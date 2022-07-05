We all need Wi-Fi to survive in this modern world. There are plenty of places that give free Wi-Fi that people can use without paying a single cent to use them. Nowadays, many people are actually working in cafés and restaurants while using the free internet services they provide. When you need to have urgent internet access, you can just go to one of these places, buy a coffee, access their Wi-Fi, and use it. Almost every single industry in America is now connected to the internet to run their businesses. If you are hungry but have to work, then you can just use the Wi-Fi- in some fast-food restaurants to work while also filling up your stomach. There are many major fast-food companies that provide free Wi-Fi for people to use at their restaurants. Is Burger King one of them? Does Burger King offer free Wi-Fi?

Burger King is a place that plenty of people know. Although it is not as popular as McDonald's, millions of people still visit Burger King stores to quell their hamburger cravings. When you want to get a filling meal for cheap, then fast-food restaurants are the places to go. Burger King is one such fast-food chain that satisfies the hunger of people with its sodium and fat-filled cuisine. But they always need to go back to work at some time. That is why restaurants are now providing free Wi-Fi so that people can sit in their restaurants and work while eating. So, does Burger King offer Wi-Fi? Read the article to know.

Does Burger King Provide Free Wi-Fi for Its Customers?

Yes, Burger King does provide free Wi-Fi services for the customers that visit and purchase food from its restaurants. There are plenty of people that generally go to a Burger King place, order food, then go sit down and work at a table after connecting to the free Wi-Fi there. All Burger King locations offer free Wi-Fi services, both nationally and internationally. There are a total of more than 7000 of its branches across all of America. Wi-Fi services are provided in all those restaurants for free. The fast-food company, called WHOPPER Wi-Fi services, talks about a way to promote a dish. So, the next time you go to a Burger King and want to work while eating the food, just connect your laptop to the store’s free Wi-Fi and go crazy.

What Internet Service Provider Does Burger King Use?

The fast-food company uses AT&T to get Wi-Fi at all its locations across America. The internet service providers are different for locations outside the United States. As one of the largest and fastest internet service providers in the country, it is no surprise that Burger King chose AT&T to get its Wi-Fi. Take note that some locations may not provide WHOPPER free Wi-Fi services. Some of the more remote and rural Burger King locations don’t offer Free Wi-Fi services to its people. Of all the locations that offer free Wi-Fi services, AT7T is the one that provides internet service to every one of them.

Does One Have to Be a Customer for Using Burger King’s Free Wi-Fi?

Yes, just like many other places that offer free Wi-Fi. Burger King states that only customers who pay are the ones that can use free internet services. If buy something from Burger King, then you will be eligible to know the password for the free Wi-Fi. Most people that come to Burger King just order some food, and then connect to the free Wi-Fi and use it while stuffing their mouths with fries and hamburgers. You need to understand that people are always looking out to get free Wi-Fi service. If Burger King gives free Wi-Fi services to every person regardless if they are customers or not, then the company’s internet costs will skyrocket. So, that is why people are required to first buy something before being able to use this service. Check first if the Burger King branch you want to visit offers free Wi-Fi or not.

What’s the Speed of Wi-Fi at an Average Burger King Location?

It has been established that Burger King offers Free Wi-Fi at many of its locations, but how fast is the Wi-Fi? There is no point in connecting to their free Wi-Fi if it is so slow that it won’t be useful to you at all. In the age of 5G, the internet has never been faster since its inception. With such a leap in internet speed, it is obvious that people expect Wi-Fi to be fast. As Burger King uses AT&T to get its internet connection, many people expect their video or mail to load after. As per various accounts, the average speed of the free Wi-Fi at Burger King is somewhere around 3.5 Mbps. Although this is laughable when compared to what you get at your home or office, it still can get some work done.

If you believe that this internet speed is bad, then remember that this Wi-Fi service itself is free. But it ain’t so bad, you can search the web without having much trouble using this internet service. It is also important to know that AT&T uses a cloud-based LTE network, which covers a space of more than 2000 feet. Such a range enables you to use free Wi-Fi anywhere you sit in the restaurant. The next time you need a simple and sufficient internet connection urgently, just give Burger King a try.

What Devices Do You Need to Get the Free WHOOPER Wi-Fi?

There are plenty of devices that one uses to get the free WHOPPER Wi-Fi. If in case you want to get free internet access, then you need to have a suitable device to get that internet. Obviously, almost all phones, tablets, and laptops can connect to free Wi-Fi. In fact, all the current devices are suitable for this Wi-Fi service. To make it more simple, as the WHOOPER Wi-Fi offers 4G and 5G service, you need to have a 4G or 5G device. 3G devices may face difficulty when trying to connect to Burger King’s free Wi-Fi. As per AT&T and also Burger King, the WHOPPER Wi-Fi is an advanced and fast service, which requires current devices to catch up with that speed.

Is It Safe to Connect to Burger King’s Free Wi-Fi?

Connecting to any public Wi-Fi comes with its own security concerns for your device. Although AT&T claims that their Wi-Fi connection in the fast-food company’s restaurants is safe, you can never be sure. Nowadays, almost all public Wi-Fi centers have powerful firewalls protecting the data of the user and preventing any malware from entering the user’s device. If you are working on something confidential or important, I suggest you work it with a private Wi-Fi connection, either in your office or home. There are plenty of cases, where people got their data stolen when they were using public Wi-Fi services. I am not claiming that Burger King’s free Wi-Fi isn’t safe, but one can never be too careful.

What Other Fast-food Chains Offer Free Wi-Fi Services?

As I have mentioned before, there are plenty of fast-food chains that offer free Wi-Fi services. When you want to get away from your office and work someplace else. The best places to go to are the cafés and restaurants. Many of these places allow their customers to connect to the Wi-Fi service they offer free of charge. This surely allows you to use the internet service to pass time or to search for some stuff online. Here’s a list of fast-food chains that offer free Wi-Fi.

Wendy’s

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Tim Horton

Panera Bread

Peet’s Coffee

Dunkin Donuts

If you don’t want a burger, then you can just go to one of these other places that I have listed. You can just order the food you want from these restaurants and later connect to their free Wi-Fi services.

Conclusion

Burger King offers free Wi-Fi service at most of its locations in America and across the world called the WHOPPER Wi-Fi services. You don’t need to pay anything to use this Wi-Fi, except to buy some food first. After ordering, you can just sit down and use the Wi-Fi. The Wi-Fi service is provided by AT&T, though the speed is only 3.5 Mbps. In case you want to use this service, then I suggest you don’t use the Wi-Fi to complete any important task. As this is a public Wi-Fi service, it is better not to work using this internet. If you are not in the mood for a burger, then there are many other fast-food restaurants that offer free Wi-Fi.

