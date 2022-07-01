Nowadays, people are taking their dogs everywhere they go. Almost 40% of households in America have some kind of pet. Cats and Dogs are the most common pets that you can see when you are walking on the streets. Many people do not like leaving their dogs alone in the house, so they tend to take them everywhere they go, even for shopping. Seeing this trend, many businesses are allowing dogs in their stores. As businesses and stores are becoming more pet-friendly, you may find many areas that accept dogs. But what if you want to take your pet to a drug store to fill up your prescription? Considering that pharmacies sell medicines and other health products, do they allow dogs? To be more specific, Does CVS allow dogs at its pharmacies? That is the topic that this article will address.

CVS Health has the latest chain of drug stores in the United States, with Walgreens coming next. When you think of filling up your prescriptions or buying medicines and other health products, visiting a CVS pharmacy must have surely crossed your mind. With more than 9,900 of its pharmacies across the country, you can easily find a CVS store near you. But, you may doubt whether CVS allows dogs at its locations? With the growing trend of taking your dog everywhere you go, you must surely have an idea of taking it to a pharmacy as well.

So, Does CVS allow dogs at its pharmacies? Can you take a service or emotional support dog there? What is the official policy of CVS about allowing pets at its pharmacies? If you want to know the answers to these questions, then read the article.

Does CVS Allow Dogs at Its Pharmacies as of 2022?

There is no official pet policy at CVS. Some stores tend to allow dogs, while some don’t. It all depends on the owners of the stores, and their leniency towards digs walking in their pharmacies. But CVS dos allow service dogs and emotional support dogs. Many people need dogs to do their day-to-day activities in case they are handicapped. There are even dogs that provide emotional support to people who may have experienced some sort of trauma. As for pet dogs, many owners have reported that most CVS stores allow them inside as long as the dog is calm and well-behaved. There may be some people in the pharmacy that have dog allergies, in which case the store owner won’t allow your pet dog inside.

What Are Service Dogs?

As per the Americans with disabilities act, service dogs are dogs that are trained to do specific tasks for people with disabilities. These dogs travel with their owner and support them with tasks that they were trained to do. Disabilities can be physical, sensory, psychiatric, mental, or even intellectual for a person. For example, a blind person can have a service dog to guide him/her to various places without needing to ask for other people’s support every time. Service Dogs also help people with physical handicaps by assisting them with waking, picking up things, etc.

What Is an Emotional Support Dog?

Emotional support dogs are dogs that are prescribed to people who have some sort of disabling mental illness. Only Mental health professionals can prescribe a dog for people. Many people undergo some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), especially people who were in the army fighting. These people may have experienced something traumatic. To provide emotional comfort and companionship to these people, doctors recommend dogs to help them cope with their trauma or bad experience.

What Are the Rules That One Needs to Follow When Bringing a Pet to CVS?

Even though you can take service dogs and emotional support dogs to a CVS store, there are things that you need to keep in mind. As for the pet dogs, some CVS pharmacies allow them, while others don’t. But if a location allows your dog, you also need to keep a few things in mind when you visit the store. Here are some rules that you need to follow in case you want to take your dog there again.

Keep your dog on a leash at all times and make sure that you always hold on to the dog’s leash.

It is better not to bring your dog there in case it is acting aggressively and a little hostile towards other pets or people.

Don’t let your dog defecate or urinate in the pharmacy.

In case it is a service dog, then be sure to state that to the people present in the pharmacies.

If you can, then put a mouth guard on the dog, so it can avoid biting other dogs and people in case it turns aggressive.

Do You Need to Carry Your Service Dog’s License?

As per the American disabilities act, you will have to apply for a license for your service dog. The license should clearly state the disability that a person has and the tasks that the service dog fulfills. Once your application for that license has been verified, you will officially be the owner of a service dog. But you don’t have to show that license everywhere you go. In fact, the government states that it is illegal for a business to ask for a service dog’s license. A CVS store’s staff can question you whether your dog’s a service dog or not, and what kind of tasks is the dog meant to perform. Apart from these questions, they cannot ask to show proof of your dog’s status as a service dog.

Why Don’t Usually Major Retailers Not Allow Dogs on Their Store Premises?

Many major retailers don’t allow dogs in their stores for various reasons. Unlike at CVS where the policy regarding not allowing pets isn’t strict, that is not the case for retailers like Walmart, Target, Costco, etc. Here are some reasons why don’t many retailers allow dogs.

Providing a safe and secure shopping environment to the customers is a must for every retailer. Allowing dogs that may get aggressive towards customers will jeopardize their safety.

There are people that have allergies to dogs and other furry animals.

The store’s cleanliness is of utmost importance to any retailer. Dogs carry a lot of germs on their paws, they may even drool onto the store’s floor and products.

It will be hard to maintain the store’s hygiene in case a dog defecated or urinates on the floor.

If these retailers allow dogs, then there may be dog fights taking place which put the dogs and the surrounding customers in danger.

Do CVS Stores Sell Pet Food and Supplies?

Yes, Most CVS pharmacies do sell pet food and other supplies. Although these food and supplies are nothing special, you can buy food for your dog there. They even sell dog medicines that you can buy for your pet dog. There are plenty of foods available in these stores that you can choose from. When you visit a CVS store, you can take your dog there without facing many restrictions. But as I have mentioned before, not all stores allow dogs unless they are either service dogs or emotional support dogs. Here are some pet-related products sold at CVS.

Cat Foods & Treats

Dog Foods & Treats

Pet Grooming Accessories like Shampoo, Brush, etc.

Pet Toys

Other Small pet supplies like Fish food, Bird food, etc.

These are the kind of pet products that are available at CVS pharmacies. Take note that these pet supplies’ availability varies from each store.

Conclusion

Pharmacy store brands like CVS and Walgreens have no official pet policy, but service dogs and emotional support dogs are allowed. It all depends on the store whether they allow pets or not. When you take a pet dog there, then you will have to keep it on a leash at all times. A service dog is a dog that basically performs a task for you that you aren’t able to do because of a disability. Emotional support dogs are dogs that provide companionship and emotional comfort to their owner to cope with some PTSD or other trauma that he/she experienced.

There are multiple things that you need to consider if you are thinking of taking your dog there. When you take a dog there, you need to first make sure that your dog relieves itself before entering the pharmacy. You need to control your dog and make it stay calm, in case it becomes aggressive. If you do all these things, then you won’t have much problem filling up your prescription at CVS with your dig in tow.

FAQs – Does CVS Allow Dogs at Its Pharmacies?

Does CVS allow dogs at its pharmacies as of 2022? There is no official pet policy about allowing pet dogs or cats into the CVS pharmacy. It ultimately depends on the store whether they want to allow the dog or not. What types of Pet supplies are sold at CVS? CVS pharmacies have a range of dog food, cat foods, pet grooming accessories, pet shampoos, toys, etc. Do you need to show the license for your service dog at CVS? No, as per the ADA act, it is a violation of the law for businesses to ask for proof that verifies your service dog’s status.