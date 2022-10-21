DoorDash Stuck on Confirming Order – Why Is it? How to Fix?

DoorDash is a food ordering app and delivery platform based in the United States. The headquarters of DoorDash is located in San Francisco, California. Also, it is the largest food delivery app in the United States. It is a publically traded company with a 56% market share. Their symbol is a DASH. It has acquired many other companies such as Caviar, Chowbotics, Scotty Labs, and Wolt.

People of the United States love DoorDash and its services through which you can track your order also. This helps you find the progress of your order and also the estimated time of arrival.

Did you ever face a situation where the order status is stuck on “Confirming Order”? Did you try resolving it or want to know the process now? So, read this article till the end to find all the information I have found out which researching about this topic. Happy reading.

Reasons for DoorDash to Stuck on “Confirming Order” in 2022

Sometimes you might have noticed that your DoorDash order gets stuck on the “confirming order” page. The main reason for this status is due to the restaurant not confirming the order in 2022. Additionally, it might also get affected due to the poor working of the DoorDash app. To overcome this you can try closing the app and restarting it. This might change the “confirming order” status to confirmed status. Even after that if you do not see any change in the order status then you might want to call the customer care service number at DoorDash which is (855) 431-0459. The customer associate will surely help you resolve the issue.

Do you want to learn more about the DoorDash order status and the process in which they confirm orders? Then this is the right article for you. Additionally, you will also find regarding their deliveries ad other related questions. So keep reading till the end and find out the answers.

What Could Be the Possible Reason for DoorDash Order to Get Stuck on “Confirming Order”?

As discussed above there are a few reasons for the DoorDash app to get stuck on the “Confirming order” status. The most common reason for confirming order status is that sometimes the restaurant forgets to confirm your order with the app.

Generally, after your order from a restaurant on the DoorDash app then they receive the order and the merchant will get a notification of the same through the app. After that when the restaurant accepts your order and prepares your food then you will be notified the same as “food is being prepared”. Then the status “confirming your order” will not be seen.

There might be several other reasons for the status to get stuck on “confirming order”. One of it being the DoorDash app not working properly. There might be a glitch in the DoorDash app. This might be because sometimes the app does not operate as it should.

For this, you just have to close the DoorDash app and then restart it again. This might resolve the issue and the order might get confirmed.

What Can You Do if Your DoorDash Order is Stuck on “Confirming Order”?

There are not many ways to resolve the issue in which your DoorDash order is stuck on “Confirming Order”.

You can close and restart the DoorDash app which might resolve the issue. Or else you have to call the DoorDash customer care number and get help from them. The customer support number for DoorDash is (855) 431-0459.

Additionally, you can also call the restaurant directly and ask if your order is confirmed or not. This might also resolve the issue as the staff of the restaurant sometimes forget to confirm your order and notify you. So, calling them directly might help you.

What is the Time Taken for DoorDash to Confirm Your Order?

This does not have a fixed time in which your order might get confirmed. This is totally in the hands of the restaurant and the staff working there. But, this does not mean it will take too long. The confirmation of an order from a restaurant might just take a few minutes.

But sometimes the restaurant might be busy, and it would take some time to accept the order then. This would take a maximum of 5 to 10 minutes time for your order to get confirmed.

What is the Process of DoorDash Merchants to Confirm Your Order?

Once your order gets confirmed with the restaurant, then a staff member at the restaurant will get the tablet to help organize the orders. After that, they will update your order status on the DoorDash app.

Hence it is clear by now that once you place an order on the DoorDash app then restaurants will get notified about it on their tablet as a message. The message will be seen by the staff member, and they will confirm the order and start preparing it. By this the status will be changed from “confirming the order” to “restaurant is making your food”. Additionally, you can also see the time taken for preparing the food which is entered by the staff at the restaurant.

DoorDash even provides a tracking service with the order which is placed on the DoorDash app. Through this, you can see the progress of the order which is placed by you.

Why is Your DoorDash Order Taking More Time Than It Regularly Takes?

There are instances when the order might get confirmed and takes more time than the time given on the DoorDash app. This might happen due to many reasons which are listed below for you:

The DoorDasher who is assigned to your order might have too many deliveries at that time. The restaurant from which you have ordered might be busy due to rush hour. After you order from the restaurant they might have stopped taking orders for delivery or closed services. The DoorDasher who is assigned to your order might be in traffic. DoorDasher might have to take a longer route to your location due to many reasons. One of both the DoorDasher and the restaurant might be facing an emergency situation.

