USPS is an autonomous body that is an executive department under the United States federation. It is the postal and parcel service in the United States. It is the world’s largest postal network system. Furthermore, people consider it the safest and most secure way of sending and receiving postal mail in the United States including remote and insular areas. By the year 2021, USPS had nearly 516,636 career employees and also 136,531 non-career workers. USPS has direct competition in the United States with FedEx, UPS, and Amazon.

People still use USPS for sending and receiving their mail in the United States. USPS always updates its services according to time and technology. One such useful update is to track the package you have sent. Customers use it to track the progress of shipping their parcels. Every other parcel service in the United States provides tracking services.

So you would be curious to know the expiry date of the tracking number of the parcel provided by the USPS. I have made your hunt simple by compiling the information I have researched about the USPS tracking number.

Does USPS Tracking Number Expire?

All the tracking numbers provided by the retailers and parcel services have an expiry date. Likewise, USPS tracking numbers also have an expiry date just like any other. But, the duration may vary from service to service. It also depends on the type of package and service you have selected with the USPS.

USPS provides a tracking number to all the parcels no matter what the size of the parcel is and also how long it is going to take for shipping and delivery. USPS provides tracking services to all the packages and goods sent through them.

Read further to know more about the tracking services and the expiry date of a tracking number that USPS provides.

Is There a Time Limit for USPS Tracking Number?

USPS provides its customers with a tracking number for all the parcel services it offers. This is to make their work easy to know where their parcel has reached at that particular point of time during the shipping process. This tracking number also helps USPS maintain the records of their parcels.

Generally, customers track their parcel till the delivery time. After that, it is not necessary for them to track. The tracking time may differ based on the service customers take or the type of parcel.

First-Class Mail and Priority Mail have the least tracking time in USPS, which is 120 days. Whereas, USPS provides the highest tracking time for their Adult signature mail and Restricted Delivery Mail which is nearly 2 years. Additionally, USPS provides all the signature confirmation parcels with a tracking time of 1 year. Even all the major parcel services such as International parcel mail, Restricted delivery, Certified mail, and Priority Mail Express also have 2 years of tracking time for the packages.

Does USPS Use the Old Tracking Numbers Again?

The tracking number that USPS provides its customers while shipping expires after the package reaches them successfully. It may be a few months or years based on the parcel type and service. They have no use once it expires. So, there are chances that USPS uses them. But, USPS will take time to reuse the old tracking numbers. Generally, they wait for a year minimum to use the number again.

Customers would have no idea whether USPS assigns them an old tracking number or a new one. Even though USPS reuses the old tracking numbers, it updates the new parcel delivery only. If you have any problems with the delivery tracking, USPS suggests waiting for a few days to recheck. This may happen when the system confuses your package with the old one.

What if Your Tracking Number Expires?

Imagine having the tracking number for your service and noticing it expired even before you get your parcel. This implies a few things.

Initially, it may be a glitch in the USPS system. This happens if USPS assigns you an old tracking number. In addition to this, the vendor may have forgotten to send you the package even after creating a mailing label. Contact the seller to know if this is the case and get help.

The expiry status may also mean the vendor has not updated the tracking status for a month after it is assigned. Or the package did not reach you even after 2 months.

If you ever notice expiry date status on your tracking page, just contact the postal service or the vendor to get information.

Can I Request USPS to Get an Old Tracking Number?

The system at USPS keeps a tab on the tracking number only for a specific duration. This time is limited based on the type of service through which the parcel is shipped. If the customers face difficulty in tracking or got lost while tracking their package, then USPS might help them.

But if the package is missing for a long time (more than the designated time) then USPS will also be not able to track that package. Tracking of that package may be interrupted if USPS has already assigned the tracking number to another package.

USPS does not keep records for unlimited tracking. It is the responsibility of the customer to keep tabs on their package and inform the USPS immediately if there is any problem. This will help both parties to sort out the issue.

How to Find a Misplaced Tracking Number With USPS?

There are instances where people lose the tracking numbers of their packages. No worries, I have researched ways to get back the tracking number.

There are 2 scenarios for this situation.

If the receiver lost the tracking number.

Contact the sender to get the tracking number as they will also have a record of it.

Check with the link the delivery partner sends to your contact address (mail or message)

Contact the delivery partner.

If the sender lost the tracking number,

Check your mail and contact number for receipt.

Contact or check with the delivery partner.

Look for the email confirmation (This will work only if you purchase shipping from USPS)

Check online label record (For other online postage purchases)

e-Receipt of self-assisted kiosk also has the tracking number.

Check below the barcode of the mail receipt.

If you don’t get access to your tracking number even after trying all the above ways, there is no other way to get it. Post offices can only get the information of the tracking details of the priority mail express service. All the other service tracking details are not accessible to the post office.

When Does USPS Shipping Label Expire?

Shipping labels have all the package information such as name, type of package, contact information, and the tracking number of the package. USPS does not keep records of the shipping labels for months or years as it does for tracking numbers. Shipping labels have a comparatively lesser time period.

USPS has a separate policy for the shipping labels, it states that the shipping label will expire within 28 days of purchase. The 28th day from the initial date of purchase (official cutoff date) is the last day after which the shipping label will expire. There are times when USPS grants you an extra 2 – 3 days after the official cutoff date of the shipping label.

Summary

Most postal and parcel services provide you with a tracking number to track the progress of your package. This tracking time is limited to months or years based on the type of service you have chosen. USPS delivers nearly 1500 million mails every year.

USPS reuses the old tracking numbers again but takes a year time to lot it to another package. People occasionally face system glitches when they are not able to track their package or find the status of the package expired. There are ways to find out solutions for this which I have listed in the article.

Conclusion

The tracking numbers are given by the USPS to help the customers know where their packages have reached so far at any given point before delivery. Some postal services even provide these tracking numbers to both the sender and receiver to make sure the delivery is successful.

Contact the sender or the USPS (postal delivery agent) to resolve any kind of issues with the tracking number. USPS keeps records of these tracking numbers for a limited time period after which they will reuse them.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does the tracking number of the USPS package have an expiry date? Yes, USPS offers a limited tracking time for the package sent through them. This may depend on the type of service, size of the package, etc. When will the USPS shipping label expire? Shipping labels have relatively less time for expiry. They are expired after 28 days from the purchase date. What if I lost the tracking number of the package I have to receive? Contact the sender for the details, they may have them. When does USPS reuse old tracking numbers? USPS waits for 1 year after the expiry of a tracking number to reuse it.