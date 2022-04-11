Walmart is one of the largest retail corporations in the world, with over 2.2 million employees worldwide. Shopping at Walmart is exciting to its customers, as it offers great deals and discounts on a wide variety of products. But have you ever thought of working at Walmart or have applied for a job at Walmart? If yes, then you must be curious to know whether Walmart offers some special discounts to its customer or not? You will be happy to know that Walmart does provide its customers with an Employee discount on the purchase of various products. So, let’s get detailed information about the Walmart employee discount and decide whether the offers provided to its employees are exciting or not.

What Is the Walmart Employee Discount?

Walmart motivates its employees and encourages them for better performance by providing Employee discounts. It offers a 10% discount on their purchase, be it in-store or online, but to avail of this offer, the employee must have worked for 90 days. That means you can’t get the employee discount as soon as you join. The discounts are available on most of the general merchandise, groceries, purchase of cell phones, and vacations. Also, there are few products where these discounts are not applicable. Now, let’s discuss how you can avail of this discount after 90 days of your at Walmart.

What Is a Walmart Discount Card?

Walmart provides an employee discount card to its employees on the 91st day of their job. Employees don’t have to enroll for this card, they are automatically generated by Walmart and mailed to the employees at their home addresses. Make sure you provide a precise and correct home address to avoid any delay in receiving the discount card. This discount card, which looks like a debit card, can be used in-store as well as for online purchases at Walmart.com or Walmart app.

What Products You Can’t Buy With Walmart’s Employee Discount?

Walmart offers their employees the Employee discount that is eligible on a wide range of products in-store as well as online, but there are quite a few products where this discount doesn’t work. So before shopping at Walmart using the discount card, you should know what products are excluded from the discount. You can avail yourself the discount of 10% on products except the ones mentioned below

Sale or Clearance items.

Many grocery items except fresh produce like fruits, vegetables, and general food merchandise.

Eye examination in Vision centers.

Gasoline Purchase.

Shopping cards.

Online gift cards.

Tires

Photo orders

Marketplace items

Items that are bought using a tax-exemption ID number

Items that are bought for company use, when Walmart is reimbursing.

Various items bought for charitable events.

Digital download (Album or track)

Shipping charges.

The above are a few products and services, you can’t apply discounts on, the list is not limited to the above items. You may know periodically about the product added or removed from the above list, as Walmart is eligible to change its policies from time to time.

How Can You Use an Employee Discount at Walmart?

Walmart employees get an Employee discount card n the 91st day of their job. This card basically looks like a debit card. The card is handed to you, mailing to the home address provided by you during the joining. You can use this employee discount card for shopping in-store by providing the discount card to the cashier at the checkout to avail of a 10% discount on the eligible bought items.

If you wish to use your discount card online, then you have to register it with your account by signing in at Walmart.com. The details required to register your card for online purchases are as follows

Walmart Identification Number(WIN) of the associate.

Associate Discount card number.

After the successful registration, you can use the card on Walmart.com as well as on the Walmart app and have a 10% discount on the final bill amount.

Can Friends And Family Have Access To The Walmart Employee Discount?

According to the Walmart policy, the discount card can be utilized by the employee and its legal partner or domestic partner. Additionally, this discount card can be used by the one who is dependent on the employee, like an unmarried child below 19 years of age and if the child is a full-time student, then the age limit can be 22. Also, if you are married, Walmart offers a separate discount card to your spouse. Basically, your spouse and dependent children have access to your Walmart employee discount card.

Unfortunately, your other family members and friend can’t access your discount card unless you assist them in shopping.

What Are the Additional Discounts Offered to Walmart Employees?

Walmart is not just limited to a 10% discount for its employees. Apart from this, it continuously motivates them by providing discounts and adding eligible items to discount on special occasions like Thanksgiving, Christmas, New-year, etc. Such discounts include an additional 15% discount on top of a 10% discount for 3-4 days during the special occasions. You can avail of such a discount only once during that period. As Walmart offers products at the possible lowest price, additional offers can save you a lot of money.

Additionally, Walmart has provided its employees with Walmart Associate Discount Center, which is a marketplace for other companies to offer special discounts and rates on their products or services for Walmart employees. Also, Walmart negotiates deals with other companies exclusively for its employee. The deals on Walmart Associate Discount Center include offers on travel, hotels, car rentals, cruises, theme park tickets, Zoo tickets, movie tickets, mobile plans, etc. The deals keep changing periodically. If the employees use the available discounts wisely, they can cave up to $4900 every year.

Are Part-time Employees Eligible for Employee Discounts And Benefits?

Yes, part-time employees are also eligible for the available 10% employee discounts after 90 days of employment with Walmart. Part-time employees have access to all the discounts as full-time employees, but the other benefits like insurance policies and medical plans may differ accordingly.

What Are Some Other Perks of Working at Walmart?

Walmart, not only motivates its employees by providing high discounts on purchases but also offers exciting benefits that attract the employees. Walmart strives to offer the best health and welfare plan to its employees by providing various insurances and plans that include

Medical Plan

Pharmacy benefit

Dental and Vision Plan

Health saving account

Optional Life insurance

Accidental Death and Dismemberment insurance

Accident insurance

Critical illness insurance.

Paid Maternity leave for 10 weeks

Paternity leave

Short- and long-term disability insurance

Business travel accident insurance

In addition to the above medical benefits, Walmart also provides various other financial benefits that are

Associate stock purchase plan in which Walmart will match the employee’s contribution.

Assistance in education

The 401 (k) program

Other Bonuses

So, Walmart employees are provided with additional benefits in the form of medical assistance, financial assistance, educational assistance, and also provides counseling programs to take care of employee’s mental health.

Conclusion

Walmart offers a 10% employee discount to all its associates that have worked for 90 days. On the 91st day, they are provided with an employee discount card. Employees can use this card and avail the benefits both in-store and well as online on Walmart.com. To use it online, you have to register the card by logging in to your employee account.

Additionally, the discounts offered are not only limited to employees, but can be accessed by legal spouses and dependent children. We have also mentioned the list of items that are excluded from the discounts. Apart from the 10% discount, employees are rewarded with other discounts that are available at the Walmart Associate Discount Center. The other benefits of working at Walmart are also mentioned. So now you have all the details of discounts, perks, and benefits that Walmart employees can have.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What is the Walmart Employee discount? Walmart motivates its employees and encourages them to perform better by providing Employee discounts which is a 10% discount on their purchase, be it in-store or online, but to avail of this offer, the employee must have worked for 90 days. What is a Walmart discount card? Walmart provides an employee discount card to its employees on the 91st day of their job. Employees don’t have to enroll for Walmart discount cards, they are automatically generated by Walmart and mailed to the employees at their home addresses. Can friends and family have access to the Walmart employee discount? According to the Walmart policy, the discount card can be utilized by the employee and its legal partner or domestic partner, in addition to the dependent unmarried children. If other family members or friends want to access the discount, then the employee has to assist them with shopping.