Is It Possible to Cancel Your DoorDash Order?

Yes, it is always possible for you to cancel the order which you have placed on the DoorDash app. However, to do that you need to follow some requirements to be eligible for the cancellation of the order. By this, you can say that if your order is not confirmed by then you can easily cancel your order and get a full refund from DoorDash. Additionally, if you are to cancel your order after it is confirmed then you will only get a partial refund.

I am going to list out the step-by-step procedure for canceling your order in the DoorDash app.

Go to the orders tab on your DoorDash app. Locate the order you want to cancel. Click View order. On the right-hand corner of the screen at the top, you will find “Help”. Click it. Find “Can I cancel my order?” and select it. Cancel the order.

You can also see the refund amount value before confirming to cancel your order. The refund amount might be based on the order status and your eligibility.

So, after the refund amount is shown on the DoorDash app you can choose to cancel the order or continue to get the order delivered as usual.

Does DoorDash Provide a Refund for Orders Which Are Not Delivered?

DoorDash will provide you a refund for your orders they are not delivered to you even after confirming. This is because DoorDash considers its customer satisfaction in the first place. So, it is 100% sure that you will receive a refund of the amount you have paid (either full or partial refund) from DoorDash. This refund will be credited to the bank through which you have paid. Or else, you can get a refund on your DoorDash account.

What Can You Do If Your DoorDash Order Never Arrived in the First Place?

There are some instances where your order can never arrive to you. If this happens then you have to complain to DoorDash or the restaurant. This will help you resolve the issue or else they will initiate a refund for your order.

There is a particular process through which you can report a missing order on the DoorDash app. For that, you need to follow the steps given below.

Open the “Orders” tab. Open the order for which you want to report and click the Question mark (?) in the order. You will find a “Help” tab in the top right corner of the page. You can see delivery issues in the order, select “Order never arrived” from the order. Now, you can see the DoorDash app leading you. Just follow the steps. Select the mode in which you want to resolve the issue.

The above process is for orders placed from the mobile app of DoorDash. But, what about the orders which have to be resolved on the computer? For that, you have another process that is different from the one given above.

I am also giving the steps for the process through which you can report a DoorDash order that never arrived to you.

In the top right corner of the screen, you can find three vertical dots. Click that. In the “Orders” tabs you can find the order which you want to report. Go to the order, on the left-hand side, find and select Help. In the delivery issues select click “Order never arrived”. Now, you can see the DoorDash page leading you. Just follow the steps and select how you want to resolve it.

Is It Possible to Get Your DoorDash Order Late?

If you see that your order status is stuck on “confirming order” then there is a high chance that your order will arrive late to you. When this happens the main thing for you to do is to report a complaint with DoorDash. For such orders, you will be credited with a full or partial refund from DoorDash for late deliveries.

Following are the steps through which you can report the late delivery on the DoorDash app.

In the “Orders” tabs you can find the order which you want to report. You will find a “Help” tab in the top right corner of the page. In the delivery issues select click “Order never arrived”. Now, you can see the DoorDash page leading you. Just follow the steps and select how you want to resolve it.

Final Thoughts

DoorDash orders might sometimes show the order status as “Confirming Order”. The main reason for this is that the restaurant might forget to confirm the order at all. Or else the DoorDash might not be working properly. To this, you can just close the app and reopen it. If this also does not work then you might want to call the customer care number of DoorDash.

Once the issue is resolved the status might get changed from “Confirming Order” to “food being prepared” or else “order is confirmed”. If the issue is not resolved then your order amount will be credited to you on your account. You will get a refund if your order arrives late or any other order-related issues.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Why is your DoorDash order taking more time than it regularly takes? There are several reasons for DoorDash order taking more time than it regularly takes. Some of the reasons might be traffic on the way, detours for the route, DoorDasher having more orders, emergency situations, or due to rush hour. What is the time taken for an order to be confirmed in the DoorDash app? The confirmation of an order from a restaurant might just take a few minutes. But sometimes the restaurant might be busy. This would take a maximum of 5 to 10 minutes time for your order to get confirmed. What is the customer care number of the DoorDash app? The customer support number for DoorDash is (855) 431-0459. Do you get a refund after canceling orders on DoorDash? If your order is not confirmed by then you can easily cancel your order and get a full refund from DoorDash. Additionally, if you are to cancel your order after it is confirmed then you will only get a partial refund.