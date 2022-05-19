Are you getting your passport renewed and require new passport size photos? Search no more! There are plenty of photo centers that give you passport photos. Retailers like CVS, Walgreens, Target, etc. all provide passport-sized photos. But in this article, I’ll talk specifically about getting your passport photos at Walmart.

It’s not a surprise that Walmart has photo centers when you get a picture of how huge the Walmart corporation is. Walmart offers groceries, apparel, and electronic goods in addition to a range of other services like financial services, Auto-care services, and yes, even photo services. It’s no wonder that Walmart is ranked no.1 on the Fortune 500 list. This huge number of products and services offered at Walmart is what made it one of the most profitable corporations across the entire world.

So without further ado, dive into this article to find out the cost of getting your passport taken at Walmart. In addition to that, also find out details regarding the process of getting a passport photo at Walmart, the time taken to get a passport photo there, and also requirements for getting your photo taken.

What’s The Cost Of Getting Passport Photos At Walmart?

Walmart provides your passport photos at a very fair price compared to other sources. It costs $7.44 for two passport photos and costs an extra $7.44 for two extra passport photos. Compared to other stores like CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid pharmacy, Walmart offers passport photos at a cheaper price. Almost all Walmart supercenters have photo centers and photo labs within them that offer a range of photo services.

You can also have a 4 X 6-inch size photo template for just 25 cents and go to a local photo printing center that provides you with passport-size photos.

How To Get Passport Photos At Walmart?

Visit your local Walmart that has a photo center and have your photo taken by the photo center’s employees, and leave it to them to get the job done. There are certain requirements that you’ll need to fulfill as per the government’s standards for them to consider your passport photo valid. Here’s a list of those requirements.

You should point your eyes directly at the camera lens.

You can have a small natural smile on your face or just put a neutral expression. Passport offices reject photos with unnatural expressions and exaggerated smiles.

The background should only be white.

You shouldn’t cover your head with a scarf unless It’s for religion or medical purposes.

You shouldn’t wear any glasses in your passport photo.

Don’t wear any type of uniform or camouflage-designed clothes.

Passport offices only accept photos of your current appearance. Make sure that the passport photo isn’t more than 6 months old.

Make sure that your entire face is visible in the photo without any jewelry or hair covering it.

How Long Will It Take To Get Passport Photos At Walmart?

It won’t take any longer than 5 – 10 minutes to get your passport photos at Walmart’s photo centers. This time is standard across many passport photo providers in the country, it’s nothing unique. With the latest technology and software, you’ll get your passport photos swiftly.

In the olden days(meaning 2000s) it used to take sometimes even days for you to get passport photos. The photo shop’s employees had to edit the photos manually to make them reach the standards of the state department. So, you wouldn’t need to wait for a long time to get the passport photos.

What Are The Timings Of Photo Centers At Walmart?

Photo centers at Walmart are open from Monday to Sunday within the normal trading hours. The normal trading hours at Walmart stores are from 7 AM to 11 PM every day. Walmart stores actually used to be open 24/7 before the pandemic hit humanity. But now, Walmart stores are only open during the daytime. Though this doesn’t apply to all stores, there are some Walmart stores across the country that are open 24/7.

For example, just like the New York City, Walmart stores there also don’t sleep. So be sure to check out the timings of your local Walmart store, who knows, maybe they are also open 24/7.

What Other Prints Do Walmart’s Photo Centers Offer?

It’s dumb to think that Walmart only offers passport-sized photos. It provides many ranges of prints and sizes. They even have the option for home delivery of your photos at low prices. You can gift your family and friends many of these photo prints. These photo prints can help refresh your walls and rooms. Here’s a list of prints that Walmart offers.

Card Print Photos

Wall Art

Blanket Photo Art

Calendars

Posters

Photo Books

Mugs & Drinkware

Desk Art

Jewelry

Stationary

Above-listed are some ways you can print photos at Walmart. These prints make a perfect gift while also cherishing memories. There are also many sizes that Walmart offers at its photo centers.

4×6

5×7

8×10

2×3 wallet size

4×5.3

4×4

5×5

8×8

As per your wishes, you can print your photos in any of these sizes. All print sizes will take a maximum of 1 hour to finish at Walmart. When you compare the cost of prints at most photo printing stores, Walmart is fairly lower than others.

How To Get A Passport Photo Yourself Without Walmart?

Although Walmart provides passport photos at its photo centers, you don’t need to pay 8 bucks for just two passport photos. There is a loophole to get passport photos for just under $1! The process of doing that is also not at all complicated. Just follow the given instructions.

Take a shoulder-length photo of yourself with your face visible. Make sure the background is white. You can also photoshop your background to appear white.

After double-checking that your photo meets all the requirements of the state department, the next step is to re-size the photo.

A passport photo’s format size is 2×2 (51×51 mm). You can just upload the Passport photo onto 123passportphoto.com and upload the photo that you got and make necessary changes to fit the American passport photo standards.

After re-sizing the passport photos and enhancing the white background on the website, download the print.

Take the downloaded print to your nearest photo printing store and get the photo printed for a very low price.

This method can help you save money, but it isn’t fast and requires you to have a computer with a webcam, you may also do it on your smartphone. Though not all smartphones will be able to do this job.

What Are The Pros And Cons Of Walmart Photo Centers?

There are many advantages to visiting a Walmart photo center to not only get your passport photos, but there are also a couple of disadvantages. Let’s find out what they are.

Pros

Walmart photo centers offer services at lower prices than other retailers in the market.

They provide photos with good image quality.

Walmart has a fairly decent web interface to get photos and prints

The services are provided swiftly without much waiting period.

You can order the photos through your smartphone sitting on your couch without the need to go to a Walmart photo center.

Cons

The packaging at Walmart is not up to the mark. I, personally, consider the Walmart photo packaging to be unsatisfactory and flimsy.

Not all Walmart stores and Supercenters have photo centers. There may be some Walmart stores that have photo centers but aren’t currently open due to some reason. It’s best to check your local Walmart if they have or don’t have a photo center.

Walmart photo centers don’t print photos on metal sheets.

Conclusion

Getting your Passport photos at Walmart is not at all a complicated process. Even the cost of Passport photos is fairly cheap, as other retailers give passport photos at nearly double the price of Walmart! But if you don’t wish to pay 8 bucks for getting two passport photos, then as mentioned in the article, you can also get passport photos if you undertake the passport photo editing process yourself. After completing the editing process to fit the requirements as per the American passport photo standards, download the photo and get it printed at your nearest photo printing store.

The various prints and sizes offered at Walmart’s photo centers make it a good option to also have your family photos printed. The cost of other prints and sizes is also cost-effective. It wouldn’t take more than 1 hour to have your photos printed.

FAQs – Passport Photos At Walmart

What’s the cost of getting Passport photos at Walmart? It costs you $7.44 to get one set(2 Passport photos) at Walmart’s photo centers. How long will it take the Passport photos? It will take about 5 -10 minutes to get passport photos at Walmart’s photo centers. The photo-taking and printing process is swift at Walmart. What other prints are offered at Walmart? There are many prints and sizes Walmart offers. You can get poster prints, framed prints, Banner prints, Designer prints, Blanket photo art, Calendars, Desk art, etc. at Retail giant’s photo centers. What are the alternatives to Walmart? There are other palaces like Rite Aid pharmacies, CVS pharmacies, Target, Walgreens, etc. that offer passport photo services.