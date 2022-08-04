When you have a car, you need to take it for inspection from time to time. There are many Auto service companies and stores that offer to do that. It is important to take your car for a safety inspection. If you search, you will find at least places in your locality offering this service. But I am sure that you feel it is better to take it to a reputed and big company like Walmart to get your car inspected. As the retail giant offers various automotive services at its supercenters and Auto care centers, it is only logical to consider having them inspect your car. You can get plenty of services from the retailer instead of going to some garage. So, Does Walmart offer a car inspection service? How much does a car inspection cost? Read the article to know the answers to these questions.

Can You Get a Car Safety Inspection Service From Walmart?

No, unfortunately, you can’t get a car safety inspection service by Walmart, as it does not offer one. None of its Auto care centers or supercenters offer this service. There are plenty of other automotive services which you can get from them, but not a car safety inspection. You will have to go to some other place to get your car inspected. As I have said, many places offer this service, so you don’t have to worry about Walmart not giving it. As the largest retailer in the world, it not only provides millions of products but also many services, including auto care services. So, it is only natural to assume that it also offers to give a safety inspection for your car. Why doesn’t Walmart offer a car safety inspection service? What other places offer this service? Continue reading to find out.

Where to Go to Get a Car Inspection Service?

There are many auto services chain centers across the country that provide to do a safety inspection service for your car. It is up to you to choose whether you want this service or not. Here’s a list of Auto service centers that offer to do a car safety inspection.

Mr. Lube

Jiffy Lube

Valvoline

Midas

Pep Boys

These are some of the places that offer vehicle inspection services. They do an all-around safety check for your car and tell if there’s something that needs to be repaired. There are many branches across the country of these auto repair centers in the country. There may be one near your location, all you have to do is search for it on the web. If you don’t have one of their branches near you, then you can simply go to any auto repair shop which you can find to get your car inspected.

Why Doesn’t Walmart Offer a Car Safety Inspection Service?

As one of the largest corporations in America, it should be easy for Walmart to offer car inspection services, as they already offer many auto services. But that has not been the case. The main reason Walmart doesn’t do car inspections is because of its mechanics. Walmart certifies its mechanics through its own program, which is not recognized by most state governments. As state governments don’t recognize the retailer’s mechanic certifications, they aren’t eligible to inspect car safety. It doesn’t mean that the company’s mechanics are not skilled. It just means that the company doesn’t follow the mechanic certification process set by state governments.

In addition to this, Walmart doesn’t think it’s lucrative or a feasible business to get its mechanics registered. It also doesn’t have the proper capabilities to do that. Walmart may not offer a car safety inspection service any time soon. There are many other options for you to consider where you can take your car for a safety inspection.

How Much Do Car Safety Inspections Cost?

The cost of a car safety inspection depends upon many things. You need to factor in the type of car you own, its age, and the place or center you take it to, for estimating the cost. It also depends upon which kind of car safety inspection you choose. The cost of the inspection ranges from $70 to more than $400 based on the factors that I have listed. Here are the prices of 3 main car inspection services offered in auto repair centers.

Basic Vehicle Inspection Service

This is the most basic inspection service you can get for your car. The cost of this service can be as little as $70 depending on where you get the service. The prices can go up to $110 depending on where you get a safety checkup/inspection for your car. This option is best in case you just want to get a normal inspection of your vehicle.

Standard Vehicle Inspection

Standard inspecting service is the one that most people prefer to get for their vehicles. The mechanic at the center will make sure to check all of your car’s components, and gives a detailed report on each of those components. The auto center will also suggest anything that needs to be done to increase the efficiency of your car. This service may cost you somewhere around $140 to $260, depending on which center your car to. But it won’t go any higher than $260.

Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection

This is the most high-end and expensive safety inspection you can get for your car. If you own a luxury vehicle or a sports car, then this is the inspection I recommend you to take. The mechanics at the auto service center will conduct an extensive and detailed inspection of every component of your car to check for problems. In case your car has a unique build or handles any dangerous goods, then you should take this service. A comprehensive vehicle inspection will cost more than $300 and can go much higher. But if you are looking for good service, then prepare to take out $400.

What Auto Services Do Walmart Auto Care Centers Offer?

Although you can’t get a car safety inspection service from Walmart, there are plenty of serviced auto care centers offer. Many people take their vehicles to these centers and get the services they need. As these auto care centers are run by Walmart, you can expect the services to be more affordable than most places. Here is the list of services that Walmart service centers offer.

Fuel system cleaning

Lube services

Oil changes

Oil filter replacement

Tire replacement

Tire rotation

Tire balancing

Tire installation

Flat tire repairs

Air filter replacement

Battery installation

Battery testing

Coolant system cleaning

Windshield wiper fluid change

These are the services that you can get at Walmart’s auto care centers. All of these services are priced lower than where you find them at most auto care centers. There are more than 2,500 auto care centers that you can find in all 50 states in America. So, if you are ever in need of these services which I listed for your car, then just visit your local auto care center to get them. Take note that all these services offered at the centers are done by certified professionals. So, you won’t have to worry about any complications from the side of the auto care centers.

Conclusion

Walmart is a company that provides various products and services through many of its subsidiaries and centers. Auto care centers are one such business that Walmart operates. They provide various auto care and repair service for vehicles. But, you can’t get them to do a car safety inspection. To get that done, you need to go to some other place. Although it is one of the largest corporations in both the United States and the world, its auto centers or supercenters don’t do vehicle safety inspections. This is because the mechanic certification program that Walmart conducts is not recognized by most state governments. That is the reason why Walmart doesn’t do vehicle safety inspections.

There are many other centers like Mr. Lube, Jiffy Lube, Valvoline, etc. that do car safety inspections. The cost of these inspections depends on the car and the type of inspection you wish to get for your car. The most basic car inspection service costs a minimum of $70, while a comprehensive inspection will cost you somewhere around $400.

