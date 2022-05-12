Does Dollar General drug test its employees in 2022?

Dollar General, with its 18000+ stores across the US, is one of the fastest-growing retail stores. Also, the increase in the number of stores across the US has resulted in plenty of job opportunities at the Dollar General. So, if you are planning to apply for jobs at Dollar General, you may be thinking of the process of applying and the entire selection process. Also, you must be wondering whether Dollar General drug test or not? If you want an answer to this and want to know in brief about Dollar General’s drug test policy then keep reading the article.

What Is Dollar General?

Dollar General is one of the leading variety stores in the US that provides a number of products including food and beverage, household items, electronics items, toys, apparel, health and personal care products, etc. With 18000+ stores across the 47 states in the US, It is reported that the Dollar General store is within 5 miles to nearly 75% of the population in the US making it the most accessible store. Also, Dollar General stores strive to provide a hassle-free shopping experience to their customers and also provide a daily discount on various essential items that are needed more frequently.

Furthermore, Dollar General is also one of the oldest variety stores that have 80+years of experience in business and has ranked 91 on Fortune’s 500 lists in May 2019.

Also, Dollar General is recognized by Forbes as ‘Covid 19 Top 25 Corporate Pesponders’. Additionally, it is also included in Fortune’s most admired companies in 2022.

Does Dollar General Drug Test Its Employee in 2022?

Yes, Dollar General asks potential employees for a drug test when applying for jobs at Dollar general. It has a very strict zero drug policy that includes alcohol and narcotics. Your drug test must be negative if you want your application to move forward.

Also, Dollar General drug tests those people that apply for senior job roles or managerial job roles. Additionally, if you have a prior habit of drug consumption, they may ask you to take a drug test when applying for a job at Dollar General.

Also make sure that you complete the drug test within the allocated time, if you fail in doing so, you may be marked ineligible for applying for jobs at Dollar General for a year.

Why Do Retailers Drug Test in The US?

Many retail stores across the US Drug test its employee prior to hiring them. The drug test is done to check whether the employee takes drugs or not. The drug test gives the Employer the idea of the employee’s recent drug and alcohol use. Also, most of companies and retailers strive to provide a healthy working environment to their employees, and drug testing may help them achieve it by eliminating the applicants that are drug-addicted and shows positive drug test report. So, if you are applying for a job at the retail store or Dollar General, make sure your drug test results are negative.

When Did Drug Test Start in the US?

In the US, Drug testing started shortly after the Vietnam war, when the then-President ordered drug testing of the military personnel returning home from the war in 1971. The positivity rate during this time was very high. Later, in 1982 the Department of Defense formally defined and expressed the need for drug testing. For this, the Army, Navy, and Airforce’s active duty scientists performed research and developed forensically sound drug testing procedures.

The drug test for employees began in 1980 and was done by Quest Diagnostic. The release of the first Drug Testing Index in 1988, with a positivity rate of 13.66% led Congress to pass both the Drug-Free Workplace Act and Anti Drug Abuse Act as a solution to many accidents caused due drugs and alcohol.

The application of drug tests in the selection process has reduced drug consumption among the employees that wish to work in the companies or retail stores.

How does Dollar General drug test?

Dollar General drug test usually consists of the standard 5-panel urine drug test on the urine sample of the person applying for a job. This test may be performed at either hospitals, Medical clinics, or the Doctor’s clinics at the request of Dollar General.

While going for a drug test you should carry a valid government photo ID for a successful drug test at Dollar General. Also, you may be asked to keep your belongings at the locker to avoid any kind of fraud or misuse.

Does Dollar General Drug Test for Marijuana?

Dollar General drug tests for a variety of drugs that include Marijuana, Opioids, PCP, Cocaine, and Methamphetamines. Also, under certain conditions, they also drug test for alcohol.

Dollar General has a Zero tolerance policy for drugs and makes sure that they don’t hire drug addicts by opting for drug tests for variety of drug items.

How Frequently Does Dollar General Drug Test?

Though there are no reports on Dollar General’s drug-testing period, Dollar General holds the right to drug test its employees as part of its zero-tolerance policy for drugs. Also, Dollar General is reported to perform random drug tests on the existing employees if they is an evidence of drug abuse at the workplace. But, the new employees are asked for drug tests by Dollar General before they join as an employee.

Will Dollar General Hire You if You Fail a Drug Test?

Dollar General has a very strict zero drug policy and hence failing a drug test may cost you your employment. If your drug test report comes out to be positive, then you may be dismissed and your application may be rejected which means you will be disqualified for the job role. Hence, Dollar General Doesn’t hire you if you fail a drug test.

Can I Reapply to Dollar General if I Fail My Drug Test?

In case you fail to attend the drug test within the allocated time or your test comes out to be positive, then you may be disqualified from the interview process and may not be allowed to reapply for a year.

Does Dollar General Drug Test the Employees That Belong To Drug Legalized State?

Dollar General drug tests the applicants applying for different job roles at Dollar general and this rule doesn’t change for legalized drug states. If you fail a drug test, you may not be hired irrespective of the fact that the drug is legal in the state.

Also, if you live in such a state make sure you don’t take drugs or marijuana before your interview or drug test as it stays in the body for at least 15 days.

What Are The Other Tests That Dollar General Takes To Hire An Employee?

In addition to drug test, Dollar General perform the background test of the employees before hiring. Background test gives the employer, information on criminal history, educational verification, credit reports, etc. It may verify your information for the past 7 to 10 years. Dollar General hires external companies such as GIS, HireRight, etc. to perform background verification of its employees.

Conclusion

Dollar General asks potential employees as well as existing employees for a drug test when applying for jobs at Dollar general as it has a very strict zero drug policy that includes alcohol and narcotics. Also, the drug test is not mandatory for every role at Dollar General, it drug tests those people that apply for senior job roles or management job roles. It performs a drug test on the urine and uses the standard 5-panel urine drug test for the results.

Additionally, if you fail to attend a drug test within a given time or if your test results are positive, you may be disqualified and marked ineligible for applying for jobs at Dollar General for a year.

Dollar General drug tests for a variety of drugs that include Marijuana, Opioids, PCP, Cocaine, Methamphetamines, and also alcohol in certain cases. Also, it may perform random drug tests at the workplace if they report any case related to drug abuse.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

