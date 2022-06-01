We all need cars, without them, I’m sure life would be a hell of a lot more difficult. Historians say that the greatest invention was the wheel, and I agree with it. But the wheel is a very ancient invention, unlike the car, whose usage started in just the previous century. Although cars also have wheels, they wouldn’t be able to run with engines or batteries. The evolution of cars has come a long way since then, but its need for engineers and batteries has not changed. If your car’s engine or battery needs repair or installation, you can find many places that can do the job. But what if you specifically require a battery change at Costco? Can you get car batteries installed at Costco? That’s the question you’ll find the answer to in this article.

Costco is the largest warehouse club in the United States of America. The range of merchandise it offers makes it one of the best places to buy quality goods at affordable rates. There are literally tens of thousands of products you can get at Costco. It has a whole range of products like clothes, alcohol, essential appliances, electronics, etc. But goods aren’t the only things that Costco sells, they also offer a range of services. Services like online investing, travel planning, Auto-buying, etc. are all provided.

The wholesale club also offers car batteries at all its outlets. They have a high-quality collection of batteries for cars, boats, RVs, lawnmowers, etc. on sale. But do they provide installation services for those batteries? Since Costco sells batteries, it only makes sense that they install those batteries. So, coming back to the main question, Can you get car batteries installed at Costco? Read on to find out.

Does Costco Offer Installation Services for Car Batteries?

No, Costco doesn’t install car batteries in its stores. It doesn’t install car batteries, even if you buy them from its own stores or other places. Buying a car battery can be a costly affair, but Costco sells good-quality car batteries at low prices. This one reason is enough for people to buy batteries for their cars at Costco’s wholesale clubs across the country. But they don’t offer any installation service for those batteries. You’ll need to go to other places to get that done.

Where Can You Get Your Car Battery Installed?

There are plenty of places that offer installation services for your car batteries. All such store installs car batteries at varying prices. So, it’s better to know a place that offers to install the car battery at the lowest price possible before going to your local auto mechanic. Here’s a small list of places that offer to install a car battery.

Walmart

AutoZone

Pep Boys

These are just some of the mainstream stores that can install a car battery for you. They all offer to install car batteries at different rates. Just visit any of these places to get an installation service.

What Does It Cost to Install a Car Battery?

The cost of installing your car battery ranges anywhere from $10 to $100. It all depends on the size, model of the battery, and also the type of car, technology of the car, etc. The mechanic will charge for your car battery’s installation service based on these factors. Most of the stores like Walmart, AutoZone, and Pep Boys install the car battery for free as long as you purchase the battery from them. There are also some private auto repair stores that will install the car battery for free, but they may expect a tip.

As I’ve mentioned before, it will cost you $10-$100 if your car is a luxury or a sports car. If your car is a more standard one, then you may most probably get the car battery installation for a cheap rate or even free in some cases. The main requirement to get the installation for free is to buy the car battery from their store itself. But if you prefer to only buy the car battery from Costco, then you may have to pay for its installation somewhere else. For example, Walmart charges $10 for installing a battery that isn’t bought from its store.

What Car Batteries Are Available at Costco?

Costco has the Interstate brand batteries at all its Wholesale clubs. The Interstate brand is well-known for its quality and long-lasting batteries. It offers batteries in 2 segments, one is the Absorbed Glass-matt batteries(AGM) and the other is the Standard Flood Batteries.

The Standard Flood Batteries come at a lower cost than the other because they are generally used for sedans, smaller cars, and for standard brand cars. AGM batteries are mostly used for luxury and sports cars. If you need to know which type of battery suits you best, then just visit the Costco website’s automotive batteries section.

To know what battery your car requires, just click on the “Find my Battery” at the top of the Automotive section page and enter your car’s details. If you need assistance in regard to purchasing a car battery, then just ask for a Costco tire center employee the next time you visit your local Costco.

What Is the Price of Car Batteries at Costco?

The price of Interstate car batteries ranges from $40 to $120 depending on the type of battery you buy at Costco. You also have the option of buying car batteries from Costco’s online website. The prices of car batteries give stiff competition to other sellers. The price difference can be as much as 40 bucks between Costco and other sellers. In addition to selling batteries at good rates, you can also get a $15 discount if you give them your vehicle’s old battery for the purposes of recycling.

What Other Auto-services Can You Get at Costco?

Although Costco doesn’t have a Battery installation service, there are many other auto repair services. They also offer a 15% discount up to $500 for Costco members. But not all Costco stores offer such services, there are some select Costco auto service participating centers where you can get them. Here are some Auto-services that are available at Costco’s participating Auto-service centers.

Car Buying Services

Tire Repair

Tire Change

Oil Change

Brake Pad Replacement

Airbag Installation

State Mandated Vehicle Inspections

These are just some Auto-services that the Participating Costco centers offer. Mechanics and auto repairmen are professionals and know what they are doing. You wouldn’t have to worry about the quality of service they provide. But be aware that not all services at auto centers get a 15% discount even if you are a Costco member. Discount is not available for services like oil changes, tire replacement, purchase of airbags, and state-mandated inspections. And also remember that the discounts are only offered at participating service centers, not Costco tire centers.

What Are Some Other Auto Accessories Available at Costco?

Apart from batteries, there are many other Auto products and accessories that you can purchase at Costco. As the largest Wholesale club, Costco offers an array of Auto products at competitive prices. Here are some of the auto products that Costco has to offer.

Motor Oil

Car Electronics

Vehicle & ATV/UTV wheels

Tires

Wash & Wax

Seat Covers

Cargo & Storage racks

Wiper Blades

Car Floor Mats

If you need any of the above-mentioned products at affordable rates, then Costco acts as a good option. The quality of those products will surely give a bang for your buck. Just visit the Costco website or store to get more details on these products.

Conclusion

To recap everything, Costco doesn’t offer installation services for your car battery. It doesn’t matter whether you purchased the car battery from them or not. You’ll need to go to other places like Walmart, Pep Boys, AutoZone, etc. to have your car battery installed. Usually, it costs somewhere around $10 to $100 to get that job done. Many stores offer to install the car battery for free if you purchase from them.

The cost of getting your ca battery installed mainly depends on the type of car, technology of the car, etc. Stores like Walmart offer to install your car battery for $10 if it isn’t purchased from them. Unfortunately, you can’t get this job done at Costco. But Costco does sell the Interstate brand batteries at a low cost compared to others. So, you can just the car battery from Costco for a better price and then have it installed somewhere else at a low price.

FAQs – Can You Get Car Batteries Installed at Costco?

