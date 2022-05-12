While we order things online, we tend to check the delivery date so that it serves our purpose of ordering it. We get frustrated if the order is delayed beyond the delivery date. But have you ever ordered from Amazon and your package arrived earlier than the delivery date? If yes, then you must be curious to know the reason behind the quick and early delivery. To know more about the early arrival of Amazon packages, keep reading the article.

Can Amazon Packages Arrive Early in 2022?

Many customers have experienced an early delivery of the Amazon packages than the estimated delivery date. The reason behind the early delivery is that Amazon has a system that calculates the delivery date by considering the shipping delays and stock unavailability. So, if there is no problem in shipping and if the stock is available, then the customers may get the delivery before the estimated delivery date. Hence, the customers often receive the early delivery of their orders when there are no issues involved with shipping.

Now, if you want to know more about the chances of getting your package early, tracking options, and other information related to Amazon’s shipping delivery and tracking process, then just stick to the article till the end.

What Are the Chances That Your Amazon Package Arrives Early?

Amazon customers have more often experienced an early delivery of the orders. Also, very rarely, the customers have experienced a delay in the delivery that is after the estimated delivery date. The delay may have happened due to some very serious reasons, like shipping problems, stock unavailability, bad weather, etc.

As Amazon calculates the estimated delivery date by considering all the possible reasons that can cause delays, such as shipping delays and stock unavailability, the chances of getting your package early are high as compared to the delay in delivery. Even if there is a delay in shipping, you may get the package a day earlier or on the estimated delivery date. Also, if the stock is not available, they try to ship the package as soon as it comes in stock to avoid delays in shipping.

So, with Amazon, the chances of getting an early delivery of a package are high if everything goes good with shipping and the product is available in the warehouse with good weather conditions, otherwise you may get it in the latest by the estimated delivery date.

What Are the Various Ways That You Can Track Your Amazon Packages?

Amazon’s order tracking is said to be very accurate with various tracking options that are provided to the customers. As there are more than 12 million products available on Amazon, there are few products that don’t come with the tracking options. But the majority of the products can be tracked.

Once your package is shipped, you can track your package at Amazon by following the steps below

Visit Amazon.com or use Amazon App on your mobile to log in to your account.

After the successful login, you can locate the orders and select the package to be tracked.

Click on the option “Track Package” to start tracking the package.

You may be provided the accurate tracking information under the following titles, such as

Ordered Today

Shipped

Out For Delivery

Delivered

You may get the information based on where your package is, that is shipped, out for delivery, or delivered.

Also, Amazon uses a number of delivery partners such as USPS, UPS, FedEx, DHL, etc. In such a case, you may find the Tracking ID in your order section after you log in to your account. You can use this ID to track your package on the tracking website of your respective delivery partners.

If the Amazon Logistic is responsible for delivery, then you may receive an email after the shipping of the package is done, that consists of the tracking link. You just have to click the link to get track of your package.

Additionally, the accuracy of tracking packages hugely depends on the area you live. The accuracy is high if you live in a metro city with a distribution center near it, and fluctuate comparatively if you live in remote areas.

What Time Is the Optimal Time for Your Amazon Packages to Arrive?

If you order from Amazon, most probably you will receive your package before the estimated delivery date. In a few cases, your order may get delivered on the estimated day or a few days later either due to shipping delays, stock unavailability, or poor weather conditions.

So the Optimal time for your Amazon Package to arrive can be said to be the estimated delivery date, as the majority of the parcels arrive either earlier or on the estimated date. Also, you may get the package anytime between 6 am to 10 Pm if you have not opted for any time restrictions.

Is There Any Way That You Can Opt for a Delivery Time?

You can schedule the delivery of certain orders at Amazon that have the size or weight constraints, like furniture or larger appliances. For the products that are eligible for scheduled delivery, you can opt for a particular date and time for the delivery according to your convenience. Additionally, you can update the details that is the scheduled date and time if the order is not shipped. Once the order is shipped, you can’t make any changes to the delivery date and time.

Also, in some cases, you can reschedule the delivery if the order is not shipped by contacting customer service. You may get the delivery date of your choice beyond the estimated delivery date and not before it.

How Does Amazon Track the Packages It Sends Out?

As mentioned earlier, Amazon calculates the delivery time by considering all the possible delays in the delivery to make sure the customer gets the package before or on the estimated delivery date. When an Amazon package is shipped, the package is assigned a unique ID. When the package is passed through the different destinations, it is scanned. This provides the exact or the detailed location of the package to the one tracking it, be it a customer or the Amazon representatives.

Will the Delivery Personnel Leave Your Package if You Are Not at Home?

If you miss the delivery updates of your package and are not at home, you must be wondering whether your package will be delivered to you or not. So if you are not at home during the delivery of your package, the delivery driver will try to find a secure place like a garage or backyard to deliver the package to the customer.

In case, the delivery driver doesn’t find any secure place, then you may find a note on your door stating ‘We Missed You’ and they will attempt the delivery three more times. In this case, it’s better you keep a track of delivery and be present during the delivery to avoid any delays in delivery.

What Are Amazon Pre-orders and Do They Arrive Early?

Amazon allows you to order those products that are not released, and this order is known as pre-order at Amazon. If you pre-ordered a product, then your product may be shipped either prior to the release date or on the release date of the product. In the case of the pre-orders, your card may not be charged unless your product is shipped. The checkout process is the same as normal orders, and you will be provided with tracking details once, the order is shipped.

Also, if you have an Amazon Prime account, you may get the pre-ordered product delivered on the release date. Whereas the non-prime members may have to wait for a couple of days to get the pre-orders delivered.

Conclusion

Amazon packages usually arrive earlier than the estimated delivery time. The reason behind the early delivery is that Amazon has a system that calculates the delivery date by considering all the possible delays that as shipping delays, stock unavailability, delays due to poor weather, etc. As a result, if there aren’t any delays, then your package will most probably arrive earlier than the estimated delivery date.

Additionally, you can find the various tracking options that are mentioned in the article to track your Amazon package. Also, for the larger packages like furniture, you can schedule delivery by opting for a preferred delivery date and time, so that you can be available for the sign required during delivery.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Can Amazon packages arrive early in 2022? Yes, the Amazon packages may arrive early in 2022, and the reason behind it is that Amazon has a system that calculates the delivery date by considering all the possible delays that as shipping delays, stock unavailability, delays due to poor weather, etc. In case, there are no delays, the package arrives early. Can you opt for a scheduled delivery for Amazon packages? Yes, you can opt for a scheduled delivery for the larger items such as furniture, larger appliances, etc. by selecting the preferred date and time of the delivery. What are Amazon pre-orders? The orders that you place on Amazon before the release of the product are known as pre-orders. Pre-orders are shipped either before the release date or on the release date of the product and is delivered on the released date to the Prime members.