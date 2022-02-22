It’s pretty interesting how the journalists delve into different cases and bring out facts and figures to share with the entire world, often shaking the ground below your feet. When we speak of American journalists, one of the most influential names that come up is Donald Carlton Lemon, more popularly known as “Don Lemon”. Three times Emmy’s recipient and a powerful face of CNN and the entire broadcast community, Donald has come a long way in his success. You might already know this popular television personality if you are a viewer of this channel or watch the show ‘Don Lemon Tonight’. But, have you ever been curious about how much is Don Lemon worth? This posting is all about Don Lemon net worth, his biography, his career, Don Lemon CNN salary, and more.

Don Lemon has been in the news network for years now. He has worked in quite a few channels before beginning his career with CNN. Right from local TV stations in Alabama and Pennsylvania as an anchor, Lemon spent time gathering experience at well-known networks like NBC and MSNBC. He then went on to join CNN in 2006, and now it has been over 15 years that he has become popular among his audiences worldwide. The bustle that his show has created over the past few years itself indicates how successful he is. Of course, Don Lemon net worth as of 2022 estimated to be $12 million speaks of it even more. We have a great article on Don Lemon’s colleague, Mr Chris Cuomo and his Net Worth.

Whether you are into journalism or an admirer of influential journalists and their work, there is a lot you might find interesting about this well-famed news anchor, author, and star. Therefore, instead of wasting any more time, let’s get into more details on how much is Don Lemon worth.

Don Lemon Net Worth, Salary, Biography, Family Career and Assets:

Don Lemon is one of the distinguished journalists in the American media industry and is also a wonderful human as an individual. He has always been pretty vocal about his opinions and is known for covering various critical issues concerning society, business, politics, and others. Most of his wealth comes/ has accumulated from his workspace and his reporting professions in the form of compensation. Therefore, there is no doubt that it significantly shows up in Don Lemon Net Worth of $12 million as of 2022.

While he has worked in several other television channels in the past that got him good earnings, sources say he withdraws a gigantic amount of salary from the global news network, CNN as a lead anchor and newsman. In fact, he is one of the top paid journalists and most influential African-American anchors of the time. He is also considered one of the most powerful media persons from the LGBTQ community.

Before moving on to Don Melon’s background and wealth, here’s a quick rundown on his bio:

Full Name: Donald Carlton Lemon Popularly known as: Don Lemon Age:

56 (as of 2022) Parents: Katherine Marie (mother)

Wilmon Lee Richardson (Father) Born on: March 1, 1966 Nationality: African-American Profession: Journalist, Author and Adjunct Professor Net worth: $12 million

Don Lemon CNN salary: What does Lemon earn annually?

Considering the job of extraordinary repute that this television personality is into, there is no surprise that Don Lemon’s salary might count in the millions. The exact figure about the compensation that he receives from CNN hasn’t been disclosed to the public. However, some online sources say that the anchor takes home a hefty paycheck of $3 to $4 million a year. A few other sites have also gauged it to be around $2 million. It includes the salary as well as the bonuses he receives for his work. These are updates from Don Lemon annual salary 2021 reports posted online. Now, whatever his salary might be, it is clear that Lemon works really hard to earn it.

In addition to his flourishing career in the broadcasting industry, he is also the author of a New York Times bestselling book. He is also an adjunct professor at Brooklyn College, where he also got his degree in Broadcast Journalism way back in 1996. This means that other than the main salary from the news channel, the income from college and the revenue generated from the book he has authored adds up to the total Don Lemon net worth.

Now that you have an idea about how much is Don Lemon worth, here’s a quick glance into his early life, parents, etc.

Early Life:

Donald Carlton Lemon was born in a small town called Baton Rouge in Louisiana on 1st March 1966. He is the son of Richardson Lemon Clark (Father) and Katherine Lemon Clark (Mother). The 55-year-old anchor is of American nationality by birth, but his roots trace back to Creole ancestry. His great-grandfather was from France, in addition to being an African descendant. So Lemon was raised in a Creole family. He grew up with his two siblings – Yma and Leisa, however, Leisa reportedly passed away due to accidental drowning at the age of 58.

On completing his elementary school, Don Lemon went to Baker High School, one of the reputed public schools in Baker, located in East Baton Rouge Parish. He was a great student and during his senior year, he was elected the President of his class. After graduating from high school, he went on to further his studies at Louisiana State University but later shifted to Brooklyn College, in Brooklyn, New York. He successfully completed his major in Broadcast Journalism from there.

While pursuing his graduation at Brooklyn College, Lemon also worked as a news assistant at WNYW, a Fox News affiliated channel in New York. This is originally where Lemon’s resume in broadcast media starts. Even though Don Lemon was based in New York, he worked in different cities like Louisiana, Chicago, and Philadelphia during his early career.

