Does AutoZone Install Batteries?

Yes, AutoZone does offer battery installation services. This is only offered if the customer purchases the battery at the AutoZone locations. Not only that but there are a few more conditions as well. AutoZone will only install the battery if they see that the installation is simple to perform. If the installation requires them to remove anything before installation they will not do it. In case the installation is complicated, AutoZone will recommend another place to the customer.

What Is the Cost of Installing Batteries at AutoZone?

As we have mentioned in the previous section, AutoZone will only install a battery in a vehicle, if the battery was purchased from its store. But when it comes to the installation of the battery, AutoZone does not charge a penny. The installation is completely free. The time taken for AutoZone to install the battery is about 15 minutes. AutoZone will refuse to install the battery even if the battery installation is complicated. So, it is recommended that a customer should find out whether AutoZone will install the batter for his/her vehicle. Though the installation is free, a customer will be charged for the battery. The batteries at AutoZone can range from $50 to $200. The price of the batter will depend on the brand and type of the battery, model of the car, year of manufacturing, etc.

What Are the Different Types of Batteries That AutoZone Installs?

AutoZone sells a wide range of batteries in its stores. The company will install any battery that they sell. AutoZone has batteries has various types of batteries in its catalog. A customer can choose the battery depending on his/her budget and the model of his/her car. The types of batteries that are installed by AutoZone,

Gel Cell

Dry Cell

Valve-regulated

Deep cycle

These are a few types of cells that are sold at AutoZone. A customer will be able to find out more about what type of batteries they sell by going to the AutoZone store or by visiting its official website. AutoZone also sells a wide range of brands in its stores. A few brands of batteries that are sold by AutoZone are,

Duralast

Duralast Gold

Econocraft

Valucraft

A customer will be able to purchase these batteries in AutoZone stores as well as on its official website. The batteries will be delivered to the customer’s house. If you are wondering whether AutoZone will install batteries if they are ordered from its official website. Then the answer is yes. AutoZone will install the battery in your vehicle, even if it has been purchased from its official website.

What Are the Different Kinds of Brands That You Can Purchase at AutoZone?

Will You Be Able to Avail Any Discounts or Offers When Buying Products at AutoZone?

AutoZone does offer various discounts to its customers. A customer will be able to find out more about these discounts by going to the company’s official website. They have various limited-time offers and discounts available most of the time. There are certain participating AutoZone locations that offer seniors discounts. The company gives about 10% discount on certain products. AutoZone also gives various coupons through which customers discount products at AutoZone and on its official website. There are coupons that can get customers a 20% discount or much more.

What Is the Process of Installing a New Battery AutoZone?

The process of changing the battery is quite simple at AutoZone. They install the battery in 15 minutes. All the company does is, removes the old battery and puts the brand-new battery in its place. The professionals at AutoZone will connect all the wires to the battery. After this, they will also ensure that the car is running smoothly and efficiently. Keep in mind that if the battery is too complicated to install AutoZone will install it and will recommend you to get it installed elsewhere.

What Is the Process of Recharging an Old Battery at AutoZone?

Those of you who did not know AutoZone also recharge old batteries at its outlets. The process of doing this is pretty simple. It will take about 30 minutes to recharge the battery fully. All the customer has to do is go to AutoZone and request a battery recharge. The professionals at AutoZone will then start recharging the battery. They will first remove the battery and connect the battery to a battery charger. After 30 minutes when the battery is completely charged.

If the battery in the vehicle is dead. Then a customer can pull the battery out and take it to AutoZone. They charge it and give it to you. Once the battery is fully charged, the professionals will also test the battery and see if it is working. The professionals at AutoZone will also check for the condition of the battery. Once they check for the condition they will suggest whether the battery can be recharged or if the customer should purchase a new battery.

Can You Get Batteries Installed at Every AutoZone Location?

When it comes to the installation of the battery, not every location of AutoZone will install it. There are a few locations where AutoZone will not install batteries. Whether the AutoZone near you installs batteries or not will depend on the skill set of the professional working in that particular store. Each AutoZone store will also have different store policies. Every AutoZone location will have different kinds of technicians who will be specialized in different types of work.

If the particular store does not have a battery installation service, they will recommend you another location where you get a battery installed. But all the locations that offer battery installation services will do it for free and will only do it if the battery has been purchased from AutoZone and if the installation is not complicated. You can also find out if the AutoZone near you has battery installation services or not by calling them.

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What are the charges for getting a battery installed at AutoZone? AutoZone does not charge anything for installing batteries. The customers will only be charged for the batteries as AutoZone only installs batteries if they are purchased in one of their stores. 2. How much does AutoZone charge for battery recharge? A customer can get a battery recharge, battery installation, and testing for free at AutoZone. The company does not charge a single penny for these services. 3. Will AutoZone jump-start my car? Yes, if your car has broken down somewhere, AutoZone will jump-start your car and take it to their location to make the necessary repairs to the car.