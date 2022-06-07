AutoZone is America’s largest retailer dealing with the secondary market of automotive parts and accessories. It has over 6,400 stores across the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Brazil, and the Virgin Islands. It was founded in 1979 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee. Furthermore, it has its own private label brands for automotive batteries like Valucraft, Duralast, and Duralast Gold.

It is an American major retailer and distributor of car accessories and replacement parts. AutoZone stores have a different variety of stocks for cars, vans, trucks, and SUVs. Ever wondered if AutoZone replaces your car batteries or not? What is the cost of replacing your headlights at AutoZone? What are some of the other services that you can undertake at AutoZone? Come, let’s know the answers to these questions.

Can You Replace Your Headlights at AutoZone?

AutoZone is not a service center or car dealer, so it doesn’t offer to change your car headlights. But, it offers headlight replacement in certain scenarios. It may even depend on factors like vehicle condition, vehicle, headlight condition, and workload at AutoZone. However, if your car needs any kind of disassembling then AutoZone does not offer services of highlight changes as they do not have a mechanic shop.

They may even change your headlight based on the location of the store, but there are no official orders to do so.

What Are Some Other Services That You Can Undertake at AutoZone?

AutoZone is a car dealing shop and provides many services other than those,

Tire rotation or repair Free tire rotation and repair are the most popular services provided by AutoZone.

If your tire is damaged or punctured, then AutoZone will repair it for free as a complimentary service for the customer.

Most Automotive part companies would do the same.

Free tire repairs are free for everyone, and you do not need to be their customer.

Even tire rotation is done for free.

You need to be a club member to take flat tire repair. Installation of windshield wipers Installing windshield wipes is very popular.

Most automotive shops install the wipers for free if they are purchased from their store.

This installation of the windshield is free, even if you have a club membership. Test of batteries Major automotive retailers examine your car engine and tell you what is wrong with the batteries. They take a battery test, which is absolutely free, and are available at different locations of the automotive stores.

AutoZone has a fast charger which helps the customer relax about the pay of battery charging.

This fast charger charges 12-volt batteries in around 30 minutes Diagnostic Procedure here, brake tests are also free.

The need for the replacement of brakes is also known by the diagnostic procedure.

Drum measurements, pad wear, rotor, and any related fluids are also tested by removing all the wheels.

These tests and diagnostics are also provided by other retailers. Evaluation of TPMS light and CEL TPMS means tire pressure monitoring system. And CEL is Check Engine Light.

Through TPMS, the gas mileage is known and if the mileage is poor then there is danger in driving that car.

Free automobile appraisal from AutoZone for TMPS indication.

After CEL, the retailer provides free engine light code retrieval.

What Is the Cost of Replacing Your Headlights at AutoZone?

Headlights once purchased can be replaced at no extra cost at AutoZone. Generally, Headlights costs start from $15 to a range of $100. The costs depend on the brand and type of the headlight. Replacing an entire damaged headlight along with the bulb may cost around $250 to $700. This charge includes the labor fare, car model, and location. The headlight replacement costs around $5000 based on the car model and headlight condition. Sometimes your car just needs a restoration instead of a replacement, which may cost less, between $75 to $150.

Low range price- $10 to $15

Mid-range price- $26 to $35

High range price- $150+

Average price- $20 to $30

In What Scenarios Can You Get Your Headlights Replaced Free of Cost?

The mechanic professional at AutoZone is the one you need to get your headlights changed. They will install wiper blades and replacement bulbs for free when the purchase is done through their store. If the customers bought tail lights, wipers, and headlights from AutoZone then their technicians will change all of them for free at their store. But this service may not be available in every AutoZone store. Some AutoZone employees reported that it allowed them to change the headlights for free till 2017 until AutoZone changed its policy.

Can You Get Your Headlight Bulbs Replaced at AutoZone?

AutoZone sells almost every automotive part of the vehicles. If the headlights are purchased from the AutoZone store, then the technicians there will help you by changing them for you. But if it required additional disassembling of the car parts, then AutoZone will not help you with the replacement of the headlights. If the store associate observes any kind of further repairs in the car, then they won’t replace the headlight and will ask you to see a mechanic.

Can You Replace the Headlights at Home?

Not every time AutoZone replaces or restores your damaged car headlights. It can be done at your home with basic knowledge of how to do it. This can be learned from asking an associate at AutoZone. A thin wire clip is used to hold all the LED and HID bulbs. Changing bulbs is an easy job that can be done within minutes, you just have to make sure you bought the right bulb for your car. The Right bulb or headlight of the car can be known by the model of the car, or you can ask an AutoZone or any automotive associate to get help.

When Should You Replace Your Car Headlights?

The bulbs and headlights are the most affected when your car is in an accident or any other incident. Even the bulbs are the one that gets burnt easily. Bulbs should be replaced once they are burnt. It is not safe to drive a car with burnt headlights. Apart from your safety, state law also prohibits citizens from driving damaged vehicles to avoid accidents. The bulb and headlight replacement can be done easily at home by yourself.

Additionally, even if the bulbs are not burnt, they should be changed from time to time. As soon as you notice the change in brightness of your headlight, you need to replace them with new ones. The bulb needs to be changed regularly even if the headlight has no damage, you can just skip changing the headlight.

Even if any one of both bulb and headlights is damaged, it is not suggested to drive the car, keeping in mind the law and your personal safety.

Other Automotive Retailers Who Change Headlight

I researched and listed out some major automotive retailers who change or replace headlights.

Walmart changes the headlight or taillight of your car at their stores at a cost of $7.50. They do not include the charge for the replacement of the bulb. Jiffy Lube also changes and replaces the bulb, headlight, and tail light. O’Reilly Auto parts also change the bulbs and headlights of your vehicle. The advanced auto center provides services for headlights and bulbs when their brightness goes down or gets burnt. Pep Boys also offer services to replace the bulb or headlight of your car after inspection.

Conclusion

AutoZone is America’s largest retailer dealing with automotive. If the headlight or bulb of your car isn’t bright, or it has burnt, then it is time to go visit the automotive retailers. They test and inspect the car and offer you the perfect parts for them. If the bulb, headlight, or taillight is purchased from AutoZone then the technician from the store helps you by replacing it himself. If the inspection brings out any other disassembling of the parts, then the technician would not change the bulb or headlight. It is highly recommended to check for burnt bulbs or low brightness, which are very dangerous and prohibited by the law.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does AutoZone replace headlights? AutoZone doesn’t offer to change your car headlights. But, it offers headlight replacement in certain scenarios which depend on factors like vehicle condition, vehicle, headlight condition, and workload at AutoZone. When Should You Replace Your Car Headlights? You should change your bulb and headlight regularly. Additionally, you have to look for the brightness of the bulb. If brightness is less or the bulb seems to be burnt, you have to replace them immediately. Name some other retailer who replaces headlights or bulbs. There are several other retailers like Walmart, Jiffy Lube, O’Reilly auto parts, Advanced auto center, and Pep boys are also providing services in changing or replacing the headlight r bulb of the car. Can I Replace the Headlights at my Home? Yes, You can replace them with proper knowledge on how to replace a bulb and headlight. Or else, you can ask an AutoZone associate to brief you about how to change them.