We all know that the slogan of Walmart is “Save Money, live better”. However, do you know what was the slogan of Walmart prior to this? Well, it was “Always Low Prices”. Due to some reasons, Walmart was forced to give up the former slogan and come up with a new one. You may be wondering what the former slogan of Walmart has got to do with the Walmart Savings Catcher. I will explain the connection between the slogan and the Walmart Savings Catcher in this article. Continue reading to know more.

What Is the Walmart Savings Catcher?

Customers who have been shopping from Walmart for a long time will be familiar with this. However, there are still many people who don’t know about this. Hence, let me give you a brief explanation regarding what is the Walmart Savings Catcher. The Walmart Savings Catcher is a feature that was introduced in the Walmart app. It allowed us to check if the product we purchased at Walmart is sold at the lowest price by comparing the advertisement for the same product in the local stores. However, now, this feature is no more available. When Walmart removed this feature, it reasoned that the tool had served its purpose. We will talk more about this feature and why it was discontinued by Walmart in this article. Keep reading to get a clear picture of the Walmart Savings Catcher.

Why Was the Walmart Savings Catcher Feature Introduced in Walmart App?

Now, it is time for us to remember the former slogan of Walmart, which is “Always Low Prices”. We can comprehend from this slogan that Walmart wished to sell all its products at the lowest price when compared to any other stores. Unfortunately, the slogan was changed. However, Walmart didn’t give up on the goal emphasized by the slogan. Walmart came up with the Walmart Savings Catcher tool to ensure people that it is still fulfilling the promise made, which is the promise of selling its products at the lowest prices.

While using the Walmart Savings Catcher feature, people were able to check if Walmart is offering the best price when compared to its competitors. The customers also saw the price differences between Walmart and the top competitors in the region. If Walmart is selling a product at a price higher than its competitors, the Walmart Savings Catcher allowed customers to do price matching. Later, the price difference was credited to the customer’s Walmart Gift card.

How Did the Walmart Savings Catcher Feature Work?

The UI of the Savings Catcher Tool was very user-friendly. The people who used it felt it easy to compare the price differences of a product between Walmart and other competitors. The tool also ensured that Walmart sold the product at the lowest price possible in the region. Well, how did the feature help in achieving this? The customers submitted their Walmart receipt numbers on the Walmart app. Later, in order to find if any of the product sold by Walmart was lower in price when compared to the same product in the receipt, the Walmart Savings Catcher scanned the advertisements of the competitors in the region.

If any such product was found, the price difference was automatically credited to the customer’s Walmart eGift card. Usually, Walmart will credit the price difference within 72 hours of purchase.

Why Doesn’t Walmart Savings Catcher App Doesn’t Work Anymore?

This feature was officially removed or discontinued on the 14th of March 2019. Many Walmart customers felt dismayed after the feature was made unavailable.

What Was the Reason Behind Walmart Discontinuing the Walmart Savings Catcher Feature?

I found the reason given by Walmart extremely Vague. After removing the feature from the Walmart app, Walmart explained to the customers that the feature had served its purpose. Well, what was the purpose? The purpose of the feature was to make sure that Walmart sold products at the lowest prices. It did serve its purpose until people had access to the feature. Now, people don’t know if the product they are buying at Walmart is sold at the lowest price. How can we people know if the promise made by Walmart is still intact?

One of the official representatives of Walmart said that for the vast majority of the time, Walmart sold the products at the lowest price available. The representative also explained that, by using the Savings Catcher tool feature, it was able to lower the prices of both essential and non-essential products. Lastly, it justified saying selling merchandise at the lowest price available for a long time can be taken as testimony that Walmart will continue to sell products at the lowest prices.

In other words, Walmart is telling us to believe that Walmart always sells its product at the lowest price. This is completely unacceptable. While using the feature, we were able to see what you promised ourselves. Now, you want us to believe you blindly? Dude, that is not going to happen. Also, I don’t agree with your justification for discontinuing the feature.

Does Walmart Price Match?

The answer is no if you are asking if the Walmart price matches with other stores. While the answer is “Yes” if you are asking if Walmart prices match the product sold on Walmart.com and Walmart in-store. In the case of the latter, you have to fulfill certain conditions to become eligible for a price match. I have listed those conditions below. You can take a look at them below.

You should contact a Walmart employee and inform them about the price difference

The product that you wish to price match should be in stock on Walmart’s website at the time you request Walmart for a price match.

Additionally, a Walmart associate should verify the product’s price and availability of the same product on Walmart’s website.

If you meet the above conditions, Walmart will price match the product. However, the number of products a customer can price match in a day can be limited to one by the Walmart associate if he/she wishes.

What Is the Use of the Walmart Mobile App?

Walmart app has made so many things easy for the customers. Firstly, using the Walmart app, customers are able to shop from Walmart in the comfort of their homes. Since they are not visiting the store, they are saving gasoline and in turn money. Additionally, they just avoided all the hassles they might have faced while traveling to and from the store. Secondly, the payment is made so simple and secure. You don’t even have to take out your Wallet. You can pay the amount digitally after purchasing the product. Overall, people are enjoying the service Walmart is offering via the Walmart app.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

Final Thoughts

The Walmart Savings Catch was an amazing feature. Many people saved a great amount of money, by purchasing products at the lowest prices. This created trust between Walmart and its customers. However, after the feature was removed, Walmart said it will continue to sell products at the lowest prices. Many loyal customers still believe it. However, without the feature, we cannot be sure if any product we are purchasing at Walmart is sold at the lowest price in that region. In addition to that, a lot of retail stores are already selling items at a price lower than Walmart. In my opinion, I will accept Walmart is trying to keep its promise. However, I don’t believe it is achieving it now. I hope the information provided in this article regarding the discontinuation of the Walmart Savings Catcher feature was useful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Walmart Savings Catcher App Doesn’t Work

1. Does Walmart sell products at the lowest prices? So far, the goal of Walmart has been to sell products to its customers at the lowest prices. However, Walmart just cannot sell the products at the lowest price every time. Moreover, it has so many competitors now. 2. When will the price difference of the product that was price-matched by Walmart Savings Catcher be credited to us? Usually, Walmart credited the price difference into the Walmart eGift card within 72 hours of purchase. 3. Does Walmart Price match with other stores? Currently, doesn’t price match with other stores. Walmart only price matches between the products sold on Walmart.com and Walmart in-store.