huge mansion worth more than a million dollars, this accurately defines what being successful means. She not only became a strong, independent woman at an early age, but also went on to be featured on the cover of famous magazines like Time, People, Cosmopolitan, and many more. Emma is one of the highest-ranked creators on the YouTube platform and earns a huge sum of money with her videos and sponsorships. Chamberlain has just started her career, and it is not wrong to assume that she will soon reach new heights in the coming years.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is Emma Chamberlain? Emma Chamberlain is a YouTuber, Podcaster, and social media celebrity. 2. Why is Emma Chamberlain famous? Emma started her YouTube channel, where she got famous for making a variety of videos, and she has also featured in many magazine covers and is also among the list of most influential internet personalities. 3. What is Emma Chamberlain’s net worth? As of 2021, Emma Chamberlain’s net worth is between $8 to $12 million. 4. What is the name of Emma Chamberlain’s podcast? Emma Chamberlain’s podcast was formerly known as ‘Stupid Genius’ and later was changed to ‘Anything Goes’.