Today, gift cards are extensively used by people around the world. It has replaced gifts up to a certain extent, as it offers the flexibility to the receiver to purchase gifts of their choice, thereby reducing the stress of gift selection. Many people gift their loved one’s a gift card from various retailers or brands that provide gift cards. As the demand for gift cards has increased, almost every retailer has started selling gift cards in their store and online. But does Dollar General sell gift cards? Keep reading the article to grab all the information related to gift cards at Dollar General.

Does Dollar General Have Gift Cards in 2022?

Yes, Dollar General offers a wide range of gift cards to its customers. The different types of gift cards available at Dollar General include the Dining gift card, Gaming and Entertainment gift card, Shopping gift cards, Wireless airtime & phone gift cards, Visa gift cards, and Reloadable gift cards. Dollar General also sells gift cards of various known brands that include Xbox, Starbucks, Netflix, Spotify, Google, AT&T, Greendot, Verizon, Burger King, Playstation, Sony, Red Lobster, Visa, etc.

The above-mentioned are the types and brands of gift cards Dollar General sells. To know more about the gift cards and various offers, just stick to the article.

Which Gift Cards Does Dollar General Sell?

Dollar General sells different types of gift cards from various brands. To make it easy for you to buy a gift card at Dollar General, I have categorized some most popular gift cards that you might want to buy

Dining Gift Cards

The various dining gift cards that Dollar General offers to its customers include Wendy’s, Dominos, Applebee’s, Starbucks, Burger King, Ruby Tuesday, Subway, TGI Friday’s, Little Caesars, Darden, Cracker Barrel, Texas Roadhouse, Doordash, Red Lobster, and Brinker Chilis. You can buy any of the above dining gift cards at the store, either to gift your loved ones or for yourself.

Entertainment & Gaming Gift Cards

The most interesting gift cards under Entertainment & Gaming section that Dollar General offers are Xbox, Hulu, Google Play, Apple, Sony, Nintendo, Spotify, Netflix, Sling TV, Steam Mall, Fandango, Uber, etc.

Shopping Gift Cards

The various shopping gift cards that you can buy at Dollar General include eBay, Lowe’s, TJ Max, Gamestop, Cabela, Amazon, GAP, Bass Pro, Spa and wellness, and Home Depot. You can gift these shopping gift cards to your loved ones that are shopaholics.

Wireless Airtime & Phone Gift Cards

This section includes gift cards that you can buy for yourself or also gift your dear ones. It includes AT&T, Verizon Phone, Verizon Wireless, Tracfone, Boost mobile, Phone Card, Simple Mobile, etc.

Visa Gift Cards

Dollar General also offers Visa gift cards that can be used at any place that accepts the visa cards. The various visa cards offered by Dollar General are Vanilla Visa, Visa Metallic Gift card, and Visa Gift box.

Reloadable Gift Cards

In addition to the above gift cards, Dollar General also sells reloadable gift cards such as Netspend Visa, Netspend PayPal, GreenDot GoBank, GreenDot Visa, GreenDot Money, etc. Also, some Visa cards available at Dollar General can be re-loaded.

Does Dollar General Sell Xbox Gift Cards?

Yes, Dollar generals sell quite a few Xbox gift cards whose details are mentioned below

Xbox Live 3 Month Subscription Gift Card for $24.99

for $24.99 Fast Card Gift Card, Xbox Live Gold for $59.99 with 12 months of subscription. You can use this card to play with friends online, and get free games plus exclusive discounts, on Xbox One.

for $59.99 with 12 months of subscription. You can use this card to play with friends online, and get free games plus exclusive discounts, on Xbox One. Xbox Live 12 Month Gold Membership for $59.99 offers 12 months of free Xbox Live to stream content to your Xbox and also play games.

for $59.99 offers 12 months of free Xbox Live to stream content to your Xbox and also play games. Xbox 1 Month Game Pass Ultimate for $14.99.

for $14.99. Also, you can buy Xbox Live 1 Month Gold Membership and Fast Card Gift Card, Xbox Live Gold with 1-month validity for $9.99.

So you can buy any of the Xbox gift cards depending upon your budget and the service you want to opt for.

Does Dollar General Sell Amazon Gift Cards?

Dollar General does sell Amazon gift cards, but they are available only in-store. Amazon gift cards are available for a minimum of $25 and can be purchased for higher denominations with an increment of $25. Also, there is no limit to the higher value of Amazon gift cards that can be purchased as Dollar General.

Does Dollar General Sell Visa Gift Cards?

Yes, Dollar General sells different Visa Gift cards, which are mentioned above. You can either buy visa cards with a set amount of $25 or $50, or you can opt for anything between $20 to $500. These Visa gift cards are accepted at all the stores across the US that accept Visa debit cards.

How Does One Check Their Balance on Their Gift Cards?

Balance on gift cards purchased from Dollar General can be checked in three ways, depending upon the card you have.

You can check your gift card balance at any Dollar General store.

Also, you can call 1-844-601-8030 to obtain your balance on the gift card.

to obtain your balance on the gift card. You can also check online by visiting dollargeneral.myretailcard.com and entering your card number and security code.

Note that some cards are restricted to checking balances in-store only. If they are not restricted, then you can either check by calling the phone number or online by visiting the website.

Are Gift Cards Returnable at Dollar General?

Though Dollar General offers a 30-day return policy on most of its products, the gift cards purchased at Dollar General are non-returnable even if you have the receipt. Once the payment is complete, Dollar General is not responsible for any theft or damage to the card. So, think twice before buying any gift card at the Dollar General.

What Are the Different Offers You Can Get at Dollar General?

Dollar General offers digital coupons on a number of general merchandise and electronic items. There are various digital coupons that provide you $5 off on a minimum purchase of $25. They also provide various seasonal offers in addition to the clearance sale.

Additionally, Dollar General also offers an 11% military discount to all the active military personnel, veterans, and their families on successful registration with the Dollar General.

Conclusion

Dollar General sells a wide variety of gift cards that includes a Dining gift card, Gaming and Entertainment gift card, Shopping gift cards, Wireless airtime & phone gift cards, Visa gift cards, and Reloadable gift cards. Also, under the above categories, it sells a number of known brand gift cards such as Amazon, Apple, Starbucks, Xbox, Netflix, Spotify, Sony, etc. You can buy gift cards of set value or even customize them according to your need and budget. To check the balance on the gift card, you can either visit the nearest Dollar General store or call the customer service number. Also, you can check it online by entering your card details. And lastly, always keep in mind that gift cards purchased at Dollar General are non-returnable.

Frequently Asked Question(FAQs)

What gift cards does Dollar General sell? Dollar General sells a wide variety of gift cards that include a Dining gift card, Gaming and Entertainment gift card, Shopping gift cards, Wireless airtime & phone gift cards, Visa gift cards, and Reloadable gift cards. What are the different dining gift cards available at Dollar General? The various dining gift cards that Dollar General offers to its customers include Wendy’s, Dominos, Applebee’s, Starbucks, Burger King, Ruby Tuesday, Subway, TGI Friday’s, Little Caesars, Darden, Cracker Barrel, Texas Roadhouse, Doordash, Red Lobster, and Brinker Chilis. Does Dollar General sell visa gift cards? Yes, Dollar General sells different Visa Gift cards that include Vanilla Visa, Visa Metallic Gift card, and Visa Gift box. You can either buy visa cards with a set amount of $25 or $50, or you can opt for anything between $20 to $500. Are gift cards returnable at Dollar General? No, the gift cards purchased at Dollar General are non-returnable, even if you have the receipt. Once the payment is complete, Dollar General is not responsible for any theft or damage to the card.