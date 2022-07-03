Are you planning to gift someone who you know but don’t have any idea about the person’s likes and dislikes? Well, previously I had landed in the same situation as well. Similar to you, I also choose the same product that you have in your mind. The Gift card, isn’t It? Well, In my opinion, gift cards are one of the best options in this case. You don’t have to stress yourself very much. At the same time, the person receiving the gift card will be happy as well. He can use the gift card to buy things of his choice. So, you have decided to buy an Amazon gift card for the person on CVS. Trying to buy a gift card from CVS is a great option considering its wide presence throughout the USA. However, does CVS sell Amazon Gift Cards? Well, continue reading this article to know the answer to this question and other related queries.

Can I Buy Amazon Gift Cards at the CVS?

The CVS, though a Pharmacy chain, sells several types of products. The CVS sells Amazon gift cards of four different denominations. You can buy Amazon gift cards with denominations of $15, $25, $50, and $100. Moreover, you don’t have to pay any additional fees (purchasing fees). However, the sale of Amazon gift cards is restricted to CVC in-stores only. CVS doesn’t sell gift cards online. Above all these, CVS gives you the option of recharging your Amazon gift cards at its in-store. I will further elucidate regarding Amazon gift cards and CVS in the article. Continue reading to get to know the complete picture of buying Amazon Gift cards at the CVS store and online.

What Kind of Denominations Are Available While Buying Amazon Gift Cards at CVs in-store?

CVS sells the Amazon Gift Cards in four denominations. The four denominations are,

$15

$25

$50

$100

However, different CVS stores sell amazon gift cards in different numbers. In other words, some CVS stores sell gift cards in numbers of 3 only. So, if you are thinking of buying a single $15 Amazon gift card, you have to be in the right CVS store.

Should I Pay Any Purchase Fee for Buying the Amazon Gift Cards to Cvs Stores?

To our luck, the CVS is not charging any purchase fee for the Amazon Gift Cards. So, if you are buying one $15 Amazon gift card, you just have to pay $15. However, if you are buying prepaid cards, there will be a small fee.

Can I Buy the Amazon Gift Card in Online CVS Stores?

The answer to this question is “No”. Including Amazon gift cards, the online CVS store doesn’t sell any third-party gift cards online. It would have been incredibly useful and convenient if CVS has sold the Amazon gift card on its online store as well. However, now we are left with but one option. You should find a CVS in-store that is close to you and head towards it. When you go inside, you will find the Amazon Gift Card stacked at the end cap of the card rack. The rack will be located near the cash register. In case, you are not finding it, you can ask any one of the CVS associates to help you direct towards the Amazon gift cards in the store.

Nevertheless, what is stopping it from selling Amazon or any gift card online when they can sell it on CVS in-store. Well, the most probable reason is that after the customer pays for the gift card, the CVS activates the card. Once the Amazon gift card has been activated, no one can deactivate it or return it. The card can be used for buying merchandise at Amazon online only.

Will the CVS Accept the Return of the Amazon Gift Card?

CVC has a strict policy of not accepting the return of gift cards, prepaid cards, and phone cards at any of its stores located throughout the country.

Is It Possible for Me to Reload the Amazon Gift Card at CVS?

Yes. You can bring your Amazon Gift card to the CVS in-store present nearby and reload the balance using Amazon cash. You didn’t get it? Well, don’t worry! I will explain it clearly. After logging in to your Amazon account on either website or app, go to Amazon cash. There you will see a barcode. Now, show the barcode to the cashier. After giving information to the cashier about the amount you wanna load, the cashier would instantly add the amount to your gift card.

How Can I Check the Balance of My Amazon Gift Card?

After reloading your Amazon Gift Card at the CVS stores, you may wanna check if the amount has been transferred. Well, how do you do that? Follow these steps to get to know the amount present in your gift card at that instant.

Visit the Amazon website

Now, log in to your account and click on the option “Accounts and lists” that will be in the top right corner of the screen.

After clicking that option, you have to select the option “account”

You will see the option “Gift cards”.

When you click on that option, you will be redirected to a page that will show you the gift card balance. Along with the balance, you can take a look at your gift card activity as well.

What Are the Other Gift Cards That You Can Buy at the CVS Store?

You have lots of options when it comes to buying gift cards at the CVS in-store. Let me list only the popular gift cards that are sold at the CVS store. They are,

Shell

Best Buy

Nike

Old Navy

Bed, Bath, and Beyond

Macy’s

iTunes

Taco bells and many more

Starbucks

Do Stores Other Than CVS Sell Amazon Gift Cards?

Yes. There are numerous grocery stores and retail chains which sell Amazon gift cards in their stores. Convenience and drug stores sell them as well. I will give a short list of stores that sell Amazon gift cards.

Rite Aid

Publix

Safeway

Dollar General

Office Depot

Kroger

7-Eleven

Best Buy

If none of these stores are located near you, it is better to take a look at the complete list of stores that sell Amazon Gift cards. The complete list is available on the Amazon Website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does CVS sell Amazon Gift Cards?

1. Can I buy Starbucks gift cards at the CVS store? Yes. Additionally, you can buy Shell, Best Buy, Nike, Old Navy, Bed, Bath, and Beyond Macy’s, iTunes Taco bells, Starbucks, and many more 2. Can I buy Amazon Gift Card at Publix? Yes. You have a lot of options to buy Amazon Gifts cards. You can buy them at retail chains, grocery stores, pharmacies, and many other locations. 3. Does CVS sell only products related products? Even though CVS is considered the largest pharmacy chain in the USA, followed by Walgreens, it sells a lot of stuff others than medicines. 4. Can we use cash and reload our Amazon Gift Card at the CVS stores? No. You can only use Amazon cash for reloading your Amazon Gift card. You will have a bar code on your Amazon app (with your account logged in). Show that to the cashier present at the CVS store. The CVS associate will reload your Amazon gift card.