Burger King is a big fast-food chain in the world that has opened its restaurants in numerous countries. It has witnessed impressive growth in revenue in recent years. Burger King is trying to not miss any opportunity to expand its business empire. When a company is creating so much revenue, it is a common phenomenon to acquire other businesses that are growing. The presumptions that arise from the latter have resulted in the spread of rumors that Burger King has acquired Popeyes and currently owns it. However, how true is it? Do you want to know does Burger King own Popeyes? Well, I have done some research and have found the answer. Continue reading to know who is the owner of Popeyes.

Is Burger King the Owner of Popeyes?

Burger King is not the parent company of Popeyes. Instead, the parent company of Popeyes, Time Hortons including Burger King is Restaurant Brands International. We can call Restaurant Brands International with the acronym “RBI”. So, the RBI purchased Popeyes in the year 2017 for 1.8 billion dollars. The initial deposit was around $600 million. The purchase deal of Popeye finally came to need in April 2017. Currently, the RBI is focussing on expanding Popeyes. I will elucidate further about Popeye and its parent company of Popeye in this article. Read the article till the end for a better understanding.

Did Burger King Actually Acquire Popeye?

People should know that there is no entity called Burger King Corporation. In other words, Burger King is not a company that can buy or acquires. The fact is that Burger King is just a subsidiary of a parent company called Restaurant Brand International. The RBI, a Toronto-based company, is also the parent company of Popeyes, Time Horton, and many more. It was the parent company of Burger King that purchased and currently owns Popeye. Since people are not familiar with the name of Burger King’s parent company and the brand of Burger King is very popular, people often mistake that Burger King actually bought Popeye.

Technically, if you have assumed Burger King is the owner of Popeyes, you are wrong. However, people sometimes forget the difference between Burger King and RBI. Burger King overshadows the name of its parent company. Hence, in one or the other way, your assumption of Burger King owning Popeyes is true as well.

Can We Consider Burger King and Popeyes as Competitors?

Both of them are owned by the same Toronto-based corporation, the RBI. However, we can still consider them competitors. Moreover, the parent company wants both of its subsidiaries to battle in the field. This is a kind of marketing strategy followed by many companies. The RBI is following it as well. It increases the revenue of both Burger King and Popeyes. The variation plays the main factor in increasing the revenue.

In most cases, the companies want the customers to be unaware of the common ownership of Burger King and Popeyes. You can notice this by yourself, as both of the subsidiaries will not be explicit about this matter with the public.

Does the Purchase of Popeye by RBI Affect Burger King?

In my opinion, there will be little to no effect on Burger King by the purchase of Popeye. As I mentioned before, the parent company will continue to keep and uphold these two brands separately. While dealing with both brands, the company makes sure that the marketing strategy of one doesn’t impact negatively the another. The ultimate aim of the company is to improve and expand both Burger King and Popeye. The RBI will work on the growth of both brands. It will focus on the restaurants present in both the domestic and international.

The items present on the menu of both Burger King and Popeye will be updated regularly. At the same time, the signature food items will be retained. For example, the Louisiana-style chicken and the whopper burger will stay on the updated menu.

What Does the Merger of Popeyes Mean to Burger King’s Customers?

Burger King’s customers do not have to worry. Instead, you can feel happy. The restaurant Brand International has a very good business framework. It encourages more franchisees to buy the restaurants. As a result, the number of Burger King and Popeyes restaurants will increase in the future. In fact, the Carroll’s Restaurant Group has already bought around 220 Burger kings and Popeyes. Moreover, Carroll’s has promised to give quick-service units in the Southeastern states of the USA. More reputed franchisees will open Burger King’s in the future. Additionally, the availability of both restaurant chains increases. So all in all, it is good news for Burger King customers.

Will Popeyes and Burger King Function Side by Side in the Future?

There is a good chance of that happening in the future. In fact, a similar thing happened already in the case of Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. The merging of the restaurants and drive-throughs of both restaurant chains is a testimony that the same thing can happen in the case of Burger King and Popeyes too. Another interesting thing about Restaurant Brands International is that it is already planning to join over 10000 restaurants that are present in North America. It is more likely to happen in the coming years. The merging will result in the creation of food outlets that will be a blend of both the restaurant and drive-through. As a customer of either Burger King or Popeyes, you will really enjoy this.

Did the Merging of Popeye Affect the Branding of Burger King?

Well, in my opinion, there would have been a negative effect on the Branding of Burger King, if both the restaurant chains sold similar food items. Fortunately, both of them sell a different set of food items. Hence, Restaurant Brand International will devise different marketing strategies for both. The marketing strategies will have less effect on one another. Hence, there is no need to fret about the negative effects on the brand of Burger King.

Is There a Possibility of Merging Burger King and Tim Hortons?

Well, Time Hortons is a popular brand in Canada. However, the presence of Time Hortons in the USA is less comparatively. The merging of Burger King and Time Hortons is a very good choice. Hence, there is a good chance of merging Time Hortons and Burger King. As a result, Burger King will see an increase in profitability. The market of Burger King will expand within the USA. Lastly, we can expect Restaurant Brand International may merge Burger King and Time Hortons in the future.

Conclusion

Burger King is a very big brand in the world. Most people remember only the name of the brand that the name of the company or the owner. Due to various reasons, the companies prefer using brand names instead of the name of the company. The case is the same with Restaurant Brand International, which owns several brands, including Burger King. Due to less familiarity with the RBI, people automatically assumed that Burger King owns Popeyes. This is expected. However, always remember the parent company and subsidiaries if you have to know who is the real owner. In this case, the owner of both Burger King and Popeyes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Burger King Own Popeyes

1. How many Burger King restaurants are present in the USA? Currently, there are more than 18 thousand Burger King restaurants located throughout the USA . 2. Who is the owner of Burger King? The owner or the parent company of Burger King is Restaurant Brand International. 3. What are some subsidiaries of Restaurant Brand International? Burger King, Tome Horton, Popeyes, and many more are subsidiaries of Restaurant Brand International. 4. Is Tim Horton popular in Canada? Time Horton is a popular restaurant chain that is also owned by Restaurant Brand International.