Do you use the Straight Talk Mobile Plans and Services for your Device? Do you know that Straight Talk is owned by Verizon? Here in the below article, we will provide comprehensive information on Is Straight Talk Verizon? or Not? In addition to this, we will provide a brief description of the New Upcoming Network Service Provider, Straight Talk, and how it became so popular among the people. Furthermore, we will share some of the best features of the Straight Talk, and how it attracted many people with its services and internet plans. And in the last section, we will discuss the networks used by the Straight Talk and Verizon.

What Is Straight Talk?

Straight Talk is a Virtual Mobile Network Operator, which is officially a subsidiary of the Popular Verizon Service Provider Company. Unlike the other popular network operators in the country, the Straight Does not own or operate its own towers, instead, it uses the towers from other network service providers such as Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT & T. Furthermore, this company is very popularly known for offering various types of mobile plans, which cost much less compared to those offered by the Verizon or AT & T, etc.

Is Straight Talk Verizon?

As stated in the above sections, Yes, the Straight Talk is a subsidiary of the Verizon Company. However, the Straight Talk company started its operation independently and was recently acquired by the Verizon Company. Although, two of these companies operate separately under the same parent company. Besides, this way both of these companies have reduced their costs of using or accessing various types of resources easily, so that they don’t have to spend them independently.

However, in terms, of network coverage, Straight Talk is still far behind the leading Network Service Provider, Verizon. Besides, Verizon has a wider range of plans to choose from, for the customers based on their budget. Additionally, it also offers various types of Wi-Fi connection services through its popular Fios Network. Apart from this, as you know, Verizon has already invested heavily into the 5G connectivity, and it is said to be the first network provider in the country, to start offering 5G services and Plans.

Does Straight Talk Have the Same Type of Coverage at Verizon?

From the above sections, as you can understand Straight Talk is an upcoming Virtual Network Provider Company that does not have any towers, instead relies on other companies for Towers. So basically Straight Talk is no match for the leading Network Service Provider, Verizon, which covers 70% coverage across the country. Thus, Straight Talk being a subsidiary, and it also depends on the other network providers’ towers, it cannot offer a wider coverage area.

Mainly because the company is an upcoming network service provider, with a limited amount of assets, the Straight Talk only spends money on renting the towers in the popular cities and other urban areas. Besides, their services are not very popular in rural and remote areas unlike other network service providers, which is why they have fewer customers there. Thus, the company does not spend additional funds on renting towers in the regions, where they have a low customer base.

Is Straight Talk as Big as Verizon? Please Share a Brief History of the Company?

No, as stated in the above sections, the Straight Talk is an actual subsidiary of the Verizon Communications Corporation, and it only offers limited services for customers. Thus, we can say that the Straight Talk company is much smaller compared to that of the Verizon Company. Which is the earnings made by the Straight Talk company do not even meet half of the earnings made by the Leading Network Service provider, Verizon.

The Straight Talk Network Service Provider company, was launched on October 18, in the year 2009. At first, the company started its operation as a no-contract phone plan service. And in the next few years, the company entered into a partnership with the leading retailer Walmart, which became this company’s exclusive retailer. Furthermore, the company has started attracting customers from major cities across the country, by offering mobile plans for much fewer prices than the plans offered by other companies.

Please Share a Brief Comparison of Straight Talk With Verizon?

First of all, we can say that the Verizon and Straight Talk are not competitors, as both of them operate at different levels. For example, the Straight Talk operates a medium level speeds with cost-effective plans, while the Verizon offers high speed unlimited plans for people with different types of budget. Besides, the internet speed of the Straight Talk is much lower compared to that of the Verizon. Thus, if you are a customer who is interested in getting a normal internet mobile plan, that is very cheap, then the Straight Talk is the best one for you.

However, if you are a customer who was multiple devices, and requires high speed internet connection for work, then plans and services offered by Verizon might be very interesting for you. Besides, as said above the coverage area of Straight Talk is less than Verizon, as well as the internet speeds one can achieve using this network service providers is also different. So basically we can say that, the choice depends on the customer’s interests. However, in these days the usage of internet is increasing for working or studying and other reasons, which is why many people may prefer Verizon Mobile plans over Straight Talk.

What Are the Differences Between Straight Talk and Verizon?

There are many different between the network service providers Verizon and Straight Talk. Firstly, Verizon operates and manages its own towers across the country, while Straight Talk uses the towers from other network services such as AT & T, Verizon and T-Mobile. Secondly, the customer base of the Verizon Trumps even larger service providers than that of the Straight Talk. Thirdly, Verizon is one of the fastest network in the country, offering high-speed Internet services. Whereas the Straight Talk offers medium speed internet and connectivity services.

Fourthly, the Straight Talk company mobile and other connectivity plans are very budget friendly. At the same time the Verizon offers wider range of mobile plans and services for the customers to choose from, regardless of the budget available at the customers. Fifthly, the Straight Talk does not have good coverage compared to that of Verizon, which is leading this category in the country, with coverage of up to 70%. Sixth, the main difference between the Verizon and Straight Talk is that the Straight Talk is an upcoming company, whereas the Verizon is the leading network service provider in the country, which is used by more than 98% in the country.

What Networks Do Verizon and Straight Talk Use?

Both of these companies, Verizon and Straight Talk are currently offering 4g Network for all the customers who have chosen their mobile plans. However, even the Straight Talk is a 4g Network its network speed is just 31.1 Mbps and 13.16 Mbps, download and upload speeds, while the Verizon can offer up to 53.3 Mbps upload and 17.5 download speeds for the basic plans. If the customers choose much expensive plans offered by the Verizon, the upload and download speed will further increase.

Moreover, both of these companies have already started developing 5G networks for the customers across the country. And similar to the 4g networks the Straight Talks, internet speeds are currently limited to 100 Mbps, while the Verizon 5G connection can get up to a connectivity rate of 5000 Mbps. Moreover, these two networks have many other added subscriptions, especially Verizon through which the customers can get free monthly subscriptions for various online streaming platforms. However, this may not be possible on the plans offered by the Straight Talk company.

Does Verizon Prioritize Its Users?

Yes, according to the official company policy, many other network service providers in the country, along with Verizon prioritize their own customers over other service customers. And as you know, the Straight Talk uses other network service providers towers for its services. Which means when there is an increase in the number of users, and the network becomes buys, then the Verizon and other network service providers, such as AT & T and T-Mobile prioritize their customers first. This in turn results in poor connectivity as well as network issues for the customers who are using the Straight Talk as their main network service provider.

Conclusion