The anchor also revealed that he was a victim of sexual abuse at the very tender age of 5, a secret that he had kept from his mother and others for several years. He disclosed it to everyone when he was 30. Don was also pretty clear about his sexual orientation from a very early age when he knew he was gay. He did not shy away from declaring it in public. In fact, he had made this public at a New Year’s Day event in 2018 by introducing his partner, Tim Malone, to everyone.

Career:

Don Lemon has spent his entire career in broadcast journalism and media. His passion for journalism and news reporting has led him to where he stands today. He set his foot into the industry for the very first time way back during his college days as a news assistant at WNYW in New York. At the same time, he had also worked in different Fox News alliances in different cities for many years like WBRC in Birmingham, KT VI, in St. Louis, and others.

Getting an offer from NBC News as a news correspondent, after completing his graduation, was a big breakthrough in Don Lemon’s career. He worked in different NBC affiliates like WCAU in Philadelphia, PA, and MSNBC before he secured a position as a reporter and co-news anchor with NBC’s WMAQ-TV in 2003. He worked on many news programs and weekend shows, “Today” being one of the most popular ones. After working in WMAQ-TV for 3 years, Lemon’s journey with CNN began in September 2006.

Lemon has been very downright by nature because of which he often faces criticisms. There have been several occasions when his comments and questioning proved to be extremely controversial. They went to the extent that it even made his position with the news channel vulnerable. Lemon was one of the journalists who strongly voiced their opinions about the Afro-American community and how they can make their lives better. It gave rise to a lot of controversies later.

The lead anchor also gave personal opinions about various other serious yet controversial issues that frequently led to a stir among the audiences and political groups. Nonetheless, he did not step back from what he is and continued growing.

Lemon’s successes:

In 2018, he started broadcasting “Don Lemon Tonight” (earlier titled CNN Tonight) which turned out to be one of the most viewed shows on CNN. It has gained remarkable viewership since the time it started and as of 2022, the viewership count reached close to 2.2 million. Currently, the show is one of the top-rated news programs that are aired around the world. This news show makes a significant addition to his paycheck as per Don Lemon annual salary 2021 and 2022 reports online.

The lead anchor also authored and released a book called “Transparent” in the year 2011. The book narrates the story of his life, the various challenges that he has faced since he was a kid, his outlook on the black American community. He also talks about his sexual orientation in the book and the abuse that he underwent as a child.

Awards:

Don Lemon’s works have time and again been recognized and appreciated. His report on the D.C Area Sniper got him the Edward R. Murrow Award, one of the most prestigious awards in the broadcast and digital media. The journalist bagged three Emmys while he was working as a co-anchor and reported at CNN. One of the Emmys came in for his work on his business feature on the real estate market of Chicago called “Life on Craigslist”. Another one for reporting on Hurricane – Katrina, while the third one was for his special coverage on the HIV Aids situation in Africa.

In 2009, Ebony Magazine featured Don Lemon’s name in their list of 150 most influential African Americans, honoring his exceptional work as a journalist.

Don Lemon Net worth and Valuable possessions:

Lemon not just draws a massive salary from CNN, but also spends his money on luxurious properties and cars. According to a couple of Don Lemon net worth 2020 and 2021 reports, the CNN journalist and anchor sold his Harlem, New York condo that he bought in 2013 for $1.5 million. Some postings also say that he paid close to $2.1 million for another luxurious property in Sag Harbor. The apartment has a vintage look and has four floors with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a guest room sitting in a 3,500 square foot area. Another person who has a wonderful set of condos is Cam newton, if you are curious, click here for a post on Cam Newton’s Net Worth.

The CNN anchor did mention in an interview earlier in 2021 that now that he is engaged with Tim Malone, he is thinking about buying a bigger space to live comfortably.

Don Lemon also enjoys some of the best cars in the luxury class like Polestar, which carries a price tag of around $155,000, a Zenvo ST1 that is worth $1.2 million. He was also once seen in a yellow Bellissima on the social media platform.

Wrapping Up:

One of the most influential journalists and a lead presenter, Don Lemon has proved that media can be much more than just the regular reporting. He has significantly contributed to taking news reporting to another level altogether. While Lemon’s candid personality has exposed him to several criticisms, it is also one of the reasons that he came out as an eminent individual. His features on CNN Tonight have secured him many prestigious awards and also got the show one of the highest numbers of ratings from across the world. As of 2022, the Don Lemon Net worth is evaluated to be around $12 million.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

How much is Don Lemon worth? Don Lemon’s cumulative wealth is evaluated to be around $12 million according to the Don Lemon net worth 2020 till present. How much is Lemon’s salary from CNN? Well, it is obviously hard to get the exact figures that the CNN anchor is taking home as a salary. However, Don Lemon annual salary 2021 reports say that his salary is between $3 to $4 million annually. How old is Don Lemon? Born in the year 1966, Lemon is 56 years old as of 2022. Is the CNN anchor married? There was a rumor surrounding Don Lemon’s marriage with Stephanie Ortiz, however, neither Lemon nor Stephanie confirmed whether the news is true or untrue. Don however came out as gay later and confirmed his relationship with Tim Malone in public.