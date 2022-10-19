The Submarine Sandwiches are more than pleasing to our taste buds. After some time, these sandwiches become a dopamine inducer. For making them, Subway uses different types of bread which include 9-grain wheat, hearty Italian, and many more. This has created a buzz among food enthusiasts and fast-food lovers. If it has so many varieties of bread, is it importing it from a third party? At the same time, we cannot completely reject the possibility of a Subway preparing a variety of bread on its own. As a Subway customer, you may have queries like this. This article may answer the question of Does Subway prepare its own bread.

Does Subway Prepare the Bread in-store?

As of now, Subway is not making its bread in its restaurants. Instead, it gets the bread from other food production companies. It has three major bread suppliers who are Southwest Baking, Aryzta, and Lineage Logistics. Additionally, these food companies are known for developing different types of bread recipes for Subway. While coming up with a new bread recipe, healthy ingredients are included and flavors are enriched to please Subway customers. At the same time, Subway allows the customer to customize the Sandwiches according to their wish. I will further elaborate on Subway and its suppliers in this article.

Who Bakes the Bread Used in Subway Restaurants?

Initially, Subway was baking bread in the kitchens of its stores. Now, Subway has grown tremendously, opening many stores around the world. Among them, Subway owns a significant number of stores, while the significant others are owned by franchisees. Due to this, Subway opted to buy bread from food production companies. Aryzta, Southwest Baking, and Lineage Logistics are food companies that are currently baking bread and supplying them to Subway restaurants located in different locations.

The responsibility bestowed upon these companies by Subway is huge. They act as an integral part of Subway as they are supplying baked food not ingredients. Along with Subway, these three food companies are equally answerable for the quality, taste, and nutrition of Sandwiches that are sold at Subway restaurants. At the same time, they should adopt the wholegrain recipe, which mandates the inclusion of at least 51% whole grains.

Will Subway Cook Its Own Bread?

Subway no longer cooks bread on its own. In order to preservice the texture and taste of the bread, Subway pre-cooks them. Now, you would have got to know why Subway is called a fast-food chain. The items present in the Subway menu aren’t prepared at the kitchens of Subway restaurants. Subway has gained a lot ever since it began importing bread from food companies. If it had continued preparing its own bread, a lot of investment would have damaged the revenue of the company. The chances of Subway preparing its own bread are very thin.

How Does Subway Get the Bread Every Day?

Subway kitchen stores the bread that arrives from the food production companies in a cold place. It cooks the bread when it is preparing sandwiches. You should note that the bread at Subway is baked all day. Whenever bread is taken out from its storage, it is initially defrosted and floor-proofed. After these processes, Subway adds the required ingredients and seasons the bread in the oven. During this process, the ingredients are chosen according to the expected flavor. For getting the perfect size and shape, Subway bakes the bread in molds in the oven. After taking out the bread from over, Subway let the bread cool down within the racks, and finally, they are served to the customers.

What is the Bread That Subway Uses?

Subway is famous for using a variety of bread for preparing a wide range of Sandwiches. Based on the size, it offers uses two types of bread. The length of them is six and twelve inches. If I have to mention the commonly used bread across Subway franchises, the below the bread types.

Flatbread

Italian

Italian herbs and Cheese

9-grain wheat

Multigrain Flatbread

However, there are certain Subway restaurants that will use a wide range of bread in addition to the above. Apart from the bread listed above, below are the bread you will find in these specific restaurants.

Gluten-Free

Roasted Garlic

Jalapeno Cheese

Hearty Italian

Rye

Rosemary and Sea-salt

Parmesan Oregano

Monterey Cheddar

9-grain Honey Oat

The bread helps Subway to provide a broad spectrum of Sandwich options to its customer. The options of Sandwiches get multiplied with different types of ingredients and their combination.

Where Does Subway Purchase Its Bread From?

Subway purchases half-prepared bread for its restaurants from three food production companies called Lineage Logistics, Southwest Baking, and Aryzta. It purchases bread in such condition to help the staff at the restaurant. Since the bread is half-prepared, the staff can prepare the Sandwich quickly and serve the consumers. After Subway began buying bread from third parties, the cooking process in the Subway kitchen has expedited. Many fast-food restaurants have begun buying half-prepared dishes for the same reason.

How is Subway Bread Used?

Subway used the bread for preparing its famous dish on the menu called Submarine Sandwiches. It must be remembered that the Subway food chain was initially selling only submarine sandwiches. It included various other dishes as its business began spreading to different parts of the world. In addition to adding more items, Subway also diversified the Subway Sandwich and came up with various types with different flavors and textures. Below are the Sandwiches where the bread is used.

Steak and Cheese

All-American Club

Black Forest Ham

Buffalo Chicken

Chicken and Bacon Ranch

Cold Cut Combo

Meatball Marinara

Oven Roasted Turkey

Tuna

When you are buying a Sandwich from Subway, you can initially select the bread flavor and later customize the ingredients you want. This way, you will be able to get the taste that will please your taste buds.

Is Subway Bread Safe?

When people come to know that Subway is sourcing bread from outside, people began losing trust in the dishes sold by Subway. People fear that they will not be able to question Subway if something goes wrong. If we keep this fear away, the bread used by Subway to make sandwiches is completely safe. Furthermore, the bread suppliers of Subway have not received any complaints so far and appear clean. Additionally, when the bread reaches the Subway, a lot of steps are taken to preserve the taste, quality, and texture of the Subway. Hence, there is no need to panic about Subway bread.

Final Thoughts

When you are rushing to your office after waking up late, as usual, there is no better place than Subway to have your breakfast. You can quickly finish your breakfast and resume to hurry your way to the office or any destination. This is why I consider Subway to be one of the best fast-food chains in the USA. Subway has understood the current lifestyle of people where there is no time for anything. Hence, Subway has opted for the fastest and easiest method for preparing the dishes quickly. Getting half-prepared bread from food companies can also be considered one of the strategies where Subway has tried to expedite the food cooking and serving process. At the same time, Subway has managed to maintain the quality and taste of its Sandwiches. Subway preserves the texture of the sandwiches by heating them throughout the day.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Subway prepare its own bread?

1. Does Subway use bread in Buffalo Chicken? Initially, bread was used for preparing sandwiches only. In the later years, Subway increased the number of food items it sold in restaurants and began using bread for these dishes. Buffalo chicken is also one of many Subway dishes that use bread. 2. What are some common bread types used at Subway restaurants? There are many types of bread that Subway uses while preparing items present on its menu. The bread types that are widely used in Subway restaurants are Flatbread, Multigrain Flatbread, Italian

Italian herbs, 9-grain wheat, and Cheese. Along with the aforementioned bread types, Subway uses a dozen types of bread.



3. How does the bread arrive at Subway restaurants? By the time the bread from the food production companies reaches the Subway restaurants, the bread will be half prepared. The rest of the preparation process of bread is done by the Subway staff in the kitchen before it is used for preparing dishes.