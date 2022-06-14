Dollar General is an American discount retail store. It is a chain of variety stores selling all kinds of products. The categories listed at the dollar store are dollar deals, outdoor living, cleaning, pet, health, personal care, beauty, food and beverage, household, office & school supplies, electronics, baby, toys, apparel, auto & hardware, party & occasions, DG Brands, DG AutoDeliver. Dollar general is everything store. It has over 18,216 stores across the United States.

Spray paints are liquid paints that are condensed into an aerosol contained in metal cans with spray heads. They are also known as aerosol paints, and they come in 10 different types. The common types of spray paints are, general-purpose, lacquer, epoxy, high-heat, chalkboard, frosted, enamel, acrylic, oil-based, and rust preventive. When choosing to buy spray paints, it is important to understand which type of spray paints are required for your surface. Considering a rusted metallic surface, you can choose to go for oil-based spray paint to cover up and prevent corrosion.

Dollar general spray paints, refer to the spray paints sold by dollar general stores. These spray paints are popular because they are said to be of high quality and come in three different textures to choose from. The dollar general spray paints come in 3 textures – gloss, premium, and metallic. These spray paints can cover larger areas faster than normal painting and are easy to use. They are often used in DIY projects and to cover up old paint scrapes on the walls, windows, shelves, etc.

Can You Buy These Spray Paints at Dollar General?

Yes, you can. Dollar general does sell spray paints, but one important fact is that it doesn’t sell them online. If you want to buy spray paint from dollar general, you need to stop by their store to directly buy it from them. You can find spray paints in their arts and crafts department.

Dollar general sells spray paints in all the general colors, white, red, black, blue, silver, gold, brown, etc. you can also look for some other rare colors, but it is difficult to find them in stock. You can also find “miracle rust spray enamels” which are used to cover up rusted surfaces.

What Are the Different Brands of Spray Paints Sold by Dollar General?

The main brand of spray paints sold by dollar general is the Miracal spray paints. The spray paints are about 8 oz in capacity and come in different colors and give different finishes like high gloss, flat, metallic, semi-gloss, satin, etc. currently miracal is the only brand dollar general has in stock.

How Much Does Dollar General Spray Paint Cost?

At present, the dollar general spray paints cost from $5-6 dollars per can with 8 0z capacity. Here is a list of items and prices,

Miracal metallic spray paint in silver 8 oz- $6.00

Miracal metallic spray paint in gold 8 oz- $6.00

Miracal premium spray paint in blue 8 oz- $5.00

Miracal premium spray paint in red 8 oz- $5.00

Miracal premium spray paint in brown 8 oz- $5.00

Miracal premium spray paint in green 8 0z- $5.00

Miracal gloss spray paint in black 8 oz- $3.35

Miracal gloss spray paint in white, 8 oz- $3.35

Miracal rust preventive spray enamel in white 8 0z- $5.85

These miracal spray paints fall into the affordable spray paint category, as other spray paints in the market can cost anywhere from $4.69 – 15.65 dollars. To top it all off, dollar General miracal spray paint is of excellent quality and provides full coverage.

What Are Some Best Spray Paints to Buy?

Some of the most top-rated spray paints are from Rust-oleum. A list of the top spray pains which work best are listed below,

Rust-oleum painters touch multipurpose spray paint

Krylon colormaster spray paint

Rust-oleum American accents spray paints

Rust-oleum universal all surface spray paints

Krylon COLORmaxx spray paint

Rust-oleum universal all surface paint and primer

Rust-oleum specialty metallic spray paint

What Is Rust-oleum Paint? Can You Buy It at Dollar General?

Rust-oleum is a protective paint manufacturer. It helps apply a protective layer of paints, which prevents rusting and corrosion of surfaces. The very first formula for Rustoleum used fish oil and whale oil, but now it uses resins derived from alkyds, polyurethanes, epoxies, and latex. Today, rust-oleum has expanded into brands like stop rust, high performance, never wet, painters touch, universal, varathane, Zinsser, and watco.

