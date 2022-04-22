Nowadays, retailers have become more than a place that sells goods. In addition to diversifying the products they sell, the retailers are offering different types of services such as Photo services, Delivery services, and financial services. CVS is one such store that has expanded its sales and service. CVS has a wide presence throughout America when compared to other retailers. Similar to Walmart, Publix CVS is also offering financial services. Hence, you may be wondering if CVS financial services include CVS Money Order. Well, I have collected some information regarding this and this is what I got.

Do CVS Do Money Orders in 2022?

Currently, CVS is offering the service of Money orders at most of its stores using MoneyGram. One has to pay around $1.25 for buying a money order and the limit for one money order is around $500. However, in order to buy the money order, you should have at least one of your government-issued photo IDs. I will elucidate the money order service at CVS in this article. Read till the end to get to know more information.

Are Money Orders Sold at All the CVS Stores?

In most cases, you will be able to buy Money orders from the CVS store. Moreover, the CVS stores are open 24/7 making it one of the suitable locations to buy money orders. Another factor that makes CVS a better place to buy money orders is the 9900 CVS stores are located throughout the USA. This makes buying money orders more convenient and easy.

What Form of Money Does CVS Ask to Do the Transaction?

Even though the CVS stores accept different forms of money, it is not the case as far as Money order is considered. Payment methods such as debit cards, credit cards, gift cards, and checks are not accepted. Cash is the only form of money that is accepted. The main reason for this is that the cashier may experience cases of insufficient funds in your bank accounts. In other words, the cashier cannot be sure if there are sufficient funds in your bank account. This increases the risk of fraud. Hence, many stores like CVS would take money only.

How Much Would It Cost to Buy Money Order at CVS Stores?

The fee for an individual money order is around $1.25. In case you are buying three individual money orders, you have to pay around $3.75. This is quite expensive when compared to other retailer chains such as Publix, Meijer, Walmart, and many more. If you take Kroger, for example, you just have to pay 65 cents to buy a money order. Similarly, you can buy a money order for 88 cents.

Do We Have Price Limits on CVS Money Orders?

Yes. There is a price limit per money order, which is $500. However, there is no limit on the number of money orders one can purchase. In case, you need a money order above $500, you should buy more than one money order. For example, if you require a money order of $900, you should buy two money orders. One for $500 and the other for $350. As I mentioned before, you need to pay $1.25 for each money order. In this case, you should pay around $2.5.

If you want to avoid these fees, you can try Walmart because it has a higher price limit when it comes to money orders. The price limit per money order at Walmart is around $1000. You just have to spend 88 cents if you have to buy a money order of $900. You just saved $1.62 at Walmart. However, one disadvantage of Walmart when compared to CVS stores is the number of locations at which it is present. When CVS stores are located at more than, 9000+ locations, Walmart is present at 4700(approximately) locations only(within the USA). In case, you are already in Walmart, it would be useful to you. Please note that you should always consider the price you would be spending on traveling to these locations. Hence, plan accordingly.

How to Get a Money Order at CVS Stores?

Before heading to CVS, make sure you have the desired amount of money in cash and the fee you may require to pay. For example, for a $1500 money order, you have to buy three individual money orders. It would cost you around $3.75. Therefore, you should bring $1503.75 to the CVS store.

Once you reach the CVS store, start filling out the recipient form. You can do that before reaching the store as well. However, it would be more secure this way. Now, while filing the form, make sure that you have filled in the legal name of the payee correctly. Later, check other filled-in details as well. Once you finish checking, sign at the front of the money order.

Finally, in order to verify your identification, the cashier would ask you for your government-issued photo ID. After the verification, your transaction will be processed by the cashier. The cashier would hand over the money order to you.

Can You Cash Money Orders at CVS Stores?

Since you can buy Money orders at CVS stores, you would be guessing that they would cash Money orders as well. Unfortunately, that is not the case here. The Money order service at CVS is restricted to selling them only. Instead, you can rely on banks and credit unions. They would cash your money order. You just need any of your government-issued photo IDs. You don’t have to pay any fee. However, you will be required to pay a small fee in case you don’t have an account in either bank or credit union. Other than these two places, a few grocery stores would allow you to cash in your Money Order. Be it any place, you should not forget to bring your government-issued photo ID.

When Does the Money Order Bought From CVS Store Expire?

The money orders should be uncashed within a certain period of time. In case you don’t, your money order will be subjected to a monthly service fee. However, this has nothing to do with CVS stores. The MoneyGram is the one dictating terms for expiration. According to MoneyGram, if a money order is not uncashed within a year, you will be charged with a monthly service. The fee would be adding up each month, finally leading you to pay a high amount. Therefore, it is better to cash your money orders within a year.

Conclusion

The CVS is found in many places throughout America than any other banks or credit unions. Even though you don’t visit the CVS stores often, you can utilize the financial services offered by it. It is too easy to spot one. However, the only disadvantage is you have to pay a fee, while you don’t have to pay any fee at your bank. These services are found at other retail stores as well. In this article, I have talked about what form of money is accepted at CVS for money orders and how much it would cost for one to buy a money order at a CVS store. Furthermore, I have mentioned the price limit and how should one buy a money order. Lastly, I have discussed cashing in the Money order at CVS and the expiry date of the CVS store.

Frequently Asked Questions – CVS Money Order

1. When can you buy money orders at CVS stores? The CVS stores are open 24/7. You can reach out to the CVS store anytime you want. 2. How many CVS stores are present throughout America? There are more than, 9900 stores present throughout the USA. This is more than any other retail store. For example, one of the popular retailers in the USA, Walmart has less than 5000 stores. 3. Which is a better place to buy Money Order, between Walmart and CVS? If we take money into consideration, definitely my choice would be Walmart because the price for buying money orders at Walmart is cheaper. However, when it comes to availability, my choice would be CVS.