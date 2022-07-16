In recent years, the way of exchanging money has changed drastically. We have created so many methods for exchanging money. We have cash, cheques, credit/debit cards, and digital payment methods. All these payment methods co-exist together, and we use all of them in our day-to-day life. This has really made our life seamlessly easy for us. However, we still get stuck in some places. One of the main reasons is the non-acceptance of a particular payment method. Even within payment methods, we have a lot of barriers. In the case of credit/debit cards, one of the popular payment methods, we have so many options. Starting from Mastercard to American Express. However, companies like Amazon don’t accept all of them. If you are having American Express, you may be wondering if Amazon accepts payments made using American Express. I did some research, and continue reading to know the answer.

Before reading this article further, know Where Else Can you Use American Express Gift Cards?

Will Amazon Accept American Express Cards for Payment?

As of now, the Amazon policy allows customer to use their American Express cards for payments. You can use the card on both Amazon.com and Amazon Pay. In addition to this, you can use the American Express gift cards as well. Nevertheless, such gift cards can be used only on Amazon.com. You cannot use the gift card on Amazon pay. The main reason for this is Amazon Pay doesn’t accept any form of gift card for payments, including the American Express gift card. I will elucidate further about the usage of American Express for purchasing at Amazon. Keep reading this article to get a better understanding of it.

Will Amazon Accept American Express Gift Cards?

I hope you people were happy with the news that Amazon accepts American Express. Well, you have another good news coming on your way. Amazon accepts the gift cards of American Express as well (don’t confuse the rejection of American Express Gift Cards by Amazon Pay). However, you should do the following if you have to use the American Express card as a payment for the purchases you make on Amazon.

The first thing you have to do is to complete the registration of the American Express gift card. You can do it with the bank that is distributing these cards. You don’t have to visit the bank directly, Instead, you can do it online in the comfort of your home, or anywhere you are.

Now, type “American Express gift card registration” on Google and search. You will find a website that allows you to do card registration.

After visiting the website, you have to verify the card information. Once the verification process is complete, you can register the card by entering your name and address.

Now that you have completed the registration process for the American Express gift card, you can add the card to your account. For that, you have to select the option “Accounts & Lists” found on the dropdown menu. Now, select payments followed by account. Lastly, enter the card information.

Does Amazon Accept Other Prepaid Cards? Know more about it here.

What Are the Other Payment Methods That Amazon Accepts?

Amazon has a global customer base that prefers different payment methods. Yet, you will be surprised to know the number of payment methods accepted by Amazon is very limited. In my option, Amazon thinks that accepting more payment methods can make their job difficult. Amazon is dealing with millions of customers every day, and they are from different parts of the world. In order to help all its customers, Amazon should add hundreds of payment methods. This would require a lot of resources and will be a hectic task. Moreover, it should come up with a different type of management structure in order to achieve this. Hence, let me list the limited payment methods accepted by Amazon.

JCB

STAR

NYCE

Amazon Secured Cards

Amazon Store cards

MasterCard

Amazon Express

Prepaid Gift Cards

Discover Network

Diner’s Club (For U.S. locations only)

SNAP EBT (Only those states that are participating)

China Union Pay Credit Cards

Amazon Gift Cards

It is important for you to note that in the payment options mentioned above, a few payment methods are applicable for certain countries only. Moreover, certain payment options are not accepted in a few states of the USA. If you need more clarification about the acceptance of the payment option for your location, you can visit the website to know more information.

What Are Some Payment Methods That Amazon Doesn’t Accept?

Amazon doesn’t accept all payment methods. For various reasons, Amazon refuses to accept the payment made using certain payment methods. Well, what are those payment methods? As of now, Amazon doesn’t accept any gift cards that fail to qualify as prepaid credit cards. Additionally, online payment options such as Venmo, PayPal, Google Pay, and many more are not accepted by Amazon.

Lastly, payment options such as money orders and physical checks are not accepted by Amazon. Are you using any other payment option that is not included in our conversation? In that case, the best thing you can do is o check the validity of your payment method by checking on Help & Customer service from your Amazon account. After selecting the option “Customer & Service”, click on “Accepted Payment Methods”. You will get much clarification from there.

I have also researched, Does Amazon Accept Google Pay? Click right away.

What Are the Payment Methods That Amazon Pay Rejects?

When compared to Amazon.com, Amazon Pay has more limitations when it comes to accepting different payment methods. As of now, Amazon Pay will accept the following payment methods only,

JCB

American Express Debit/credit card

Discover Credit/debit card

Visa Credit/ Debit/Prepaid gift cards

Credit/Debit/Prepaid gift cards belonging to MasterCard

Dinner Club

Surprisingly, Amazon Pay doesn’t consider American Gift cards for payment, while it accepts gift cards from MasterCard and Visa. In addition to Amazon gift cards, Amazon pay doesn’t accept Amazon Store and Amazon secure gift cards.

Why Has Amazon Limited Payment Options?

There are a lot of hindrances for companies like Amazon to operate globally. The geo-politics, different government policies in different countries, and many more. Still, Amazon has to serve the customer by crossing all these barriers. These are the key factors that have forced Amazon to stick to only a few payment options. If Amazon has to increase the number of payment options, coming up with innovative solutions is the only way forward. In my options, seeing the recent developments in technology, I am sure Amazon will find a way in the near future.

Do you know what Klarna is and does Amazon accept it? Take a closer look at it right here.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I began this article by answering the question Does Amazon Accept American Express. Following this, I elucidate more about the payment options that Amazon accepts and those that it does accept. While answering the next question, I answered if one can use an American Express gift card to buy on Amazon. Later, I explained how to register the American Express gift card and use it on Amazon. I answered the next query and listed the payment options that Amazon accepts. After listing the payment options one can use, I also listed the payment options that one cannot use on Amazon. The list of the latter had different payment options that Amazon refuses to accept.

Lastly, I spoke about the payment methods that Amazon Pay doesn’t accept. I hope the information provided in this article regarding the acceptance of American Express cards as a payment option on Amazon was useful. Thank you for reading.

Final Thoughts

I was surprised by the limited payment methods and options of Amazon. Amazon has one of the biggest and most diverse customer bases in the world. Hence, I came to the conclusion that Amazon would have a long list of payment options that it would accept. Well, I was wrong. Maybe I didn’t understand the difficulty in having so many payment options. However, as a customer, we always expect the company to comfort us. I will still expect Amazon to accept the payment option or method that I am familiar with and use frequently. I just wish that Amazon will come up with an advanced payment management system that will accept a wide range of payment methods or options.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Amazon Accept American Express

1. Does Amazon Pay accept payment using a MasterCard Credit card? Yes. In addition to this, Amazon pay accepts various other payment options as well. To name a few, Dinners Club, JCB, Visa credit/debit cards, and many more. 2. Does Amazon accept e-payment made using PayPal? No. Currently, none of the e-payment made using Google Pay, or PayPal are accepted by Amazon. 3. Where can I get more information regarding the payment option available on Amazon? The best place where you can get accurate information is the website of Amazon. On Amazon.com, you have to click on the option “Customer Help”.