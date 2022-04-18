Using an Amazon gift card is pretty simple and flexible. Especially, if you regularly purchase from Amazon. This card is far more efficient when compared to a regular credit or debit card. Moreover, Amazon gift cards have an incredible period of validity. However, the usage period varies from one country to another. As far as the USA is concerned, you can use the Amazon Gift card for 10 years. Considering all these benefits, you may be wondering about buying an Amazon gift card. Furthermore, you would be considering buying it at a nearby Walmart store. So, does Walmart sell Amazon gift cards? Well, in addition to finding the answer, I have collected various other information. Continue reading to know the answer.

Does Walmart Sell Amazon Gift Cards In 2022?

To our disappointment, Walmart doesn’t sell Amazon gift cards as of now. This is due to the ongoing competition between Walmart and Amazon. However, other retailers such as Walgreens, Kroger, Whole Foods, Sears, Staples, and USPS sells Amazon gift card at their retail stores located across the USA. I have answered various other doubts that you may have regarding gift cards at Walmart. Read the article till the end to know them all.

What Are the Other Gift Cards That Are Sold at Walmart?

As I mentioned earlier, Walmart and Amazon are competitors, Selling the Amazon gift cards would push the potential customers toward Amazon. This would be a big blow for Walmart. As a result, Walmart restrains itself from selling the Amazon gift card. However, Walmart sells other gift cards that have the least or no impact on the Walmart customer base. Some of them are listed below. Have a look at them.

Entertainment:

Disney $25 & $50 Gift Card

Google Play Gift cards ranging from $10 to $100

Spotify $99 Gift Card ($10 and $20 are available as well)

Hulu $25 & $50 Gift card

Gaming:

PlayStation store gift cards ranging from $10 to $100

Fortnite Gift cards at $31.98, $39.95, $59.97 and $79.98.

Apex Legend gift cards, ranging from $9.99 to $99.99

Microsoft X-Box gift cards

Travel:

Delta Air Lines gift cards, available from $50 to $500

Southwest Airlines $50 & $100 gift cards

Restaurants:

Wendy’s Gift cards

Subway Gift cards

Red Lobster Gift cards

Taco Bell Gift cards

Darden Restaurant Inc Gift cards

Starbucks Gift cards

Prepaid:

Vanilla Visa Gift cards

American Express Gift Cards

Retail:

Sephora Gift cards

Nordstrom Gift cards

Adidas Gift cards

Foot Locker Gift cards

NBA Store Gift cards

Lifestyle:

Charity Choice Gift cards

Golf card International Gift cards

Stockpile Multi-company Gift cards

Phone and Data Plans:

USCellular Gift cards

T-mobile Gift Cards

Walmart Family Mobile Gift cards

Straight Talk Gift cards

AT&T Gift cards

Please note that this isn’t the full list of Gift cards sold by Walmart. You can even purchase eGift cards from Walmart.

Does Amazon Sell Walmart Gift Cards?

No. Just like Walmart, Amazon seems to consider Walmart as its competitor. Additionally, Amazon doesn’t sell Target and Costco gift cards. These two retailers don’t sell Amazon gift cards as well. The competition could be the only reason for Amazon to not sell the gift cards of Walmart, Target, and Costco. However, Amazon sells gift cards from other retailers such as Best Buy, Subway, and many more. As we know, these retailers sell Amazon gift cards. Just like Walmart, Amazon also sells a wide range of Gift cards.

What Are Some Other Places Where You Can Buy Amazon Gift Cards?

Even though Walmart doesn’t sell Amazon gift cards, there are various other places where it is available. This includes various retailers as well. Still, the big retailers such as Costco and Target don’t sell Amazon gift cards. Let me list the retailer shops that sell Amazon gift cards.

Publix

Kroger

Lowes

JC Penny

Family Dollar

Dollar General

Walgreens

Wegmans

Best Buy

CVS

GameStop

Wawa

If you don’t want to go out to buy an Amazon gift card, Alright!. You can get it by not stepping outside. However, this isn’t a physical card. It is a digital Amazon gift card that you can buy at Amazon.com.

Does Walmart Sell Amazon Products?

Amazon is one of the top competitors of Walmart. This is one of the reasons why Walmart doesn’t sell Amazon gift cards. However, it would be interesting to know if Walmart sells other Amazon products. Well, Amazon products are not sold at Walmart stores. Woah! Walmart does take Amazon very seriously. Still, it is fair play in the field of competition. You know what? Walmart actually price matches with Amazon.

In case you are ordering the items from Walmart.com, you can contact Walmart Customer Care. In order to contact them, use the number 1-800-925-6278. As soon as you contact the customer service agent, they would decide on the product’s eligibility criteria. Note that the product you are willing to price match should be of the same model, color, size, and every other aspect of the product except price. The customer care agent would check all these before deciding to price match.

Sometimes, despite having matching aspects, Walmart may refuse to price match. There are various genuine reasons for it. For example, Walmart may refuse to price match the discounted products of Amazon. This is just one of many examples. If you want to get a clear picture, you should go through Walmart’s Price Matching policy once. This will help you understand better.

How to Buy Gift Card From Walmart Online?

The online store has a myriad of choices when it comes to gift cards. The Gift cards that have various amounts are sold at Walmart.com. You can buy both physical and eGift cards. When you are buying an eGift card, it would be mailed to your email account. The delivery would take somewhere between 1 and 3 minutes. The physical card is available as well. It will be delivered to the location you want to.

Can We Send the Egift Cards as a Gift by Ordering at Walmart.com?

Yes. Gifting eGift cards to your loved ones is a great idea. It is one of the best choices for a gift according to me. There is far less work you have to do in this. You don’t have to personally visit gift shops to buy them, as you can do that from your home itself. When you are gifting the Gift cards via Walmart.com, Walmart would initially send you and the recipient a mail that would contain a link to track the order. However, Walmart would not reveal what the gift is or the cost to the recipient. This would keep the recipient eager about what would the gift be. Once the gift is delivered, Walmart would send the gift message to the recipient. At the same time, you will receive a confirmation from Walmart.

Final Thoughts

Millions of people are switching to online purchases. The comfort experienced by a person ordering online is unmatchable when compared to physical stores. However, purchasers are bifurcated into two parties now. The ones who prefer going shopping at Physical stores and the ones who want to buy online. In the case of Amazon and Walmart, Walmart dominates in brick-and-mortar stores while Amazon dominates in e-commerce. Both of them are trying to advertise their upsides while trying to work on their downsides. We have to wait and see who overcomes their downsides faster. Most probably, the one who overcomes faster would be the winner. In this article, I have discussed the availability of Amazon gift cards at Walmart. At the same time, I have told if the Walmart Gift cards are sold by Amazon. I hope the information presented in this article was helpful.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Does Walmart Sell Amazon Gift Cards

1. Why doesn’t Walmart sell Amazon gift cards? The competition between these two behemoths is widely known. Both the parties are not ready for any type of alliance as of now. As a result, they have drawn a boundary between themselves. This is preventing both of them to sell each other’s products. 2. Does Walmart sell other types of Gift cards? Yes. Walmart sells a wide range of gift cards belonging to various categories such as Restaurants, Entertainment, Gaming, Travel, Lifestyle, retail, and many more. 3. Does other retailers sell Amazon Gift cards? Yes. Except for the giant retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Costco, other retailers are selling Amazon Gift cards. Relatively small retailers such as JC Penny, Dollar General, Family Dollar, and many more sell Amazon Gift cards.