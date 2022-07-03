The balloons filled with Helium add more fun to the party than the balloons filled with air. The air-filled balloons are something only kids use. Ever since I became an adult, I frown upon them, despite having played with them during my childhood. The helium balloons increase the craziness of the parties. We all know that CVS is known for selling a large variety of products, including products related to parties, such as balloons. However, it will be better if CVS blows up the balloons as well. As a result, both the works will be completed in one place. So, does CVS blow up balloons? If you want to know the answer to this question, continue reading the article.

Will CVS Inflate Balloons?

CVS will inflate your balloons if you had bought those balloons in-store. The CVS associates will fill your balloons with helium for free of cost. However, if you bring balloons bought from another store. The chances of getting your balloons inflated at that store are thin. In the case of the latter, it is better for you to visit other stores such as Dollar Tree and Kroger. There, you may inflate your balloons with helium. I will elucidate further on inflating balloons at the CVS stores. Keep reading this article to know that.

Will CVS Fill My Own Balloons With Helium?

CVS has a strict policy of inflating balloons that have been bought at a CVS store only. In my opinion, while planning to buy balloons, keep CVS stores as your first choice. This will help you to get your work done (buying and inflating balloons) quickly and easily. In my opinion, If you buy balloons somewhere else and inflate them in CVS stores, it is a waste of time and energy. Hence, plan smartly if you are throwing a party.

How Much Will It Cost to Inflate the Balloons at CVS?

There are two cases in this. If you are talking about inflating balloons that were bought in-store, then, you don’t have to pay a penny. The CVS associates will fill the balloons with helium and will not charge you any fee. This is because you would have paid the cost of inflation for balloons when you bought them. However, if you had bought the balloons at CVS

Can I Get My Balloons Inflated at Any CVS Stores?

You cannot be sure about it because based on the size of the store, you may or may not get to inflate your balloons with helium. The best you can do is to call the nearby CVS in-store priorly before visiting the shop. The CVS associate speaking from the other end of the phone will tell you if their store inflates balloons with helium.

Does CVS Inflate Balloons Bought From Other Stores?

According to the CVS policy, the free inflation of balloons with helium is restricted to those balloons bought at CVS in-store. In the case of balloons bought from other stores, there is a probability of CVS inflating the balloons with helium. However, you may be charged a small fee. You can call the CVS store located in your neighborhood to inquire about the availability of inflating service and the cost of it.

What Are the Other Places That Inflate Balloons With Helium?

If you don’t have any CVS stores nearby, there are many other options. I will list three popular places where they inflate balloons with helium.

The Kroger store will inflate balloons. You have to visit its flower department. Unlike the CVS, Kroger stores fill the balloons with helium irrespective of where the balloons were bought. However, you will be charged $1 for latex balloons. If it is Mylar foil balloons, Kroger will charge you $2.

The Party city in-stores located at various places inflate balloons with helium. The starting price for latex balloons is $0.99, and it will be $2.99 or more for inflating Mylar foil balloons.

Dollar Tree is a better option in terms of price when compared to the last two options. The Dollar Tree in-store will inflate your balloon with helium for$1. The price for inflating is the same for both latex balloons and Mylar foil balloons.

What Are the Types of Balloons I Can Buy at CVS in-store?

CVS sells different party products in-store, including balloons. While buying the balloons from CVS, you will have a lot of options to choose from its large collections. The CVC balloon collection includes Mylar foil balloons, water-bomb-style balloons, and colorful latex packs. You will get these balloons in various shapes and designs.

In addition to balloons that you fill with helium, the CVS also sells balloon packs that come along with air pumps. If you need non-decorative balloons, you have two choices. They are Neon Punch Ball Balloons and Squawker Balloons. Lastly, if you require Helium, the CVS sells Helium tanks as well. However, you cannot get the helium canister at every CVS store. They are found in select CVS stores only. Hence, I will tell you to call the CVS store that you want to visit before head and ask if that particular store sells the helium canister.

Can I Buy Balloons From CVS Online Store?

CVS does sell balloons on its e-commerce website, www.cvc.com. Remember, since you are getting the balloons from the online store, you have to fill the balloons with helium yourself by either visiting CVS in-store or other retail stores that inflate the balloons with helium.

Will CVS Sell Products That Are Needed for a Party?

As I mentioned before. CVS has a large collection of products that are used at parties. It includes cups, plates, paper hats, party poppers, and many more. In addition to this, you can buy various types of cake candles, table coverings, birthday confetti, and many other birthday supplies. Apart from these, CVS has several products used in Omni parties.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

CVS offers the service of inflating balloons with helium at its in-store. They sell balloons in both the CVS in-store and online stores. If you bought the balloons from a CVS in-store, you can afford the balloon inflating service free of cost. To be honest, you are not getting the service free of cost because the service fee is included when you buy the balloons. In another case, the balloons bought online can be inflated in a nearby CVS in-store by showing the online invoice. We discussed the case of inflating balloons bought elsewhere as well. In that case, you may get your balloons inflated by paying a small fee.

When you are buying for parties, you can also buy other party items in CVS. The CVS in-store and online store sell a wide range of products that are used at parties. This includes the items needed for the Omni party as well. I hope the information provided in this article regarding inflating the balloons at CVS was helpful to you. Thank you for reading.

Final Thoughts

When you are planning to throw a party and want to buy balloons, it is better to choose a one-stop-destination like CVS. The CVS sells different types of balloons required for a party. You can buy and inflate your balloons at the same place. This reduces the hassle because you don’t have to travel from one store to another. In addition to balloons, you can also purchase the items that you may need during the party. Thanks to CVS, it has a large collection of party items. This is the reason I said the CVS could be your one-stop-destination for pre-party purchases.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ) – Does CVS Blow Up balloons?

1. Can I buy a Helium Canister from CVS? Yes. CVS sells Helium Canister in its stores. However, you cannot find them in all the CVS stores. Therefore, it is better to give a call to your nearby CVS before visiting. 2. Does CVS inflate balloons with helium for free? No. People who bought the balloons at CVS in-store would have already paid for them while checking out. Those who are inflating balloons bought at other stores should pay a small fee. Hence, in both cases, CVS is not inflating the balloons with helium for free. 3. Can I buy paper hats at CVS stores? Yes! The paper hats and several types of party items are sold at CVS in-store and online store. 4. Does CVS sell balloon packages that come along with an air pump? Yes. It sells Balloon packages that are attached to an air pump.