Walmart.Inc tries to give its best with all its services. It launched Sam’s Club for giving an extraordinary shopping experience to its consumers. It has so far been successful in pulling in a huge crowd and satisfying their needs. However, the customer base of Sam’s club is growing along with the customer’s expectations. Sam’s Club customers want it to be a one-stop destination that will meet all their requirements and demands. Sam’s club has increased the number of services it is offering. Now the question is, does Sam’s club Install Tires? Well, here is what you have to know about Sam’s club and Tire Installation.

Will Sam’s Club Offer the Service of Tire Installation?

Fortunately, you can visit Sam’s club for tire installation. Sam’s Club installs tires and will charge around $20-$25 per tire. However, the cost will vary depending on the type of tire. All Sam’s club members will be able to make use of this service. After tire installation. Sam’s club members will be eligible for lifetime flat repair, tire disposal, 3-year roadside assistance, and lifetime tire balance. There is much left unsaid about Sam’s club tire installation service, and you can know about them by reading this article till the end.

What do Will Sam’s Club Members get in a Tire Installation Package?

Sam’s club will offer its members a Tire Installation Package once they get the tires installed. A customer is eligible to use it as long as he is an active member of Sam’s club. In the case of standard vehicles, Sam’s club will charge $20 per tire. On the other hand, for Du allies and motor homes, the tire installation fee is around $25 per tire. If you accept the Tire Installation Package, you will enjoy several perks and benefits. You don’t have to pay any additional cost. Here are some of the benefits Sam’s club members will get with the Tire Installation Package.

Lifetime Tire Balance

You are allowed to request and get your tires re-balanced. You can do this for the lifetime of the tires.

Tire Mounting and Valve Stems

The Sam’s Club uses state-of-the-art equipment for mounting your tires, considering your vehicle’s specifications. Moreover, you will get a new valve system, which Sam’s club installs when it mounts your new tires.

Lifetime Tire Rotation

For the lifetime of the new tires, you request the auto service employees at Sam’s club

Lifetime Flat Tire Repair

You can never guess when your tire may get punctured. It can happen regularly or rarely. In any case, Sam’s Club is ready to repair the tire. You are eligible for Flat Tire Repair at Sam’s club until there is more than 2/32nds of tread left.

Emergency Roadside Tire Service

After purchasing the Tire Installation Package, you will get access to the emergency tire change service. There is no fee, and you can request this service at any time throughout the day. However, you will be able to use this service for initial three years only.

Tire Disposal

You don’t have to toil to get rid of your old tire if you have purchased the Tire Installation Package from Sam’s Club. Sam’s Club assures the customers who have bought the package that they will dispose of the old tires safely without causing any damage to the environment. The EPA-licensed waste haulers are given the responsibility of handling the scrap tires. The installation package has many items in its stores.

Should a Person Be a Member of Sam’s Club to Get Tires Installed?

One has to be a member of Sam’s club for getting the tires installed. If you are not a member of Sam’s club, the tire installation service will be denied by Sam’s Club.

Does Sam’s Club Provide Any Warranty for Tire Installation?

Like most products sold at Sam’s club, the tires also get covered by a Warranty. You will be using Sam’s Club’s “Member Satisfaction Guarantee” for this. According to this guarantee, you are eligible for a refund or replacement in case the product (tire) you bought fails to satisfy you. Hence, after installing new tires, you can request Sam’s club for an immediate replacement anytime. Once your request is accepted, the auto employees of Sam’s Club will replace your tires.

Does Sam’s Club Install Different Kinds of Tires?

Do you think you should get a lot of options when you are purchasing at Sam’s club? Do you think Sam’s club has enough varieties to satisfy you? Well, Sam’s club does have some special tires to offer for its customers. For example, you can ask Sam’s Club to install NHS/non-DOT tires. However, for this, Sam’s club will charge you around $9.5 per wheel, and you should purchase the tire from Sam’s club. In addition to this, Sam’s installs trailers, RV, Dually, and special tires for a cost of $20 per wheel. You have to note that the price I mentioned here is applicable for Sam’s club tires only.

Is It Possible to Schedule a Tire Installation at Sam’s Club??

If you don’t schedule, you may have to wait for a long time in a queue. When you have a day packed with work and meetings, the best way to get your tire installed is by scheduling it. Does Sam’s club offer this privilege to its customers? Fortunately, Sam’s club does allow its customers to fix a time slot for tire installation. Moreover, it has made the scheduling of tire installation much easier for its customers.

You can visit the Sam’s Club store located in your locality and make an appointment. This is one way of doing it. You can also call that Sam’s Club store and ask the employee to schedule a tire installation for you. Other than these two methods, there is one other way to schedule a tire installation. For that, you have to visit the Sam’s Club Website. On that page, find and click on the option “Auto Tires”. Keep in mind that you should select this option before you enter your zip code.

Does Sam’s Club Offer Free Tire Services?

Sam’s Club pleased its customers by offering the Tire Installation package free of cost. Can we expect Sam’s club to go one step ahead and offer fire tire services? Surprisingly, you can get many auto services for free and the only eligibility criteria are you have to be a member of Sam’s Club. You automatically become qualified for a protection scheme called “Road Hazard Protection” after purchasing and installing the tire at Sam’s Club.

What is included in Sam’s club’s Road Hazard Protection? You are eligible for replacement of damaged tire for the first four years starting from the date of purchase. However, there is an exceptional case where Sam’s Club will not extend Road Hazard Protection. Sam’s club will not replace tires with 2/32nds of tread or less. There are many other services that Sam’s club offer for free of cost. Some of them are as follows,

50-mile re-torque

Wiper blade installation

Battery installation

Air pressure check

Tread depth check

Battery charge check

You will save a lot of money and yet you get to maintain your car in the best condition. This is a unique experience that Sam’s club offers to its members.

Final Thoughts

Sam’s Club has been generous in offering a tire installation package and various other auto services for free of cost to its members. Additionally, the number of times you can replace your tires at Sam’s Club is astounding. It is things like this that make Sam’s club membership worthy. The cost of Tire Installation is reasonable. If you have a flat tire, try looking for Sam’s Club in your nearest location. Once you get there and get a tire installed, you will undoubtedly enjoy the perks. At Sam’s Club, you get to enjoy both short-term and long-term benefits. I would suggest you take a close look at the merits that you will be getting for a prolonged time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Sam’s Club Install Tires?

1. Can I get Battery installation service free of cost at Sam’s Club? Yes. Sam’s club offers various free auto services under Road Hazard Protection. Similarly, you can check your Batter charge, tread depth, and Air Pressure, for free at Sam’s club. At the same time, auto services like 50-mile re-torque, Wiper blade installation, and Battery installation are free as well. 2. What is the maximum tire installation fee at Sam’s Club? The maximum amount you have to pay at Sam’s club for around $25. The fee changes with different types of tires, and the tire installation fee starts at $20. 3. Can I use Emergency Roadside Tire Service after 3 years of Tire installation? No. From the date of tire installation, you can use the Emergency Roadside Tire Service for three years. You are not allowed to use the service beyond this time limit. 4. Will Sam’s club install Valve Stems during tire mounting? It always installs a new valve system when mounting your Tire vehicle.