Now, let us assume you are having your child’s party in your house, and you need some form of decoration for the place. After doing everything you could, you still find something is missing. You see that the place does not have any balloons. You search through your house and find a pack of balloons. Now, you are wondering how you can fill these balloons? You do not want to fill the air in it because it is obviously tiring, and the balloons will not float. So, you will need helium. But, where can you fill helium into the balloons? You know there is a Dollar Tree store near your house. But, do they fill helium in balloons?

Well, you have come to the perfect place, because we will be answering this question. We will also be answering a few common questions related to this topic, such as does Dollar Tree sell helium balloons? What other party accessories does Dollar Tree sell? How does one find out if their local Dollar Tree produces helium balloons? Etc. So, without any further delay, let us begin.

Does Dollar Tree Fill Helium in Balloons?

Yes, Dollar Tree does fill helium in balloons in their stores. Not only that, but they fill it for free. This is only if you purchase balloons from their store or their official website. They do not fill helium in balloons that have been purchased from some other store. Furthermore, Dollar Tree sells balloons that are pre-filled. Dollar Tree sells various types of balloons and many other balloon accessories in their stores.

What Kinds of Balloons Does Dollar Tree Inflate?

Dollar Tree fills the air with a few types of balloons in their stores. Dollar Tree, unfortunately, does not fill helium in every type of balloon. We are not certain why they do not fill it in all types of balloons. But they do offer to fill helium on foil balloons, metallic balloons, etc. Dollar Tree does not fill helium in latex balloons, unfortunately. So, as long as you have any balloon which is metallic or foil, you can get it filled in Dollar Tree. If you have purchased these balloons in their physical store or online, you can get them inflated for free.

Can You Purchase Helium Balloons in the Dollar Tree Online Store?

Yes, you can purchase balloons on the Dollar Store official website. You can buy any type of balloon online. Once you have made the purchase and the balloons are delivered to your house, you can take the balloons to the nearest Dollar Tree store, and they will fill up the balloon with no extra charge. But, keep in mind that they do not fill helium in all types of balloons. They fill it in a few types, such as foil, metallic, etc. Before you go to the store, it is better you call and inform them about it, so you will know if they have the required amount of helium. Once you go to the store, you will have to provide a receipt of your purchase, so you can get the balloons filled for free.

What Other Balloon and Party Accessories Does Dollar Tree Sell?

Not only does Dollar Tree sell balloons and fill them with helium. They also sell various balloon accessories in their store as well as online. They sell various products such as decorative balloon weights, so the helium balloons don’t float away, they also sell balloon sticks and clips. Dollar Tree also sells large-sized numbers which can be filled with balloons and can look stunning as a decorative item at your kid’s birthday party. They also sell balloons in different sizes and shapes.

How Does One Find Out if Their Local Dollar Tree Produces Helium Balloons?

Dollar Tree has more than 15,500 outlets. Most of their stores fill helium in balloons. But this does not mean that all their stores provide the services. There are quite a few stores that do not fill helium or sell balloons. So, to find out whether the Dollar Tree store near you provides this service or not, you can call them and find out. Do this before going there, because if you land there and find out that they do not provide the service, you will have to go to another store, which is a big waste of time. Just make a call, and find out if they are providing the service. If they are not, ask them which store can provide the service.

What Is the Cost of Filling Helium in Balloons at Dollar Tree?

The price of filling balloons in the Dollar Tree store is only $1. The price does not variate if you come with different types of balloons. No matter what type of balloons you get, the price remains the same. Not only this but, Dollar Tree also sells pre-filled balloons in their store as well as on their official website. They sell balloons in various shapes and sizes. The balloons sold by them can be purchased for any type and will match any type of theme.

What Other Stores Fill Helium Balloons?

There are a few other stores that sell balloons and fill helium in them. So, in case the Dollar Tree outlet near your place does not provide the service of filling helium, you can choose to go to one of these stores,

Walmart

Kroger

CVS

Party City

Dollar General

Conclusion

So, the next time you are having a party in your house, and you need to get some balloons, or you just need to fill helium in balloons, you can just go to the nearest Dollar Tree store. Always keep in mind that they do not fill helium in balloons that are purchased from other places. They only fill helium in balloons that have either been purchased in their stores or on their official website. There are more than 15,500 stores and most of them fill helium and sell pre-filled balloons in their store. While a few of them do not sell or fill helium in balloons, you can easily find out whether they provide the service or not by calling the nearest store.

Not only do Dollar Tree stores fill helium in balloons, but they also sell various accessories for balloons, which we have mentioned in the previous sections. We have also mentioned the price of filling helium in balloons in Dollar Tree stores. If you are wondering if you can purchase helium balloons on their official website, we have mentioned it in the above section. We have also given details about what type of balloon Dollar Tree sells. Finally, we have mentioned a few other stores that fill helium and sell balloons in their stores.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Does Dollar General fill helium in balloons? Yes, Dollar General fills helium in balloons. The cost for filling helium in the Dollar General store starts from $0.50. They will not fill helium in their stores unless you purchase them from their physical store or from their official website. 2. How long can foil balloons last? Foil balloons can usually last for more than 3 to 5 days. This is only if the balloons are placed in a proper environment. The balloons will shrink if they are in an air-conditioned place. They will get back to their regular state when they are put in warm air. 3. Are balloons reusable? Yes, balloons are reusable. Not only that, but they are also recyclable. Once you purchase a balloon, inflate it with air or helium, it will deflate in a day or two. But, if you choose to use them again you can push out all the air or helium, fold it and store it, so you can use them some other time. 4. How long do regular helium balloons last? Usually, helium balloons last 8 to 12 hours. But this depends on what the balloons are made of and their sizes as well. If the balloons are bigger, they will last for more than 2 to 3 days.