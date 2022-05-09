Does Publix Accept Apple Pay In 2022?

Many retail stores across the US have started accepting contactless payment as it is a convenient mode of payment for customers. Even customers find it easy as they don’t have to carry wallets and cards while shopping. Also, Apple Pay is one of the modes of contactless payment that is extensively used and accepted by retailers. But if you are interested to know whether Publix accepts Apple pay or not, then you are in right place. Keep reading the article to know about Publix, modes of contactless payments, and a brief on payment through Apple Pay at Publix.

What Is Publix?

Publix is famously known as the largest employee-owned supermarket store with more than 1200+ stores across the US with most of the stores in the southern part of the US. Also, the bakery items and sandwiches at Publix are highly rated and attract customers to visit the store more frequently. Besides, the rates at Publix are said to be 5% to 15% cheaper than at Walmart. Publix offers a wide variety of daily essential items that includes grocery as well as non-grocery items starting from bakery items, deli, meat, and seafood to liquor, beer wine, and tobacco products. Additionally, it also sells health and nutrition items, beauty and personal care, household cleaning and laundry items, Pharmacy service, books, greeting cards, etc.

If you want to know about Publix stores, the various features that make it different from other stores, and various payment options, then keep reading the article.

What Are Some of the Features of Publix?

Let’s discuss some of the features of Publix, that makes it different from other supermarkets across the southern part of the US. Some of the features of Publix that make it the best store are mentioned below

Publix provides the best customer service to its customers. Right from associates, cashier to manger, all of them offeres incredible service and help to the customers.

Publix stores are clean and well organized that makes it easy for customers to navigate across the stores.

Also, they not only provide seasonal offers on food items, but also great offers on other non-grocery items such as equipments for cooking, cards and gift items.

Publix’s fried chicken is said to be the best fried chicken beating a number of restaurants in the southern states of the US.

The bakery items such as cookies, cakes, breads, dougnuts,etc are worth buying at Publix as they are fresh and delicious. Additionally, Publix is also famously known for its tasty subs and sandwiches.

At every Publix location you can find Apron Cooking School kiosk, where the live instructor cooks the easy to recreate recipes. You can easily try those recipes as, they offer the recipe card and all the ingredients at its store.

You can order online before you leave for Publix store, and can get the packed items on the counter. This saves your effort and time.

Offers at Publix is something worth mentioning. It mostly offers Buy one get one offers on the pantry items and its various sale includes buy 10 for $10. So through this, you can save huge onj your grocery bills.

Does Publix Accept Apple Pay In 2022?

You will be happy to know that, Publix accepts Apple Pay, for payments in-store at all the locations across the US. Additionally, you can use Apple Pay on Instacart which allows you to order and get the delivery of grocery items at your door. Using Apple Pay for payments at Publix is very easy and can be done even if you have an Apple watch.

If you are unaware of Apple Pay as a payment option at various stores then keep reading the article to have a brief about Apple Pay and how it can be used for payments.

What Is Apple Pay and What Do You Use It for?

Apple has provided its users a feature of secure contactless payment by introducing Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Basically, you can make contactless payments through Apple Pay by using any of the three devices mentioned above. Using Apple Pay saves you from carrying the debit card, credit card, cash, or wallet to the stores and prevents the chances of theft. Also, using Apple Pay for doing payments is very easy, as you just have to scan the NFC code and make the payment by entering your security pin or authorizing the payment with your fingerprints or face lock. To make a payment through Apple Pay, initially, you have to add the card details and get it approved. After you add a card you have to set a security code that will be used while payments.

Once you complete the entire setup on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, you can use Apple Pay for payments at various retail stores, restaurants, fuel stations, etc that accept Apple Pay. Also, you can use it while shopping online on different websites and mobile apps.

How Can You Make Payment at Publix Using Apple Pay?

You can use Apple Pay for making payments at the Publix store as well as at Instacart for ordering online. Note that before you make any payment using iPhone, iPad, or Apple watch, you must successfully install the Apple Pay on your device and add the card for the payments. At Publix, you can use any of the three devices to make your payments and as mentioned below

By Using iPhone

You can easily complete the payment at the checkout after your bill is generated. You just have to use Apple Pay on your iPhone to scan the NFC reader and make the payment by entering the security code of the default card added during the installation. You can get the confirmation of the transaction on the screen.

Additionally, if touch ID is enabled on your iPhone, you just have to touch the screen to use your default card to make a payment by scanning the NFC reader.

Close-up view of girl using Apple Pay on a phone paying for purchases

By Using Apple Watch

Using Apple Watch for payment is as easy as using iPhone, you just have to double click on the side button of your watch and then scan the NFC reader by facing the Apple Watch downward. You can hear a buzz that indicates the transaction is complete using your default card added.

By Using iPad

Additionally, you can also use your iPad to make contactless payments through Apple Pay. You have to set up Apple Pay on your iPad and add the cards before making payments. At the store, you can scan the NFC reader to complete your payment through the iPad. You can add up to 12 cards on Apple Pay and also set the default card.

What Are the Different Ways That You Can Pay?

You can have great experience shopping at Publix, as it offers great deals and the best service to its customers. Also, Publix accepts different modes of payment at its stores that including

Cash

Debit Cards

Credit Cards that include American Express, Visa, MasterCard, and Discover

Personal checks

Payment Through Publix App

Contactless Payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Android Pay,etc.

Accepts WIC and EBT

So, At Publix, you can shop without worrying about the payment options as you can pay through any of the modes of payment mentioned above.

What Are Some of the Pros and Cons of Shopping at Publix?

Let’s discuss the pros and cons of shopping at Publix. Knowing those will give you an idea about what it is like to shop at Publix.

Pros of Shopping at Publix

Publix provides the best customer service in its stores.

It’s stores are well organized and makes it easy for the customers to navigate through different sections.

The prices at Publix are said to be 5% to 15% less as compared to Walmart.

Also it offers great discount and deals in addition to buy one get one offer and but 10 for $10 offer at Publix.

The bakery items, subs and sandwhiches, and fired chicken is something you must try at Publix as they are best known for these products.

Besides, you can also save your time and effort by shopping online on instacart and collecting the items on the counter at the Publix store.

Cons of Shopping at Publix

Though Publix offeres great service, its stores are limited to the southern states of the US.

As it offers great deals, you may find the stores crowded. To avoid it , you may visit as soon as the stores opens or on particular weeks days.

If you believe in saving extra trhough membership, then unfortunately Publix don’t have any membership or loyalty programs.

Conclusion

Publix, which is famously known as the largest employee-owned supermarket chain with 1200+stores across the southern US accepts Apple Pay for payments at all its locations. Also, Publix has acquired a good name in providing incredible service to its customers in-store along with a well-organized store facility. Additionally, we have discussed various features of Publix.

Also, we have discussed Apple Pay, its uses, and the process of using Apple pay at Publix. Also, we have mentioned the devices that are iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch through which you can make payments at Public.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ’s)

Does Publix accept Apple Pay for payments? Yes, Publix accepts Apple Pay for payments in-store as well as online at Instacart. How can you make payment at Publix using Apple pay? You can make payment at Publix using Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch by just scanning the NFC reader and entering the security code or through fingerprints to approve the payment. What are the different ways of making payments at Publix? At Publix, you can pay by cash, personal checks, debit cards, or credit cards, through Publix App, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, and Android Pay, also it accepts EBT and WIC.