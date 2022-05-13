Subway is one go-to store when you want to have something healthy yet delicious. It offers a great variety in the subways and sandwiches that are made using freshly baked bread, offering customization in sauces and toppings. Subway is one of the famous and well-known fast-food chains with 44,000 stores around the world with 21,139 stores alone in the US. So if you are staying in the US, you may have a Subway store near you. Though Subway offers great service to its customers by providing quick order deliveries, you may be wondering whether Subway offers drive-thru service at its various locations.

If you are interested to know more about Subway’s drive-thru service, the process to use the drive-thru service, and also different Subway locations that offer drive-thru service, just stick to the article till the end.

Does Subway Have Any Drive-Thru Locations in 2022?

Subway does offer the drive-thru service to its customers in the US as of 2022. But this service is limited to only 10% of the total subway locations. As the subways and sandwiches are mostly customized at Subway, the drive-thru service takes a little longer than most of the other fast-food chains. Subway’s drive-thru service is still in the growing stage, and they are constantly trying to improve the process as well as speed.

To know more about the Subways’drive-thru process, how you can order using the drive-thru service, and the time required to order through the drive-thru, etc. keep reading the article.

How Can You Order at Subway Using the Drive-thru Service?

Subway’s drive-thru service is similar to the drive-thru service offered by other fast-food chains. It is actually a convenient way to order and get your food while you are seated in your car. To order anything at Subway using the drive-thru service, just follow the steps mentioned below.

You should drive to the first window that has a speaker system, through which you can order and customize your meal.

Once you are done with the order, move to the second window, where you have to complete your payment.

Lastly, you can collect your order from the third window if it is ready. Otherwise, you have to move your car to the collection parking bay and wait there for your order.

The problem faced during the initial phase of drive-thru service was, that the employee could miss the order details as it’s given over the speaker system. This has resulted in the wrong orders such as different bread, sauces, and toppings. Also, for the customized order, the time length was more, which could just create a jam.

To avoid the delivery of incorrect orders through the speaker system, some Subways have installed the touch screens for the orders through the drive-thru. Though only 200 Subways have a touchscreen facility at the drive-thru service, they are constantly trying to improve the technology and offer better service to their customers.

What Is the Average Time of Getting Your Order at Subway Through Drive-Thru?

The drive-thru service at Subway is not as efficient as the drive-thru service provided by other food chains such as Burger King, MacDonald, etc. At the Subway, if you order something from the menu without customization and at normal hours, you may get the order very quickly. But, the customized orders during busy hours may result in a long waiting time. Also, the time required to order at Subway is more as you have to mention your requirements regarding the bread, sauces, and toppings.

So, during busy hours, you may have to wait for about 15-20 minutes to get your order ready. Whereas the average time for getting your order at Subway can be said as 10 minutes. On comparing the service with MacDonald’s, at Subway you have to wait 5 minutes longer than you would wait for your order at the Macdonald’s.

How Many Subway Locations Have Drive-Thru in the US?

The drive-thru service at the Subway is not very advanced and needs improvement, hence they are available at just 10% of the total Subway locations. In 2017, there were 2000 Subway stores in the US that provided the drive-thru service to their customers. Also, roughly 200 stores had the touch screens at their drive-thru windows for making orders.

If Subway wants to increase the drive-thru locations, they have to adopt technology to speed up the process of ordering as well as reduce the time for completing the order for making it as efficient as other fast-food chains. Also, mostly the Subway stores are present in the malls or surrounded by other outlets. In such a case, it’s difficult to provide the drive-thru service as it requires more open space. So, for better drive-thru service, Subways will also have to work on the location and open space around.

What Are the Different Ways You Can Place an Order at Subway?

Though ordering through the drive-thru is comparatively a new venture for the Subway, there are multiple ways that you can opt to order from the Subway. The various ways through which you can order at Subway are mentioned below.

The most adopted or obvious way to order at Subway is to visit the store and order the subs and sandwiches by customizing them with bread, sauces, and toppings of your choice. After you order, you have to wait for a little time to get your order ready. Once your order is ready, you can pick it up at the Subway.

Also, you can order through the Subway mobile app or website, where you can order multiple subs and sandwiches and also customize them accordingly. Once you select your subs and sandwiches, you have to make the payment. Once your order is placed successfully, they will inform you about the time required to complete the order and when you can pick it up from the Subway store.

You can also order at Subways through various food delivery apps such as DoorDash, Uber Eats, Eat-24, Grubhub, etc. You can select and customize your orders by adding extras. Once you are done with the selection, enter your address and make the payment to get the order delivered to your address. You may have to pay extra delivery charges in addition to the order bill.

Is Subway Drive-Thru a Growing Business?

There are just 2000 Subway drive-thrus across the US with only 200 drive-thrus having a touchscreen to make an order. Also, the order-making and processing time for drive-thru is longer compared to other fast-food chains. That means Subway’s drive-thru service is in the initial phase and needs improvement if they want to grow the number of drive-thru in other Subway locations.

The first thing Subway can do to enhance its drive-thru service is to install the touchscreens at the existing drive-thrus, which will not only speed up the ordering process but also reduce the mistakes in order. Also, it needs to speed up the order processing time, by having more associates in the kitchen. If Subway adopts such technologies and changes, then there are chances that its drive-thru service may grow and expand over time.

What Is the Best Method to Purchase Food At Subway?

The best method to purchase food at Subway can be decided by how far you are from the Subway location. If you are passing by, then it’s best to stop, order, and pick up your order within a few minutes. But if you are away, you can either opt for ordering through app and pickup or ordering through food delivery apps.

If the Subway is far away from your location, and you are craving for delicious subs and sandwiches, then the best way to get it delivered to your door is by ordering it through food delivery apps. Also, these apps provide different offers and coupons that may save you a few bucks. The best thing is, it will save you time and fuel if you order through the food delivery apps.

Conclusion

Subway does offer the drive-thru service to its customers in the US as of 2022, but this service is limited to only 10% of the total subway locations having just 2000 stores with drive-thru service. The Subway drive-thru service consists of three windows that are the order window which has a speaker system or rarely touch screens, a payment window, and the pickup window. The Subway drive-thrus are slow as compared to other fast-food chains. You may have to wait an average of 10 minutes to get your order through the drive-thru process.

Apart from the drive-thru, you can opt for certain other ways to order from Subway. Additionally, you can also get the subway delivered to your home if you order through the food delivery apps. Also, Subway’s drive-thru service can grow if they work on technology to reduce ordering and food processing time.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Does the Subway have any drive-thru locations in 2022? Yes, Subway does have drive-thru locations as of 2022, but this service is limited to only 10% of the total subway locations in the US. How many Subway locations have drive-thru in the US? As of 2017, there were 2000 Subway locations that had drive-thru in the US, with only 200 stores having touchscreens for ordering. What are the different ways you can place an order at the Subway? There are multiple ways you can place an order at the Subway including, visiting the Subway store and placing an order, ordering through the Subway app or website and then picking it up from the store, ordering through the food delivery app and getting it delivered to your home, and you can also opt for Subway drive-thru if it’s available at your location.