Rust-oleum paints need to be sprayed continuously for about 7 days to give you a strong coating. This helps the pain become resistant to around 200F of heat, enabling it to last for a long time. Rust-oleum is a multipurpose paint, thus it can be used on your cars, sheds, walls, roofs, and pretty much every surface in your household.

As a rust cover paint company, rust-oleum paint is mainly used for household purposes to cover up old patchy walls and junk-ridden surfaces. So does dollar general sell rust-oleum paints? Yes, dollar general does sell rust-oleum paints in black, white, clear, gray, brown, blue, red, etc. It sells the rust-oleum in the brand “painters touch”. The point to be noted is that dollar general sells rust-oleum only in stores and not online, just like spray paints. It sells in various colors, however, the most commonly in-stock colors are black and white.

What is the price range of rust-oleum paints at dollar general? Rust-oleum paints are commonly sold for around $4.57 dollars per 11 oz capacity can.

It is listed on their website as follows,

Rustoleum black painters touch gloss, 11 oz- $4.75

Rustoleum white painters touch gloss, 11 oz- $4.75

Dollar general brings you rust-oleum paints at a very affordable price point. But it is to be understood that rust-oleum paints come in many forms, and the dollar general does not sell all of them. Dollar general only sells rust-oleum paints in the painters touch category.

What Is the Age Requirement for Purchasing Spray Paints at Dollar General?

There is no acclaimed federal law prohibiting any age group from buying spray paints. There are no punishments for underage spray paint buying, like alcohol, but many states have their laws against it sometimes.

The state laws may require you to be at least above 18 or to be accompanied by a guardian at the time of purchase. Some states implement this law in order to reduce graffiti and the inhalation of spray paints by youngsters and the public.

The spray paints are generally kept on the shelves, but in some states, you will find that there are laws prohibiting even keeping them on the shelves. Spray paints are to be kept under the desk and sold.

Other Arts and Graffiti Supplies at the Dollar General Store

You will find the arts and graffiti section of the dollar general store categorized under the office & school supplies. Aside from spray paints, some other arts and crafts supplies at the dollar store are, posters, gem letters, brushes, construction paper, precision scissors, markers, closet project knives, foam mounting tapes, smooth paint sticks, jute, sketchbooks, wooden letters, glue, hot glue gun, closet clasp pliers, gemstones, acrylic paints, canvas, bulletin, beading wire, brush-tip pens, pencil sketch, metallic markers, model magic, watercolors, watercolor pencils, sketch pad, glitter paper, glitter shaker, burlap ribbon, whiteboard, play kits and so much more.

Graffiti art

Some art supplies which can be used for graffiti from dollar general are listed below;

Permanent markers (marqueurs permanents) are different colors.

FINE permanent markers (sharpie)

Do-a-dot art markers

PURPLE! Art marker

Kid made modern solid paint sticks

Kwik style solid paint sticks

Conclusion

Dollar general is a good store for buying affordable and quality art supplies. Whether talking about normal or graffiti art. Graffiti art is often presumed to be something illegal and spray paints as expensive, therefore, buying spray paints can be a bit of a hassle. Dollar general provides people with high-quality spray paints at affordable prices. Spray paints help you to be creative with your artwork. If you want to cover up the rusted and old surfaces of your home without having to put your hands into paints, buying spray paints at dollar general is a good option.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)



Is graffiti art illegal? Yes and no. graffiti art is not illegal when done on canvas and paper and other art surfaces, but it is illegal to do on walls and public property surfaces like trains, buses, etc.

Are dollar general and the dollar store the same? No. Dollar general and dollar store are not the same. While dollar general offers the customers affordable items, it does not stick to the 1 dollar policy like the dollar store. You could say these enterprises are the biggest rivals to each other.

Which is the shiniest spray paint? The gloss category is the shiniest of all spray paints

Does dollar general sell spray paint online? No. Dollar general does not sell spray paint online. You can only buy the spray paint directly at the store.

